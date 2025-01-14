Run Teleport as a Daemon
On Linux systems in non-containerized environments, we recommend running the
teleport binary as a daemon using systemd.
Using a daemon helps to ensure that the
teleport process can remain running and available regardless of a controlling terminal session or parent process, and opens up additional
configuration options that allow for better optimization, uptime, and availability.
This guide will outline best practices for installing, configuring, and starting teleport as a daemon on a Linux host using systemd.
Prerequisites
- A Linux host where you will install Teleport. The host must be configured to use
systemd. To ensure that your host supports systemd, check whether
/sbin/initis symbolically linked to
/lib/systemd/systemdor similar:
readlink /sbin/init/lib/systemd/systemd
Teleport stores data in
/var/lib/teleport. Make sure that regular/non-admin
users do not have access to this folder on the Auth Service host.
Step 1/3. Install and configure Teleport
Select and complete the appropriate installation instructions for your environment.
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install-v15.4.11.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Teleport requires a configuration YAML file to be created and configured in order to run. After initial installation, no configuration file exists until we create it. This guide will use a minimal Teleport configuration based on defaults, however in production environments we recommend reviewing configuration file options to better suit your needs.
To create the default Teleport configuration file, enter the following command:
sudo teleport configure -o fileWrote config to file "/etc/teleport.yaml". Now you can start the server. Happy Teleporting!
Step 2/3. Create and configure a systemd service
Once you've installed the
teleport binary and created a Teleport configuration file, let's create and configure the Teleport daemon.
Systemd is designed to use unit files, which are the files used to define and configure
any service daemon on systemd, in this case the
teleport service. The rest of this guide will focus on creating and configuring the
teleport service daemon depending on your preferred installation method, either a package manager, or from source.
- Package Manager Installation
- Source Installation
We have included a default
teleport daemon configuration for packages installed with DEM or RPM package managers. To check that this daemon was installed correctly,
enter the following command:
sudo systemctl status teleport
You will see output similar to the following, including the file path (
/lib/systemd/system/teleport.service) that contains the unit file for the systemd configuration being applied:
● teleport.service - Teleport Service Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/teleport.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: inactive (dead)
Enter the following command to enable the systemd
teleport daemon. Enabling the daemon using
systemctl allows systemd to place the daemon in its dependency tree, ensuring that the Teleport service will be automatically restarted on any potential reboot:
sudo systemctl enable teleport
Next, enter the following command to start the teleport service daemon:
sudo systemctl start teleport
Confirm that the Teleport daemon was installed correctly by checking the service status. The following command will output a status of
Active: active (running):
sudo systemctl status teleport | grep ActiveActive: active (running) since Mon 2022-04-18 18:33:41 UTC; 41s ago
Enter the following
teleport command to have Teleport output a systemd unit file to
stdout to be reviewed and applied as needed:
teleport install systemd
If the output describes a good configuration for your environment, enter the command once again using the
-o flag to
write the output to a file within one of systemd's accepted unit file load paths. For most use cases, we recommend using the path
/etc/systemd/system/teleport.service for your unit file:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service
Enable the
teleport service daemon using
systemctl so that systemd can place it in its dependency tree. This also ensures that the
teleport service will be automatically restarted on any potential reboot:
sudo systemctl enable teleport
Start the
teleport service daemon using systemctl:
sudo systemctl start teleport
Finally, confirm that the Teleport daemon has been installed correctly by checking the service daemon's status. The following command will output a status of
Active: active (running) if the configuration has been applied correctly:
sudo systemctl status teleport | grep ActiveActive: active (running) since Mon 2022-04-18 18:33:41 UTC; 41s ago
Step 3/3. Restart the Teleport daemon
Teleport supports graceful restarts, enabling you to easily change your Teleport
configuration or upgrade your
teleport binary without sacrificing
availability.
Run the following command to gracefully restart the
teleport daemon:
sudo systemctl reload teleport
This will perform a graceful restart, i.e. the Teleport daemon will fork a new process to handle new incoming requests, leaving the old daemon process running until existing clients disconnect (with a timeout of 30 hours).
Understanding Teleport daemon command line options for unit file configuration
The
teleport install systemd command includes a number of optional flags that you can use to strictly define parameters of the generated unit file and set where that output will be written.
The following table includes all command line options available with the
teleport install systemd command, a brief description of what they do, and their default settings:
|Flag
|Description
|Default
--fd-limit
|The maximum number of open file descriptors by the service, defined by
LimitNOFILE in the unit file.
--fd-limit=8192
--env-file
|The path to the
EnvironmentFile defined by the system unit file, containing any potential variables to be used in the configuration.
--envfile=/etc/default/teleport
--pid-file
|The path to the pid file containing the process identification number.
--pid-file=/run/teleport.pid
--teleport-path
|The full path to the
teleport binary.
--teleport-path=/usr/local/bin/teleport
-o,
--output
|The full unit file load path which will define where to create and store the system unit file itself. This flag is used to write the output to the designated file.
--output=/etc/systemd/system/teleport.service
While a default configuration can always be created using the
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicecommand,
the same configuration using command line options is demonstrated below:
sudo teleport install systemd \--fd-limit=8192 \--env-file=/etc/default/teleport \--pid-file=/run/teleport.pid \--teleport-path=/usr/local/bin/teleport \--output=/etc/systemd/system/teleport.service
Next steps
In this guide, we showed you how to run
teleport start as a systemd service.
To see all commands that you can run via the
teleport binary, see the
Teleport CLI Reference.
While we used a minimal configuration in this guide, for a production Teleport cluster, you should consult our Configuration Reference.
For information on unit file configurations and unit file load paths, see systemd's documentation on systemd.unit configurations