Version: 17.x

Service to Service mTLS with Machine & Workload Identity

Using Workload Identity certificates reduces the risk of credential exfiltration and provides engineers with a built-in authentication method for new services. Each certificate is tied to the identity of the application itself, rather than relying on a shared certificate infrastructure or API key that can be copied or reused. This ensures that authentication and authorization are both more secure and reliable.

Teleport issues special credentials to applications in the form of x.509 certificates or JWTs, after verifying their identity (to get started, see Introduction to Workload Identity. These credentials are automatically rotated every 20 minutes by default. They contain a URI that uniquely identifies the application. Applications using the credentials automatically gain mTLS, and can verify that a request or response not only comes from a trusted certificate, but from a specific trusted application. This makes it possible to guarantee separation of tenants, geographic areas, etc.

With Teleport Machine & Workload Identity powering application to application authentication, developers can use standardized open-source libraries in their services to request a credential, and not worry about setting up API keys or integrating with custom PKI. Teleport Workload Identity credentials follow the SPIFFE standard, making them interoperable with a wide ecosystem of libraries and SDKs.