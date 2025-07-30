Database Access for MCP
This guide explains how to connect to your PostgreSQL Teleport databases with MCP clients.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 18.0.2 or above. If you do not have one, read Get Started with Teleport or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-18.0.2.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.0.2-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.0.2-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v18.0.2-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/pingand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'18.0.2
- Teleport Database Service with a PostgreSQL database enrolled. See our guides for options on how to set up Database Access for PostgreSQL databases, such as the AWS RDS PostgreSQL and self-hosted PostgreSQL guides.
Since language models can execute any query on your database, we advise creating a database user with only the permissions you want the models to have. Setting up a user with read-only permissions will help prevent accidental changes to your database.
Here's an example of how to create a PostgreSQL user with read-only access to the database:
CREATE ROLE mcp_read_only WITH LOGIN;
GRANT CONNECT ON DATABASE my_database TO mcp_read_only;
GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA public TO mcp_read_only;
GRANT SELECT ON my_table TO mcp_read_only; -- To grant read access to a single table.
GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA public TO mcp_read_only; -- To grant read access to all tables in the "public" schema.
GRANT rds_iam TO mcp_read_only; -- If connecting to a PostgreSQL RDS database.
Remember that you will also need sufficient permissions on your Teleport user to access the database using this user.
You can also set up fine-grained permissions for use with MCP using Auto-user provisioning or Database Access Controls.
Step 1/2. Installation
First, sign in into your Teleport cluster using
tsh login:
Only databases that you have access to can be exposed as MCP servers. You can
retrieve the list of databases and their connection options using
tsh db ls:
tsh db ls
Name Description Allowed Users Labels
--------------- -------------------- ------------------ -------
postgres-dev Development database [* postgres] env=dev
postgres-prod Production database [mcp_read_only] env=prod
Each database you want accessible through MCP must be configured with your MCP
client individually. This is done using the
tsh mcp db config command. Like
tsh db connect, this command requires you to select the database user and
database name that the MCP connections will use.
This command can either generate a configuration file (using the
mcpServers
format) for manual MCP client updates or automatically update the MCP client
configuration.
- Claude Desktop
- Cursor
- Others
tsh can automatically update the Claude Desktop MCP configuration file to
include Teleport's configuration:
tsh mcp db config --db-user=postgres --db-name=employees --client-config=claude postgres-devAdded database "postgres-dev" on the client configuration at:~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json
Teleport database access MCP server is named "teleport-databases" in this configuration.
You may need to restart your client to reload these new configurations.
You can also provide a custom path for your Claude Desktop MCPs configuration:
tsh mcp db config --db-user=postgres --db-name=employees --config-client=/path/to/config.json postgres-dev
After updating the configuration, you need to restart the Claude Desktop app before using the newly added MCPs.
tsh can automatically update the Global Cursor MCP servers to include
Teleport's configuration:
tsh mcp db config --db-user=postgres --db-name=employees --client-config=cursor postgres-devAdded database "postgres-dev" on the client configuration at:/your/home/path/.cursor/mcp.json
Teleport database access MCP server is named "teleport-databases" in this configuration.
You may need to restart your client to reload these new configurations.
You can also update a Cursor project MCP servers by providing the path to the file:
tsh mcp db config --db-user=postgres --db-name=employees --config-client=/path/to/project/.cursor/mcp.json postgres-dev
Currently,
tsh only supports generating the
mcpServers format and some
client-specific formats. Running the config command without any specific options
will output the configuration used to start Teleport's STDIO MCP server. You can
use this as a base and modify it to suit your MCP client needs.
tsh mcp db config --db-user=postgres --db-name=employees postgres-devHere is a sample JSON configuration for launching Teleport MCP servers:{ "mcpServers": { "teleport-databases": { "command": "tsh", "args": [ "mcp", "db", "start", "teleport://clusters/teleport.example.com/databases/postgres-dev?dbName=employees&dbUser=postgres" ] } }}
If you already have an entry for "teleport-databases" server, add the following database resource URI to the command arguments list:teleport://clusters/teleport.example.com/databases/postgres-dev?dbName=employees&dbUser=postgres
Step 2/2. Usage
After configuring your MCP client, the following tools will be available:
teleport_list_databases: Lists database resources accessible with Teleport tools.
teleport_postgres_query(PostgreSQL databases only): Executes SQL queries on a specified database through Teleport.
Additionally, the served databases are available as MCP resources. You can attach them to the conversation to provide extra context. Behavior may vary among MCP clients.
You can now use these tools to execute queries on your databases. Here is an example of testing the connection and retrieving the database version using Claude Desktop:
Troubleshooting
Empty list of databases or missing
teleport_postgres_query tool
This occurs if the MCP server command (
tsh mcp db start) has an invalid list
of databases or options. Make sure the database URI list is correct. You can
generate it using the
tsh mcp db config command.
In this case, you'll still be able to see and call
teleport_list_databases,
which will provide instructions on how to proceed.
Expired
tsh session
There must be a valid
tsh session during the MCP server startup, or it won't
start.
If your session expires while the MCP server is running, the next tool calls
will fail. You need to run
tsh login again and retry the failed requests. In
such cases, you don't have to restart the MCP client or the MCP server.
Access denied errors
If, while executing queries, you receive access denied responses, verify that
your user has permission to access the configured database. You can confirm by
running
tsh db connect before starting your MCP server.
For example, if you configured your database with:
tsh mcp db config --db-user=postgres --db-name=employees postgres-dev
You must be able to test your access by running:
tsh db connect --db-user=postgres --db-name=employees postgres-dev