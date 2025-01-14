Version: 18.x (unreleased)

Role Access Requests

Teleport's Just-in-time Access Requests allow users to request access to additional roles in order to elevate their privileges. Requests can be escalated via ChatOps or anywhere else via our flexible Authorization Workflow API.

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

In this example, we will define three roles:

contractor : users with this role can request elevated access to the dba role

: users with this role can request elevated access to the role dba : this role grants access to databases

: this role grants access to databases approver : users with this role can approve requests for access to the dba role

Contractor Role

Users with this role can request access to the dba role.

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: contractor spec: allow: request: roles: [ 'dba' ]

DBA Role

This role grants access to databases.

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: dba spec: allow: db_labels: '*' : '*' options: max_session_ttl: 1h

Approver Role

This role allows users to approve requests for the dba role.

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: approver spec: allow: review_requests: roles: - 'dba'

Requires Teleport Enterprise Roles containing a review_requests rule can only be used in Teleport Enterprise. In Teleport Community Edition, Access Requests must be approved by an admin running tctl on the Auth Service.

While Teleport Enterprise supports the same CLI-based workflows for requesting access to roles, most users will prefer to request access via the web UI.

To request access to one or more roles, navigate to the Access Requests page. You can find this page by selecting Resources on the side bar, expanding the Access Requests menu, and selecting New Request.

From here, the dropdown will allow you to request access to roles or to specific resources. Select roles in this dropdown and you will be presented with a list of roles you are permitted to request access to.

Click ADD TO REQUEST to include a role in the pending request.

Note: Access Requests must either contain roles or a set of specific resources. You can not mix the two. For more information on how to request access to specific resources, see the Resource Access Requests Guide.

When all desired roles have been added, click PROCEED TO REQUEST, where you can review and submit the request.

Reviewers can see a list of open requests by navigating to Management > Access Requests > Review Requests in the web UI.

warning Granting access to a role with the ability to edit other roles could allow a user to permanently upgrade their privileges. When reviewing requests, it's important to carefully consider the role(s) being requested and what permissions will be applied to the user if the request is approved.

Teleport Enterprise users with appropriate permissions can also approve requests with the tsh command line:

tsh request review --approve <request-id>

Once a request has been approved, the requestor can elevate their access for both command-line workflows and web UI workflows.

For command-line use, the requestor should log in using the approved request ID:

tsh login --request-id=bc8ca931-fec9-4b15-9a6f-20c13c5641a9

In the web UI, the requestor can open their request on the Review Requests page and click ASSUME ROLES to gain access to additional roles. Note: role-based Access Requests are additive. The user will have access to their standard role set in addition to the roles granted by the request.

A banner will appear at the top of the page while the approved Access Request is active. When elevated access is no longer necessary, click Switch Back to revert to the original set of roles.

Once you have configured Role Access Requests, tsh ssh is able to automatically create a Role Access Request for you when access is denied, allowing you to skip the tsh request search and tsh request create steps. If more than one role would grant access to the target node, you will be prompted to select a role to request.

tsh ssh --request-mode role alice@iot ERROR: access denied to alice connecting to iot on cluster teleport.example.com

You do not currently have access to alice@iot, attempting to request access.

Choose role to request [node-access, node-access-alt]: node-access Enter request reason: please Creating request...

Waiting for request approval...

Approval received, reason="okay" Getting updated certificates...

iot:~ alice$

Note that in order to make a Role Access Request this way, the role you request access with must have search_as_role set so you can read the node you want to ssh into.

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: requester spec: allow: request: roles: - node-access search_as_roles: - access

With Teleport's Access Request plugins, users can manage Access Requests from within your organization's existing messaging and project management solutions.

