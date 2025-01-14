Version: 18.x (unreleased)

On this page

Logger Configuration

In the configuration file of a Teleport instance, you can configure the logger's behavior by defining the output destination, severity level, and output format.

teleport: log: output: stderr severity: INFO format: output: text extra_fields: [ caller , level ]

If the output parameter is not defined or set as empty, stderr (aliases err or 2 ) is used by default. Other available options for defining the output include stdout (aliases out or 1 ), syslog for writing to the syslog file, or a filepath for direct writing to a log file destination.

Severity has several levels, which are sorted by decreasing priority:

err , error - used for errors that require action from the user.

, - used for errors that require action from the user. warn , warning - non-critical entries that deserve attention.

, - non-critical entries that deserve attention. info or empty value - general operational entries about what's going on inside the application.

or empty value - general operational entries about what's going on inside the application. debug - usually only enabled when debugging, verbose logging.

- usually only enabled when debugging, verbose logging. trace - designates more detailed information about actions and events.

When we choose info severity level, warning and error are also applied by priority rule.

The default format for log output is text . Another available format is json , which may simplify log parsing for systems like Logstash, Loki, or other log aggregators.

Format extra_fields defines additional fields which must be added to the log output:

level is the log field that stores the verbosity.

is the log field that stores the verbosity. component is the log field that stores the calling component.

is the log field that stores the calling component. caller is the log field that stores the calling file and line number.

is the log field that stores the calling file and line number. timestamp is the field that stores the timestamp the log was emitted.

On systemd-based distributions you can watch the log output by running the following command:

teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service systemctl enable teleport journalctl -fu teleport

To store logs as a file, the filepath should be set in the log.output configuration.

teleport: log: output: /var/lib/teleport/log/output.log

When Teleport opens or creates a new log file, a filesystem watcher is launched in the background to monitor the file modifications. If the log file is renamed, moved, or deleted, Teleport automatically creates a new one. This is useful for implementing log rotation without needing to restart or interrupt the main service.

Using logrotate as an example, you may define the following config /etc/logrotate.d/teleport.conf to rotate Teleport log file weekly: