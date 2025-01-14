Proxy Git Commands with Teleport for GitHub
Teleport can proxy Git commands and use short-lived SSH certificates to authenticate GitHub organizations.
In this guide, you will:
- Create a GitHub OAuth application.
- Configure SSH certificate authorities for your GitHub organizations.
- Create Teleport resources for the GitHub integration.
- Run Git commands through Teleport.
How it works
GitHub enables organizations to configure a list of SSH Certificate Authorities (CAs) for authentication. This feature allows access to the organization's repositories using short-lived SSH certificates signed by an approved CA, such as a Teleport CA. Optionally, organizations can enforce stricter security by requiring these signed SSH certificates for access, effectively disabling the use of personal SSH keys and access tokens.
Teleport users can configure their Git repositories to proxy through Teleport. After setup, Git commands automatically route through Teleport, which impersonates their GitHub identities using short-lived SSH certificates signed by Teleport's CA for authentication with GitHub. Each Git command proxied through Teleport is also logged in Teleport's audit events.
To retrieve a user's GitHub identity,
tsh initiates the GitHub OAuth flow by
opening a browser window for the user to log in with their GitHub credentials.
Note that Teleport proxies Git commands through SSH but the users should continue to access GitHub through their browsers.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.2 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- Access to GitHub Enterprise and permissions to modify GitHub's SSH certificate authorities and configure OAuth applications.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- Git locally installed
Step 1/4. Configure a GitHub OAuth application
The GitHub integration requires a GitHub OAuth application to obtain users' GitHub identities. You can skip this step if the Teleport users use GitHub SSO to sign in Teleport.
Go to "OAuth Apps" under "Developer Settings" of your organization's settings. Click on "New OAuth App".
Fill in the details. Use the following for "Authentication callback URL":
https://teleport-proxy-address/v1/webapi/github/
Once the OAuth application is created, create a client secret and remember the client ID and the secret for the next step:
Step 2/4. Create a GitHub integration and export the CAs
Now create a yaml file that represents the Github integration:
# github_integration.yaml
kind: integration
sub_kind: github
version: v1
metadata:
name: github-my-github-org
spec:
github:
organization: my-github-org
credentials:
id_secret:
id: oauth-app-client-id
secret: oauth-app-client-secret
Replace
my-github-org with the organization name, and replace
oauth-app-client-id and
oauth-app-client-secret with values from the
previous step.
To create the resource with
tctl, run:
tctl create github_integration.yaml
Once the integration resource is created, export the CA to be used for GitHub:
tctl auth export --type github --integration github-my-github-org
Now go to the "Authentication Security" page of your GitHub organization. Click
on "New CA" under the "SSH certificate authorities" section, and copy-paste the CA
exported from the above
tctl auth export command.
Step 3/4. Configure access
User access is granted through
git_server resources. The
git_server
references the integration created in the previous step:
# git_server.yaml
kind: git_server
sub_kind: github
version: v2
spec:
github:
integration: github-my-github-org
organization: my-github-org
To create the resource with
tctl, run:
tctl create git_server.yaml
The user role must have
github_permissions configured to allow access to your
GitHub organization. For example:
# role_with_github_permissions.yaml
kind: role
metadata:
name: github-access
spec:
allow:
github_permissions:
- orgs:
- my-github-org
version: v7
Assign the
github-access role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},github-access"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
github-accessto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - github-access
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
github-accessto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - github-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
github-accessto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - github-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
Step 4/4. Connect
Use
tsh git ls to view a list of GitHub organizations you have access to:
tsh git lsType Organization Username URL------ ------------- -------- --------------------------------GitHub my-github-org my-user https://github.com/my-github-org
Teleport requires your GitHub identity to impersonate you. If you haven't provided it yet, run the following command:
tsh git login --github-org my-github-orgIf browser window does not open automatically, open it by clicking on the link: http://127.0.0.1:55555/some-id Your GitHub username is my-user.
This command opens a browser, prompting you to authenticate with GitHub via the OAuth app:
To clone a repository from your GitHub organization, find the SSH clone URL and run:
To configure an existing Git repository with Teleport, go to the repository and run:
tsh git config updateThe current Git directory is configured with Teleport for GitHub organization "my-github-org".
Once the repo is cloned or configured, you can use
git commands as normal:
$ cd my-repo
$ git fetch
Note that the OAuth app authentication flow and Git repository configuration are one-time setups and don't need to be repeated.