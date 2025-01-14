Run the Teleport Terraform Provider Locally
This guide covers how to run the Teleport terraform provider from your local computer, where you are already logged in Teleport as yourself.
This guide does not cover running Teleport in remote environments such as a cloud VM, an on-prem server, or CI/CD pipelines. If you are in one of those cases, please follow the dedicated guides:
How it works
This setup relies on the user's local credentials (from
tsh login) to create a temporary bot in Teleport,
connect as the bot to obtain short-lived credentials, and export those credentials in the shell's environment variables.
Every Terraform command run in this same terminal will then read credentials from environment variables and be able to
connect to Teleport as the temporary bot.
Prerequisites
- A running Teleport Cluster whose version is higher than 16.2
- Local tsh/tctl clients with versions higher than 16.2
- Being locally logged in Teleport with a role that allows creating Bot and Token resources.
You can use the default
editorrole for this.
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then
verify that you can run
tctl commands using your current credentials.
tctl is supported on macOS and Linux machines.
For example:
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com [email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
Validate that you meet the version requirements (16.2 or greater) by running:
tsh statusTeleport v17.0.0-dev go1.22Proxy version: 17.0.0-devProxy: teleport.example.com:443
Step 1/2. Generate temporary bot credentials
In this step, you will use
tctl and your local credentials to create a temporary bot in Teleport for the Terraform
provider. The bot will exist for one hour and will be granted the default
terraform-provider role that can edit every
resource the TF provider supports.
tctl will then obtain credentials for the temporary bot and export them in your shell's environment variables.
If MFA for Administrative Actions
is enabled on your cluster,
tctl will prompt for your MFA.
Run the following command, do not remove the
eval as it is required to load credentials in your shell:
eval "$(tctl terraform env)"🔑 Detecting if MFA is requiredThis is an admin-level action and requires MFA to completeTap any security keyDetected security key tap⚙️ Creating temporary bot "tctl-terraform-env-82ab1a2e" and its token🤖 Using the temporary bot to obtain certificates🚀 Certificates obtained, you can now use Terraform in this terminal for 1h0m0s
Step 2/2. Run the Terraform provider
At this point, you got valid credentials in your shell's environment variables for one hour. You can run the Teleport Terraform provider from this shell.
Only the shell you ran
eval "$(tctl terraform env)" in has the Bot credentials.
If you close this shell or open a new one, you will need to do the first step again.
-
Create a
main.tffile containing this minimal Terraform code:
terraform { required_providers { teleport = { source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport" version = "~> 17.0" } } } provider "teleport" { addr = "teleport.example.com:443" } # We must create a test role, if we don't declare resources, Terraform won't try to # connect to Teleport and we won't be able to validate the setup. resource "teleport_role" "test" { version = "v7" metadata = { name = "test" description = "Dummy role to validate Terraform Provider setup" labels = { test = "yes" } } spec = {} }
-
Then, init your Terraform working directory to download the Teleport provider:terraform initInitializing the backend...
Initializing provider plugins...- Finding terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport versions matching ...
-
Finally, run a Terraform plan:terraform planTerraform used the selected providers to generate the following execution plan. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols: + create
Terraform will perform the following actions:
# teleport_role.test will be created + resource "teleport_role" "test" { + id = (known after apply) + kind = (known after apply) + metadata = { + name = "test" + namespace = (known after apply) } + spec = {} + version = "v7" }
Plan: 1 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy.
If the plan succeeds, the Terraform provider successfully connected to Teleport. You can now start developing locally with the Teleport Terraform provider.
Do not forget to obtain new temporary credentials every hour by re-running
eval $(tctl terraform env).
Next steps
- Follow the user and role IaC guide to use the Terraform Provider to create Teleport users and grant them roles.
- Consult the list of Terraform-supported resources in the Terraform reference.
- Once you have working Terraform code that configures your Teleport cluster, you might want to run it in the CI or from a bastion instead of running it locally. To do this, please follow the dedicated guides: