Run the Discord Access Request Plugin

This guide will explain how to set up Discord to receive Access Request messages from Teleport. Teleport's Discord integration notifies individuals and channels of Access Requests. Users can then approve and deny Access Requests from within Discord, making it easier to implement security best practices without compromising productivity.

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

Recommended: Configure Machine ID to provide short-lived Teleport credentials to the plugin. Before following this guide, follow a Machine ID deployment guide to run the tbot binary on your infrastructure.

Admin account on your Discord server. Installing a bot requires at least the "manager server" permission.

Either a Linux host or Kubernetes cluster where you will run the Discord plugin.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Before you set up the Discord plugin, you will need to enable Role Access Requests in your Teleport cluster.

For the purpose of this guide, we will define an editor-requester role, which can request the built-in editor role, and an editor-reviewer role that can review requests for the editor role.

Create a file called editor-request-rbac.yaml with the following content:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: editor-reviewer spec: allow: review_requests: roles: [ 'editor' ] kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: editor-requester spec: allow: request: roles: [ 'editor' ] thresholds: - approve: 1 deny: 1

Create the roles you defined:

tctl create -f editor-request-rbac.yaml role 'editor-reviewer' has been created role 'editor-requester' has been created

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Allow yourself to review requests by users with the editor-requester role by assigning yourself the editor-reviewer role.

Assign the editor-reviewer role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},editor-reviewer" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding editor-reviewer to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - editor-reviewer Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding editor-reviewer to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - editor-reviewer Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding editor-reviewer to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - editor-reviewer Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

Create a user called myuser who has the editor-requester role. This user cannot edit your cluster configuration unless they request the editor role:

tctl users add myuser --roles=editor-requester

tctl will print an invitation URL to your terminal. Visit the URL and log in as myuser for the first time, registering credentials as configured for your Teleport cluster.

Later in this guide, you will have myuser request the editor role so you can review the request using the Teleport plugin.

Download

Docker Image

From Source

Helm Chart Access Request Plugins are available as amd64 and arm64 Linux binaries for downloading. Replace ARCH with your required version. curl -L -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-access-discord-v13.3.7-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-access-discord-v13.3.7-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz cd teleport-access-discord sudo ./install Make sure the binary is installed: teleport-discord version teleport-discord v13.3.7 git:teleport-discord-v13.3.7-fffffffff go1.22 docker pull public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-discord:13.3.7 Make sure the plugin is installed by running the following command: docker run public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-discord:13.3.7 version teleport-discord v13.3.7 git:teleport-discord-v13.3.7-api/14.0.0-gd1e081e 1.22 For a list of available tags, visit Amazon ECR Public Gallery. To install from source you need git and go installed. If you do not have Go installed, visit the Go downloads page. git clone https://github.com/gravitational/teleport -b branch/v17 cd teleport/integrations/access/discord git checkout 13.3.7 make Move the teleport-discord binary into your PATH. Make sure the binary is installed: teleport-discord version teleport-discord v13.3.7 git:teleport-discord-v13.3.7-fffffffff go1.22 Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository: helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev Update the cache of charts from the remote repository: helm repo update

Teleport's Access Request plugins authenticate to your Teleport cluster as a user with permissions to list and read Access Requests. This way, plugins can retrieve Access Requests from the Teleport Auth Service and present them to reviewers.

Define a user and role called access-plugin by adding the following content to a file called access-plugin.yaml :

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: access-plugin spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ 'access_request' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] - resources: [ 'access_plugin_data' ] verbs: [ 'update' ] kind: user metadata: name: access-plugin spec: roles: [ 'access-plugin' ] version: v2

Create the user and role:

tctl create -f access-plugin.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

As with all Teleport users, the Teleport Auth Service authenticates the access-plugin user by issuing short-lived TLS credentials. In this case, we will need to request the credentials manually by impersonating the access-plugin role and user.

If you are running a self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployment and are using tctl from the Auth Service host, you will already have impersonation privileges.

To grant your user impersonation privileges for access-plugin , define a role called access-plugin-impersonator by pasting the following YAML document into a file called access-plugin-impersonator.yaml :

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: access-plugin-impersonator spec: allow: impersonate: roles: - access-plugin users: - access-plugin

Create the access-plugin-impersonator role:

tctl create -f access-plugin-impersonator.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

If you are providing identity files to the plugin with Machine ID, assign the access-plugin role to the Machine ID bot user. Otherwise, assign this role to the user you plan to use to generate credentials for the access-plugin role and user:

Assign the access-plugin-impersonator role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},access-plugin-impersonator" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding access-plugin-impersonator to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding access-plugin-impersonator to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding access-plugin-impersonator to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

You will now be able to generate signed certificates for the access-plugin role and user.

Give the plugin access to a Teleport identity file. We recommend using Machine ID for this in order to produce short-lived identity files that are less dangerous if exfiltrated, though in demo deployments, you can generate longer-lived identity files with tctl :

Machine ID

Long-lived identity files Configure tbot with an output that will produce the credentials needed by the plugin. As the plugin will be accessing the Teleport API, the correct output type to use is identity . For this guide, the directory destination will be used. This will write these credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can be written to by the Linux user that tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that the plugin will run as. Modify your tbot configuration to add an identity output. If running tbot on a Linux server, use the directory output to write identity files to the /opt/machine-id directory: outputs: - type: identity destination: type: directory path: /opt/machine-id If running tbot on Kubernetes, write the identity file to Kubernetes secret instead: outputs: - type: identity destination: type: kubernetes_secret name: teleport-plugin-discord-identity If operating tbot as a background service, restart it. If running tbot in one-shot mode, execute it now. You should now see an identity file under /opt/machine-id or a Kubernetes secret named teleport-plugin-discord-identity . This contains the private key and signed certificates needed by the plugin to authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service. Like all Teleport users, access-plugin needs signed credentials in order to connect to your Teleport cluster. You will use the tctl auth sign command to request these credentials. The following tctl auth sign command impersonates the access-plugin user, generates signed credentials, and writes an identity file to the local directory: tctl auth sign --user=access-plugin --out=identity The plugin connects to the Teleport Auth Service's gRPC endpoint over TLS. The identity file, identity , includes both TLS and SSH credentials. The plugin uses the SSH credentials to connect to the Proxy Service, which establishes a reverse tunnel connection to the Auth Service. The plugin uses this reverse tunnel, along with your TLS credentials, to connect to the Auth Service's gRPC endpoint. Details Certificate Lifetime By default, tctl auth sign produces certificates with a relatively short lifetime. For production deployments, we suggest using Machine ID to programmatically issue and renew certificates for your plugin. See our Machine ID getting started guide to learn more. Note that you cannot issue certificates that are valid longer than your existing credentials. For example, to issue certificates with a 1000-hour TTL, you must be logged in with a session that is valid for at least 1000 hours. This means your user must have a role allowing a max_session_ttl of at least 1000 hours (60000 minutes), and you must specify a --ttl when logging in: tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --ttl=60060 If you are running the plugin on a Linux server, create a data directory to hold certificate files for the plugin: sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials sudo mv identity /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials If you are running the plugin on Kubernetes, Create a Kubernetes secret that contains the Teleport identity file: kubectl -n teleport create secret generic --from-file=identity teleport-plugin-discord-identity Once the Teleport credentials expire, you will need to renew them by running the tctl auth sign command again.

The Access Request plugin for Discord receives Access Request events from the Teleport Auth Service, formats them into Discord messages, and sends them to the Discord API to post them in your guild (Discord server). For this to work, you must register a new app with the Discord API.

Visit https://discord.com/developers/applications to create a new Discord application. Click "New Application" and name the application "Teleport".

Set the application icon (download application icon here).

Go to the "Bot" tab and choose "Add Bot". Set the bot icon (download bot icon here). Un-check the "Public Bot" toggle as this bot should only be used within your Discord servers. Finally, press "Reset Token", copy and save the new token into a safe place. This token will be used by the Teleport plugin to authenticate against the Discord API.

Go to the "OAuth2" tab, open the "URL Generator" and check the "bot" and "Send Messages" permissions.

Copy and access the generated URL. Choose to install the application into the desired Discord server. If the server is not available in the dropdown list, it means you don't have sufficient rights. Ask a server administrator to grant you a role with the "manage server" permission.

note The same application can be installed into multiple Discord servers. To do so, access the OAuth URL multiple times and choose different servers. You have to be admin on a Discord server to install the app into it.

At this point, the Teleport Discord plugin has the credentials it needs to communicate with your Teleport cluster and the Discord API. In this step, you will configure the Discord plugin to use these credentials. You will also configure the plugin to notify the right Discord channels when it receives an Access Request update.

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart The Teleport Discord plugin uses a config file in TOML format. Generate a boilerplate config by running the following command (the plugin will not run unless the config file is in /etc/teleport-discord.toml ): teleport-discord configure | sudo tee /etc/teleport-discord.toml > /dev/null This should result in a config file like the one below: [ teleport ] [ discord ] token = "XXXXXXXXX" [ role_to_recipients ] [ log ] output = "stderr" severity = "INFO" The Discord Helm chart uses a YAML values file to configure the plugin. On your local workstation, create a file called teleport-discord-helm.yaml based on the following example: teleport: address: "teleport.example.com:443" identitySecretName: teleport-plugin-discord-identity identitySecretPath: identity discord: token: "XXXXXXXX" roleToRecipients: []

Open the configuration file created for the Teleport Discord plugin and update the following fields:

[teleport]

The Discord plugin uses this section to connect to the Teleport Auth Service.

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart addr : Include the hostname and HTTPS port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Enterprise Cloud account (e.g., teleport.example.com:443 or mytenant.teleport.sh:443 ). identity : Fill this in with the path to the identity file you exported earlier. client_key , client_crt , root_cas : Comment these out, since we are not using them in this configuration. address : Include the hostname and HTTPS port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Enterprise Cloud tenant (e.g., teleport.example.com:443 or mytenant.teleport.sh:443 ). identitySecretName : Fill in the identitySecretName field with the name of the Kubernetes secret you created earlier. identitySecretPath : Fill in the identitySecretPath field with the path of the identity file within the Kubernetes secret. If you have followed the instructions above, this will be identity .

If you are providing credentials to the plugin using a tbot binary that runs on a Linux server, make sure the value of identity is the same as the path of the identity file you configured tbot to generate, /opt/machine-id/identity .

Configure the plugin to periodically reload the identity file, ensuring that it does not attempt to connect to the Teleport Auth Service with expired credentials.

Add the following to the teleport section of the configuration:

refresh_identity = true

[discord]

token : Paste the bot token saved previously in this field.

[role_to_recipients]

The role_to_recipients map configures the channels that the Discord plugin will notify when a user requests access to a specific role. When the Discord plugin receives an Access Request from the Auth Service, it will look up the role being requested and identify the Discord channels to notify.

Each channel is represented by a numeric ID. Channels can be public, private or direct messages between a user and the bot. To determine the numeric ID of a channel for the bot to notify, follow the instructions below:

Public Channel

Private Channel

Direct Message Open Discord in a web browser and navigate to the desired channel. The web browser URL should look like: https://discord.com/channels/<guild ID>/<channel ID> Copy the last part of the URL (everything after the last / ), which is the channel ID. Open Discord in a web browser and navigate to the desired channel. In the channel list choose "Create invite", type "teleport" in the search field and invite your Discord Teleport bot. The bot should now appear in the channel member list. The web browser URL should look like: https://discord.com/channels/<guild ID>/<channel ID> Copy the last part of the URL (everything after the last / ), which is the channel ID. To retrieve the channel ID of the private discussion between User A and the Teleport bot, have User A send a direct message to the Teleport bot. This will open a conversation between the user and the bot. Once the conversation is initiated, the user can open the discussion page. The web browser URL should look like: https://discord.com/channels/@me/<channel ID> Copy the last part of the URL (everything after the last / ), which is the channel ID.

In the role_to_recipients map, each key is the name of a Teleport role. Each value configures the Discord channel (or channels) to notify.

The role_to_recipients map must also include an entry for "*" , which the plugin looks up if no other entry matches a given role name. In the example above, requests for roles aside from dev will notify the security-team channel.

Configure the Discord plugin to notify you when a user requests the editor role by adding the following to your role_to_recipients config (replace YOUR-CHANNEL-ID with a valid channel ID):

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart Here is an example of a role_to_recipients map. Each value can be a single string or an array of strings: [ role_to_recipients ] "*" = "YOUR-CHANNEL-ID" "editor" = "YOUR-CHANNEL-ID" In the Helm chart, the role_to_recipients field is called roleToRecipients and uses the following format, where keys are strings and values are arrays of strings: roleToRecipients: "*" : [ "YOUR-CHANNEL-ID" ] "editor": [ "YOUR-CHANNEL-ID" ]

The final configuration file should resemble the following:

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart [ teleport ] [ discord ] token = "XXXXXXXXX" [ role_to_recipients ] [ log ] output = "stderr" severity = "INFO" teleport: address: "teleport.example.com:443" identitySecretName: teleport-plugin-discord-identity identitySecretPath: identity discord: token: "XXXXXXXX" roleToRecipients: []

Once Teleport is running, you've created the Discord app, and the plugin is configured, you can now run the plugin and test the workflow.

Executable

Docker

Helm Chart Start the plugin: teleport-discord start If everything works fine, the log output should look like this: teleport-discord start INFO Starting Teleport Access Discord Plugin 17.0.0-dev: discord/app.go:80 INFO Plugin is ready discord/app.go:101 Start the plugin: docker run -v <path-to-config>:/etc/teleport-discord.toml public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-discord:17.0.0-dev start Install the plugin: helm upgrade --install teleport-plugin-discord teleport/teleport-plugin-discord --values teleport-discord-helm.yaml To inspect the plugin's logs, use the following command: kubectl logs deploy/teleport-plugin-discord Debug logs can be enabled by setting log.severity to DEBUG in teleport-discord-helm.yaml and executing the helm upgrade ... command above again. Then you can restart the plugin with the following command: kubectl rollout restart deployment teleport-plugin-discord

Create an Access Request and check if the plugin works as expected with the following steps.

As an Admin

As a User

From the Web UI A Teleport admin can create an Access Request for another user with tctl : tctl request create myuser --roles=editor Users can use tsh to create an Access Request and log in with approved roles: tsh request create --roles=editor Seeking request approval... (id: 8f77d2d1-2bbf-4031-a300-58926237a807) Users can request access using the Web UI by visiting "Identity", clicking "Access Requests" and then "New Request":

The channel you configured earlier to review the request should receive a message from "Teleport" in Discord allowing them to visit a link in the Teleport Web UI and either approve or deny the request.

Once you receive an Access Request message, click the link to visit Teleport and approve or deny the request:

Details Reviewing from the command line You can also review an Access Request from the command line: As an Admin

As a User tctl request approve REQUEST_ID tctl request deny REQUEST_ID tsh request review --approve REQUEST_ID tsh request review --deny REQUEST_ID

Once the request is resolved, the Discord bot will update the Access Request message with ✅ or ❌, depending on whether the request was approved or denied.

Auditing Access Requests When the Discord plugin posts an Access Request notification to a channel, anyone with access to the channel can view the notification and follow the link. While users must be authorized via their Teleport roles to review Access Requests, you should still check the Teleport audit log to ensure that the right users are reviewing the right requests. When auditing Access Request reviews, check for events with the type Access Request Reviewed in the Teleport Web UI.

This section is only relevant if you are running the Teleport Discord plugin on a Linux host.

In production, we recommend starting the Teleport plugin daemon via an init system like systemd. Here's the recommended Teleport plugin service unit file for systemd:

[Unit] Description =Teleport Discord Plugin After =network.target [Service] Type =simple Restart = on -failure ExecStart =/usr/local/bin/teleport-discord start --config=/etc/teleport-discord.toml ExecReload =/bin/kill -HUP $MAINPID PIDFile =/run/teleport-discord.pid [Install] WantedBy =multi-user.target

Save this as teleport-discord.service in either /usr/lib/systemd/system/ or another unit file load path supported by systemd.

Enable and start the plugin:

sudo systemctl enable teleport-discord sudo systemctl start teleport-discord