Version: 18.x

Database Access for MCP

This guide explains how to connect to your PostgreSQL Teleport databases with MCP clients.

Prerequisites

  • A running Teleport cluster version 18.0.2 or above. If you do not have one, read Get Started with Teleport or set up a demo environment.

  • The tctl and tsh clients.

    Installing tctl and tsh clients

    Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients:

    curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-18.0.2.pkg

    In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation.

    danger

    Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.

    The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:

    curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'
    18.0.2
Security considerations

Since language models can execute any query on your database, we advise creating a database user with only the permissions you want the models to have. Setting up a user with read-only permissions will help prevent accidental changes to your database.

Here's an example of how to create a PostgreSQL user with read-only access to the database:

CREATE ROLE mcp_read_only WITH LOGIN;
GRANT CONNECT ON DATABASE my_database TO mcp_read_only;
GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA public TO mcp_read_only;
GRANT SELECT ON my_table TO mcp_read_only;                     -- To grant read access to a single table.
GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA public TO mcp_read_only; -- To grant read access to all tables in the "public" schema.

GRANT rds_iam TO mcp_read_only; -- If connecting to a PostgreSQL RDS database.

Remember that you will also need sufficient permissions on your Teleport user to access the database using this user.

You can also set up fine-grained permissions for use with MCP using Auto-user provisioning or Database Access Controls.

Step 1/2. Installation

First, sign in into your Teleport cluster using tsh login:

tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 [email protected]

Only databases that you have access to can be exposed as MCP servers. You can retrieve the list of databases and their connection options using tsh db ls:

tsh db ls
Name            Description          Allowed Users      Labels
--------------- -------------------- ------------------ -------
postgres-dev    Development database [* postgres]       env=dev
postgres-prod   Production database  [mcp_read_only]    env=prod

Each database you want accessible through MCP must be configured with your MCP client individually. This is done using the tsh mcp db config command. Like tsh db connect, this command requires you to select the database user and database name that the MCP connections will use.

This command can either generate a configuration file (using the mcpServers format) for manual MCP client updates or automatically update the MCP client configuration.

tsh can automatically update the Claude Desktop MCP configuration file to include Teleport's configuration:

tsh mcp db config --db-user=postgres --db-name=employees --client-config=claude postgres-dev
Added database "postgres-dev" on the client configuration at:~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json
Teleport database access MCP server is named "teleport-databases" in this configuration.
You may need to restart your client to reload these new configurations.

You can also provide a custom path for your Claude Desktop MCPs configuration:

tsh mcp db config --db-user=postgres --db-name=employees --config-client=/path/to/config.json postgres-dev

After updating the configuration, you need to restart the Claude Desktop app before using the newly added MCPs.

Step 2/2. Usage

After configuring your MCP client, the following tools will be available:

  • teleport_list_databases: Lists database resources accessible with Teleport tools.
  • teleport_postgres_query (PostgreSQL databases only): Executes SQL queries on a specified database through Teleport.

Additionally, the served databases are available as MCP resources. You can attach them to the conversation to provide extra context. Behavior may vary among MCP clients.

You can now use these tools to execute queries on your databases. Here is an example of testing the connection and retrieving the database version using Claude Desktop:

Troubleshooting

Empty list of databases or missing teleport_postgres_query tool

This occurs if the MCP server command (tsh mcp db start) has an invalid list of databases or options. Make sure the database URI list is correct. You can generate it using the tsh mcp db config command.

In this case, you'll still be able to see and call teleport_list_databases, which will provide instructions on how to proceed.

Expired tsh session

There must be a valid tsh session during the MCP server startup, or it won't start.

If your session expires while the MCP server is running, the next tool calls will fail. You need to run tsh login again and retry the failed requests. In such cases, you don't have to restart the MCP client or the MCP server.

Access denied errors

If, while executing queries, you receive access denied responses, verify that your user has permission to access the configured database. You can confirm by running tsh db connect before starting your MCP server.

For example, if you configured your database with:

tsh mcp db config --db-user=postgres --db-name=employees postgres-dev

You must be able to test your access by running:

tsh db connect --db-user=postgres --db-name=employees postgres-dev