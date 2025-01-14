Version: 18.x (unreleased)

Secure Practices for Teleport Clusters

To help ensure that Teleport can protect your infrastructure in a production environment, you should be aware of and follow recommended security practices and address potential security issues to reduce system vulnerabilities and to avoid security incidents. In most cases, there are tradeoffs between convenience and security that you should take into consideration.

The topics in this section are intended to help secure your Teleport cluster in a way that's acceptable and reasonable for your organization.

You should note that the security practices covered in this section aren't necessarily reflected in the examples used in the documentation. Examples in the documentation are primarily intended for demonstration purposes and for development environments.