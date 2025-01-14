Version: 18.x (unreleased)

On this page

Access Controls

Teleport's role-based access control (RBAC) enables you to set fine-grained policies for who can perform certain actions against specific resources. For example:

Analytics team members can SSH into a MongoDB read replica, but not the main database.

Interns can't access production databases.

SREs can access a production server only when using a trusted hardware device.

Members of a team can access the production Kubernetes cluster if approved by someone else from the same team.

Configure Access Controls with our five-minute Getting Started guide.

The heart of Teleport's RBAC system is the role, a configuration document that specifies access policies for resources in your Teleport cluster. Assigning a role to a Teleport user applies the policies listed in the role to the user.

See the Cluster Access and RBAC section for instructions on setting up Teleport roles.

While you can create Teleport users directly on the Auth Service, the more scalable approach is to integrate Teleport with a Single Sign-On identity provider (IdP), such as Okta or GitHub.

When a user authenticates to your Teleport cluster via your IdP, Teleport automatically assigns roles to the user based on data provided by the IdP. This means that you can implement a fully fledged infrastructure RBAC system based on your existing Single Sign-On solution.

Read our Single Sign-On guide to get started.

With Access Requests, your Teleport cluster can grant a user temporary access to resources in your infrastructure based on the approval of other users. You can set up your RBAC so all privileged access is short lived, and there are no longstanding admin roles for attackers to hijack.

Get started with Access Requests.

You can integrate Teleport with your existing communication tool, e.g., Slack, PagerDuty, or Microsoft Teams, so Teleport users can easily create and approve Access Requests.

Get started with Access Request plugins.

Teleport's RBAC features make it easier to manage access to your infrastructure in order to satisfy compliance requirements. Learn how to use Teleport to achieve compliance with:

Find out more information on Teleport's RBAC features by reading the Access Controls Reference.