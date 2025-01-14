Version: 18.x (unreleased)

On this page

Joining Sessions

Teleport allows multiple users to join the same SSH or kubectl exec session. Session joining can be performed via the web UI's Active Sessions page, or by using the tsh join command.

When joining a session, users can be in one of three participant modes:

Observer : Can only view the session.

: Can only view the session. Peer : Can view the session and interact with it as if they were the session owner.

: Can view the session and interact with it as if they were the session owner. Moderator: (Enterprise only) Can view the session and terminate it.

Users can join SSH sessions from the command line or from the Teleport web UI, but Kubernetes sessions can only be joined from the command line.

The web UI forces users to select a join mode prior to joining. If you join a session with tsh join or tsh kube join , you can specify a participant mode with the --mode <mode> command-line option, where <mode> is peer , moderator , or observer . The default participant mode is observer .

You can leave a session with the shortcut ^c (Control + c) while in observer or moderator mode. In moderator mode, you can also forcefully terminate the session at any point in time by pressing t .

You can use the join_sessions field of a role to specify the sessions users can join and under what conditions they can join a session. For example, the following role allows users to join both SSH and Kubernetes sessions started by users with the prod-access role and to join the session as a moderator or an observer:

kind: role metadata: name: allow-session-join version: v7 spec: allow: join_sessions: - name: Join prod sessions roles : [ 'prod-access' ] kinds: [ 'k8s' , 'ssh' ] modes: [ 'moderator' , 'observer' ]

Users who are assigned a role with a join_sessions allow policy are implicitly allowed to list the sessions that the policy gives them permission to join. If there's a deny rule that prevents listing sessions, the join_sessions policy overrides the deny rule for the sessions the policy allows the user to join. Outside of this exception for joining sessions, deny statements take precedent.

The following are required fields for join_sessions :

Option Type Description name String The name of the allow policy. roles List A list of Teleport role names that the allow policy applies to. Active sessions created by users with these roles can be joined under this policy. kinds List The kind of sessions—SSH, Kubernetes, or both—that the allow policy applies to. The valid options are ssh and k8s . modes List The participant mode— observer , moderator , or peer —that the user joining the session can use to join the session. The default mode is observer .

If you want to allow users to list active sessions without giving them permission to join these sessions, you can grant them list permissions on the session_tracker resource.

kind: role metadata: name: list-active-sessions version: v7 spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ session_tracker ] verbs: [ list ]

Teleport also supports explicit deny rules on the ssh_session resource for compatibility with legacy Teleport roles, but we do not encourage the use of the ssh_session resource in new roles.

In Teleport Enterprise, you can configure roles to require that sessions are joined by 1 or more additional participants before they are allowed to start. Sessions that require additional participants are called moderated sessions.

The most common use cases for moderated sessions involve the following scenarios:

You have strict security or compliance requirements and need to have people watching over user-initiated sessions on a set of servers.

You need the ability to pause or terminate active sessions.

In the following example, Jeff's role requires additional participants before it can start.

tsh ssh [email protected] Teleport > Creating session with ID: 46e2af03-62d6-4e07-a886-43fe741ca044... Teleport > Controls - CTRL-C: Leave the session - t: Forcefully terminate the session (moderators only) Teleport > User jeff joined the session. Teleport > Waiting for required participants...

Jeff's session is paused, waiting for the required participants. When Alice, who is assigned the auditor role, joins the waiting session as a moderator, the session can begin. For example:

tsh join --mode=moderator 46e2af03-62d6-4e07-a886-43fe741ca044 Teleport > Creating session with ID: 46e2af03-62d6-4e07-a886-43fe741ca044... Teleport > Controls - CTRL-C: Leave the session - t: Forcefully terminate the session (moderators only) Teleport > User jeff joined the session. Teleport > Waiting for required participants... Teleport > User alice joined the session. Teleport > Connecting to prod.teleport.example.com over SSH

[email protected] %

Because this session is an SSH session, Alice could also join from the Teleport Web UI. For example:

Moderated sessions are configured via the require_session_join section of a role. This section defines the conditions that must be met for a session to start or run. For example, the following policy specifies that users assigned the prod-access role must have a minimum of one user with the auditor role present in the moderator mode to start SSH or Kubernetes sessions:

kind: role metadata: name: prod-access version: v7 spec: allow: require_session_join: - name: Require one moderator filter: 'contains(user.spec.roles, "auditor")' kinds: [ 'k8s' , 'ssh' ] modes: [ 'moderator' ] count: 1 logins: [ ubuntu , debian ] node_labels: { env: prod } kubernetes_labels: { env: prod } kubernetes_groups: [ prod-access ] kubernetes_users: [ USER ] kubernetes_resources: - kind: '*' name: '*' namespace: '*' verbs: [ '*' ]

The require_session_join rules apply to all of the user's sessions, including those that are accessible via other roles. If you do not want to require moderation for user sessions, we recommend using Access Requests to temporarily assume a role for resources that should require moderation.

The following are required fields for require_session_join :

Option Type Description name String The name of the require policy filter Filter An expression that, if it evaluates to true for a given user, enables the user to be present in a moderated session. kinds List The kind of session—SSH, Kubernetes, or both—that the policy applies to. The valid options are ssh and k8s . modes List The participant mode— observer , moderator , or peer —that the user joining the moderated session must match to satisfy the policy. count Integer The minimum number of users that must join the session to satisfy the policy.

The following fields are optional for require_session_join :

Option Type Description on_leave String The action to take when the policy is no longer satisfied.

You can use the on_leave field in require policies to define what happens when a participant leaves a session and causes the policy to no longer be satisfied. There are two possible values for this field:

terminate to terminate the session immediately and disconnect all participants.

to terminate the session immediately and disconnect all participants. pause to pause the session and stop any input/output streaming until the policy is satisfied again.

By default, Teleport treats an empty string in this field the same as terminate .

If all require policies attached to the session owner are set to pause , the session discards all input from session participants and buffers the most recent output but the session remains open so it can resume.

Filter expressions allow for more detailed control over the scope of a policy. For example, you can use a filter expression to specify which users are required to be present in a session. The filter has a user object as its context that you can refine to match the roles and name fields you specify.

In the following example, the filter expression evaluates to true if the user's name is adam or if the user has the role cs-observe :

equals(user.name, "adam") || contains(user.spec.roles, "cs-observe")

Filter expressions support the following functions and operators:

contains(set, item) : Returns true if the item is in the set, otherwise false. The set can be a string or an array.

: Returns true if the item is in the set, otherwise false. The set can be a string or an array. equals(a, b) : Returns true if the two values are equal, otherwise returns false.

: Returns true if the two values are equal, otherwise returns false. ![expr] : Negates a Boolean expression.

: Negates a Boolean expression. [expr] && [expr] : Performs a logical AND on two Boolean expressions.

: Performs a logical AND on two Boolean expressions. [expr] || [expr] : Performs a logical OR on two Boolean expressions.

In evaluating policies and roles, all of the require policies within a role are evaluated using an OR operator and the policies from each role are evaluated using an AND operator. In practice, this means that for every role with at least one require policy, one of its policies must be met before a user assigned the role can start a session.

If you create a role with the require_session_join policy in a root cluster, only sessions started on resources in the root cluster are required to be moderated for the users assigned that role. If users assigned the role connect to resources in a leaf node, their sessions won't require moderation, unless the mapped leaf role also requires moderation. To require moderated sessions in the leaf cluster, you must include the require_session_join policy in the mapped role defined on the leaf cluster.

For more information about configuring trust relationships and role mapping between root and leaf clusters, see Configure Trusted Clusters.

If per-session MFA is enabled then moderators who want to join a session will need to satisfy the same MFA checks as if they were starting a session of their own.

Teleport will also enforce additional presence checks for moderated sessions when per-session MFA is required. Every 30 seconds, Teleport prompts session moderators verify their presence by re-authenticating with their MFA device within the next 15 seconds. This behavior continues throughout the session to ensure that moderators are always present and watching a given session.

If no MFA input is received within 60 seconds, the moderator is disconnected from the session, which might cause the session to terminate or pause because a require policy is no longer satisfied.

When starting an interactive SSH or Kubernetes session using tsh ssh or tsh kube exec respectively, you can supply the --reason <reason> or --invited <users> command-line option to specify <reason> as a string or <users> as a comma-separated list of user names.

This information is propagated to the session_tracker resource, which can be used to with a third party, for example, to enable notifications over some external communication system.

SFTP file transfers within moderated sessions are only supported when using the Teleport Web UI. If the current active session requires moderation, file transfer requests are automatically sent to all current session participants and must be approved before the file transfer can begin.

Both the session originator and the moderator(s) must be present in the Teleport Web UI during the file transfer initiation to receive the file transfer request notification. After the file transfer has been requested, all session participants and notified and prompted to approve or deny the file transfer request.

If a moderator denies the file transfer request, the request is immediately removed and all session participants are notified.

After enough approvals have been given to satisfy the policy used to start the session, the file transfer automatically begins.