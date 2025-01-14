Certificate Authority Rotation
Components of a Teleport cluster authenticate to one another using either X.509 or SSH certificates. To issue certificates, Teleport maintains several certificate authorities. You can rotate Teleport CAs to prevent malicious actors from impersonating part of your Teleport cluster. This guide explains the CAs that Teleport maintains and how to rotate them.
We recommend becoming familiar with the entire guide before following the steps, as you should be ready to roll back the CA rotation if it does not proceed as expected.
How it works
Teleport maintains its CAs independently of one another, and rotating one CA does not affect the rotation status of the others. The rotation process is designed to take place in phases, which give operators time to update their infrastructure and roll back a CA rotation if necessary.
Teleport CA rotation takes place in five phases for each CA. The phases have the following order:
standby: No rotation in progress. No operations have begun.
init: A new certificate authority is issued, but not used.
update_clients: The Teleport Auth Service uses the new CA to sign certificates but continues to trust certificates signed by the original CA.
Teleport cluster components (Agents, Auth Service, and Proxy Service instances) reload and start serving TLS and SSH certificates signed by the new certificate authority, but still accept certificates issued by the original certificate authority. This only applies to the Teleport host CA.
hostCA.
standby: No rotation in progress. All operations have completed.
Before the final
standby phase, you can also put the rotation in the
rollback phase, aborting the rotation and returning to the original
certificate authority.
CA rotations can be manual or semi-automatic. In manual mode, admins must instruct the Teleport Auth Service to advance from one phase to the next. Between phases, admins can prepare their infrastructure to adjust to each change. In semi-automatic mode, the Teleport Auth Service cycles through each phase automatically, with a grace period between each phase.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/4. Choose a CA to rotate
When rotating a CA, you need to check that any infrastructure that relies on the CA has not lost connectivity. You may also need to export the new CA to your infrastructure. Choose one of the CAs below to determine how to keep it up to date during the migration.
We recommend rotating a single CA at a time in order to reduce complexity. The
exceptions are the
db and
db_client CAs, which must be rotated together.
|CA type
|Certificate subjects
host
|Teleport Agents. Auth Service and Proxy Service instances.
user
|Teleport users.
db
|Self-hosted databases protected by Teleport (users must distribute certificates to databases).
db_client
|The Teleport Database Service.
openssh
|OpenSSH servers enrolled in your Teleport cluster.
jwt
|Teleport users accessing web applications.
saml_idp
|The Teleport SAML IdP.
spiffe
|Workload Identity (SPIFFE) clients.
oidc_idp
|The Teleport OIDC IdP integration.
host
The
host CA issues certificates to Teleport Agents as well as Auth Service and
Proxy Service instances so Teleport clients and the Teleport Auth Service can
verify them.
The
host CA also issues SSH host certificates to any enrolled agentless OpenSSH servers.
Teleport Agents and Proxy Service instances use heartbeats to periodically
report their status to the Teleport Auth Service and update their internal data
to reflect data held by the Auth Service. This internal data includes the status
of the
host CA rotation if one is in progress.
To check the rotation status of an agent or Proxy Service instance, run a variation of the following command, assigning resource to the name of an agent or Proxy Service instance:
tctl get resource --format=json | jq '.[] | {hostname: .spec.hostname, rotation: .spec.rotation.state, phase: .spec.rotation.phase}'{ "hostname": "terminal", "rotation": "in_progress", "phase": "init"}
In this example, the Teleport instance named
terminal has updated its status
to phase
init. This means it has downloaded a new CA public key and is ready
for state transitions.
You can use the
tctl get command with the following resources to determine
the rotation state of the
host CA on each agent kind:
|Role
tctl get value
|Application Service
app_server
|Auth Service
auth_server
|Database Service
db_server
|Kubernetes Service
kube_server
|Proxy Service
proxies
|SSH Service
nodes
|Windows Desktop Service
windows_desktop_service
During each phase of the
host CA rotation, make sure all Agents and Proxy
Service instances have completed the transition to target phase before
proceeding to the next phase. We will explain the phases in Step
2.
If you are joining Teleport processes to a cluster via the Teleport Auth
Service, each Teleport process will need a CA pin to trust the Auth Service.
The CA pin will change after each
host CA rotation. Make sure you use the
new CA pin when adding Teleport services after
host CA rotation.
user
The
user CA issues a certificate when a user authenticates to Teleport. It
also signs client certificates for users connecting to Windows desktops and
Teleport SSH servers. Teleport-protected servers and Windows desktops use these
certificates.
Once you have completed the rotation and reached the final
standby phase,
users who have signed into Teleport must reauthenticate to receive a user
certificate from the new CA, otherwise Teleport client commands fail.
If you have registered Windows desktops with Teleport, follow the guide to export the Teleport user CA so the Windows Desktop Service can authenticate to RDP hosts. Verify that you can connect to registered desktops throughout the rotation.
db and
db_client
The
db and
db_client CAs issue certificates that the Teleport Database
Service uses to communicate with self-hosted databases.
The Teleport Database Service presents a certificate signed by the
db_client
CA when communicating with a self-hosted database, which an admin configures to
trust certificates issued by the CA.
Admins can configure self-hosted databases to present a certificate signed by
the
db CA, which the Database Service uses to verify that a database server is
a genuine Teleport-protected resource. Alternatively, self-hosted databases can
present a certificate signed by a custom CA, and admins can configure the
Teleport Database Service to trust the CA.
Beginning the rotation
The Teleport Database Service starts using client certificates issued by the new
CA to connect to databases at the
update_clients phase. To avoid losing access
to your self-hosted databases in the
update_clients phase, you should
reconfigure your databases in the
init phase, then verify that you can still
access your databases after transitioning to the
update_clients phase.
Consult the appropriate
documentation
for configuring your databases before proceeding to the
update_clients
rotation phase.
At the
init phase, the
tctl auth sign command differs between the
db and
db_client CAs. If you rotate the
db_client CA, the command outputs both the
original and new certificate authorities in its trusted CA output. If you rotate
the
db CA, the command only issues the new database server certificates.
You do not need to reconfigure databases in the
init phase if you are rotating
only the
db CA, although there is no harm in doing so. If you do not
reconfigure databases at this point, you must plan to do so at some point within
the rotation, otherwise you will lose access to these databases after
transitioning to the final
standby phase.
Rolling back the rotation
The most common reason you would want to roll back is if you cannot reconfigure your databases. If you have connectivity issues after reconfiguring a database, it's likely that you misconfigured the database.
If you reconfigured any of your databases during the rotation, you will need
to reconfigure them again before transitioning to
standby from the
rollback phase.
openssh
The
openssh CA issues certificates for OpenSSH servers registered with
Teleport. Clients verify these certificates
when connecting to Teleport-protected OpenSSH servers.
If you used the manual
method to enroll any
OpenSSH servers, you must follow the instructions to export the
openssh CA and
provide it to your OpenSSH servers before you transition the rotation to the
final
standby phase. Otherwise, Teleport users will lose access to any OpenSSH
servers you enrolled in your cluster using the manual method.
jwt
The Teleport Auth Service uses the
jwt CA to sign JSON web tokens. The
Teleport Application Service includes JSON web tokens in HTTP messages that it
forwards to Teleport-protected applications, which use the
jwt CA to verify
the tokens.
If you have enrolled web applications with Teleport, and those applications authenticate traffic from the Teleport Application Service by verifying JSON web tokens against the Teleport certificate authority, you need to ensure that these applications continue to trust the rotated CA.
Teleport-protected JWT applications use one of two methods to retrieve the
public key of the Teleport
jwt CA. Depending on the method, you may need to
take action after the
init phase and before the rotation reaches the final
standby phase:
- The application queries the
/.well-known/jwks.jsonendpoint of the Teleport Proxy Service. In this case, no action is required as long as the application can continue to access the endpoint. If the application caches
jwks.json, invalidate the cache.
- The application accesses the
jwks.jsonfile on the local filesystem. Obtain a new
jwks.jsonfile by querying the
/.well-known/jwks.jsonendpoint and re-uploading the file.
For an example of exporting the
jwt CA so a web application can trust
Teleport-issued JWTs, see the guide to using JWT authentication with
Elasticsearch.
saml_idp
The
saml_idp CA signs SAML messages sent by the Teleport IdP so services that
rely on the Teleport IdP can verify them.
If you are rotating this CA, then before entering the final
standby phase, you
must configure any service providers that rely on the Teleport SAML IdP to trust
the Teleport
saml_idp CA. Follow the instructions in the SAML IdP
documentation to export an XML
metadata file and make it available to your service provider.
spiffe
The
spiffe CA signs X509 and JWT SVIDs for Workload Identity clients, often so
other clients can mutually verify their identity with mTLS.
When rotating this CA, before entering the final
standby phase, ensure all
clients that validate Teleport-issued SVIDs have been updated to trust the new
CA:
-
Teleport Workload Identity clients should receive the updated CA certificates automatically via the
tbotclient, and future SVIDs will be issued using the new CA.
If using
tbot's
workload-identity-apiservice, additional steps may be needed for client applications to fetch new SVIDs. If generating credentials with one of the
spiffe-svidoutputs, new SVIDs should be issued automatically.
-
If using SPIFFE federation, other SPIFFE trust domains should periodically refresh Teleport's certificate bundle. This interval is usually 5 minute, but you can examine the bundle yourself to verify:curl https://example.teleport.sh/webapi/spiffe/bundle.json | jq '.spiffe_refresh_hint'
oidc_idp
The
oidc_idp CA signs messages sent by the Teleport OIDC IdP integration.
Relying parties (e.g., AWS) verify these messages to authenticate your Teleport
account for features like External Audit Storage, Auto-Discovery, and AWS Sync
for Access Graph.
The Teleport Proxy Service serves the JSON Web Key Sets for the OIDC IdP
integration from the
/.well-known/jwks-oidc path of the Web API.
The
/.well-known/jwks-oidc path of the Teleport Proxy Service Web API is
always enabled. The Teleport Proxy Service updates the endpoint automatically.
You can retrieve the full URL of the integration's JSON Web Key Sets by querying
the
/.well-known/openid-configuration path of the Web UI and reading the
jwks_uri field:
curl https://example.teleport.sh/.well-known/open-id-configuration | jq '.jwks_uri'"https://example.teleport.sh/.well-known-jwks-oidc"
Step 2/4. Start a manual rotation
Once you have chosen a CA to rotate and have planned to check or update the infrastructure that relies on that CA, you are ready to begin a manual rotation.
init phase
In the
init phase, the Teleport Auth Service issues a new certificate
authority of the chosen type, but does not use it to sign certificates.
-
Initiate the manual rotation of host certificate authorities:tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=initUpdated rotation phase to "init". To check status use 'tctl status'
-
Use
tctlto confirm that there is an active rotation in progress. This command prints the rotation status of all CAs that the Teleport Auth Service maintains in your cluster:tctl statusCluster teleport.example.comVersion 17.0.0-devhost CA initialized (mode: manual, started: Sep 20 01:44:36 UTC, ending: Sep 21 2023 07:44:36 UTC)user CA never updateddb CA never updateddb_client CA never updatedopenssh CA never updatedjwt CA never updatedsaml_idp CA never updatedoidc_idp CA never updatedCA pin sha256:0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
-
Perform checks and updates on your infrastructure, depending on the CA type.
update_clients
Execute the transition from
init to
update_clients. In this phase, The
Teleport Auth Service uses the new CA to sign certificates but continues to
trust certificates signed by the original CA.
-
Transition to the
update_clientsphase:tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=update_clients
Updated rotation phase to "update_clients". To check status use 'tctl status'tctl statusCluster teleport.example.comVersion 17.0.0-devhost CA rotating clients (mode: manual, started: Sep 20 2023 01:44:36 UTC, ending: Sep 21 2023 07:44:36 UTC)user CA never updateddb CA never updateddb_client CA never updatedopenssh CA never updatedjwt CA never updatedsaml_idp CA never updatedoidc_idp CA never updatedCA pin sha256:0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
-
Check or update infrastructure that depends on your CA before proceeding to the next step.
-
If you lose connectivity to your resources, see if you need to reconfigure them to accept the new CA. If that does not restore access or you are unable to reconfigure a database, then roll back to the original certificate authority.
update_servers
Initiate the
update_servers phase. In this phase, Teleport cluster components
(Agents, Auth Service, and Proxy Service instances) reload and start serving TLS
and SSH certificates signed by the new certificate authority, but still accept
certificates issued by the original certificate authority. This phase only
affects the
host CA.
-
Execute the transition:tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=update_servers
Updated rotation phase to "update_servers". To check status use 'tctl status'tctl statusCluster teleport.example.comVersion 17.0.0-devhost CA rotating servers (mode: manual, started: Sep 20 2023 01:44:36 UTC, ending: Sep 21 2023 07:44:36 UTC)user CA never updateddb CA never updateddb_client CA never updatedopenssh CA never updatedjwt CA never updatedsaml_idp CA never updatedoidc_idp CA never updatedCA pin sha256:0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
-
Configure and check resources depending on the CA you are rotating. This is your final chance to update Teleport-protected resources before transitioning to the
standbyphase.
-
If you have lost connectivity to Teleport-protected resources, roll back to the original certificate authority before entering the final
standbyphase, when rolling back is no longer possible.
Final
standby
Before wrapping up, verify that you have not lost access to Teleport-protected resources that rely on the CA that you rotated.
-
Execute the transition:tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=standby
-
Verify that the rotation has completed with
tctl:tctl statusCluster teleport.example.comVersion 17.0.0-devhost CA rotated Sep 20 2023 02:11:25 UTCuser CA never updateddb CA never updateddb_client CA never updatedopenssh CA never updatedjwt CA never updatedsaml_idp CA never updatedoidc_idp CA never updatedCA pin sha256:0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
-
Follow the instructions for your CA to ensure that you can connect to Teleport-protected resources that rely on the CA that you rotated. This is the last stage where you have the opportunity to roll back. If you have lost connectivity to Teleport-protected resources, roll back to the original certificate authority.
Step 3/4. [Optional] Run a semi-automatic rotation
You can instruct Teleport to manage the CA rotation semi-automatically.
Semi-automatic rotation transitions between the phases of a rotation for you,
and there is no need to run a
tctl auth rotate command each phase. After a
grace period elapses, the Teleport Auth Service updates the phase of the CA
rotation to the next step.
Determine whether to use a semi-automatic rotation
Aside from automatic phase updates, a semi-automatic rotation is identical to a manual one. It is up to the operator to update any infrastructure to accommodate the current phase before the grace period elapses.
Teleport does not check the status of any infrastructure that relies on the CA, meaning that you can lose connectivity if things go wrong. As a result, you should not carry out a semi-automatic rotation if you need to export a CA to your infrastructure.
Complete a rotation in manual mode first to understand all the edge-cases and hazards before attempting a semi-automatic rotation.
Initiate a semi-automatic rotation
If you want to run a semi-automatic rotation, initiate it with
tctl and
monitor the status of the rotation.
You can trigger semi-automatic rotation with the following command:
tctl auth rotate --type=type
The command triggers a rotation process for hosts with a default grace period of 48 hours.
Configuring the grace period
You can customize grace period and CA type with additional flags:
Rotate only user certificates with a grace period of 200 hours:tctl auth rotate --type=user --grace-period=200h
Rotate only host certificates with a grace period of 8 hours:tctl auth rotate --type=host --grace-period=8h
Be careful when choosing a grace period when rotating the
host CA.
The grace period needs to be long enough for all Agents and Proxy Service instances in a cluster to request a new certificate. If some hosts go offline during the rotation and come back only after the grace period has ended, they will be forced to leave the cluster.
During semi-automatic rotations, Teleport attempts to divide the grace period so that it spends an equal amount of time in each phase before transitioning to the next phase. This means that using a shorter grace period will result in faster state transitions.
Step 4/4. [Optional] Roll back the rotation
You must perform a rollback before the rotation enters
standby state.
-
Enter the rollback phase with a manual phase transition:tctl auth rotate --phase=rollback --type=type --manual
Updated rotation phase to "rollback". To check status use 'tctl status'
-
Ensure that you can connect to Teleport resources that depend on the CA you were rotating.
-
Finish rolling back the CA rotation:tctl auth rotate --phase=standby --type=type --manual
Updated rotation phase to "standby". To check status use 'tctl status'
Further reading
How Teleport certificate authorities work.