Machine ID Getting Started Guide
In this getting started guide, you will configure Machine ID to issue certificates that enable a bot user to connect to a remote host.
Here's an overview of what you will do:
- Download and install
tboton the host that will run Machine ID.
- Create a bot user.
- Start Machine ID.
- Use certificates issued by Machine ID to connect to a remote machine with SSH.
This guide covers configuring Machine ID for development and learning purposes. For a production-ready configuration of Machine ID, visit the Deploying Machine ID guides.
Prerequisites
- A host that you wish to assign an identity to using Machine ID.
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then
verify that you can run
tctl commands using your current credentials.
For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl status command, you can use your
current credentials to run subsequent
tctl commands from your workstation.
If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctl commands on the computer that
hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/4. Download and install Teleport
In this step, you will be downloading and installing Teleport binaries onto the machine you wish to assign an identity to.
Each Teleport package hosted on our downloads page ships with several useful
binaries, including
teleport,
tctl,
tsh,
tbot, and
fdpass-teleport:
teleportis the daemon used to initialize a Teleport cluster; this binary is not used in this guide
tctlis the administrative tool you will use to create the bot user (step 1/4)
tshis the client tool you will use to log in to the Teleport Cluster (steps 2/4 and 4/4)
tbotis the Machine ID tool you will use to associate a bot user with a machine (step 3/4)
fdpass-teleportis used to integrate Machine ID with OpenSSH to enable higher performance and reduced resource consumption when establishing SSH connections; this binary is not used in this guide
Download the appropriate Teleport package for your platform:
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Step 2/4. Create a Bot
In Teleport, a Bot represents an identity for a machine. This is similar to how a user represents the identity of a human. Like users, bots are assigned roles to manage their access to resources. However, unlike users, bots do not authenticate using a username and password or SSO. Instead, they initially authenticate in a process called joining.
Teleport supports a number of secure join methods specific to the platform the
bot is running on, but for the purposes of this guide, we will use the simpler
token join method. You can follow a deployment guide later to learn about the
secure join methods available for your platform.
Before you create a bot user, you need to determine which role(s) you want to
assign to it. You can use the
tctl command below to examine what roles exist
on your system.
On your client machine, log in to Teleport using
tsh, then use
tctl to examine
what roles exist on your system.
tctl get roles --format=text
You will see something like the output below on a fresh install of Teleport with the
default roles—your cluster may have different roles. In this example, let's
assume you want to give the bot the
access role to allow it to connect to
machines within your cluster.
Role Allowed to login as Node Labels Access to resources
------- --------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------------------------------------
access {{internal.logins}} <all nodes> event:list,read,session:read,list
auditor no-login-6566121f-b602-47f1-a118-c9c618ee5aec session:list,read,event:list,read
editor user:list,create,read,update,delete,...
The
internal.logins trait is replaced with values from the Teleport local user
database. For full details on how traits work in Teleport roles, see the
Access Controls
Reference.
Assuming that you are using the default
access role, ensure that you use the
--logins flag when adding your bot to specify the SSH logins that you wish to
allow the bot to access on hosts. For our example, we will be using
root.
Use
tctl bots add to create our bot:
tctl bots add robot --roles=access --logins=root
Step 3/4. Start Machine ID
Now start Machine ID using the
tbot binary. The
tbot start command will
start running Machine ID in a loop, writing renewable certificates to
/var/lib/teleport/bot and the short-lived certificates your application will
use to
/opt/machine-id.
In a production environment you will want to run Machine ID in the background using a service manager like systemd. However, in this guide you will run it in the foreground to better understand how it works.
export TELEPORT_ANONYMOUS_TELEMETRY=1sudo tbot start \ --data-dir=/var/lib/teleport/bot \ --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id \ --token=abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this \ --join-method=token \ --proxy-server=example.teleport.sh:443
TELEPORT_ANONYMOUS_TELEMETRY enables the submission of anonymous usage
telemetry. This helps us shape the future development of
tbot. You can disable
this by omitting this.
Replace the following fields with values from your own cluster.
tokenis the token output by the
tctl bots addcommand or the name of your IAM method token.
destination-diris where Machine ID writes user certificates that can be used by applications and tools.
data-diris where Machine ID writes its private data, including its own short-lived renewable certificates. These should not be used by applications and tools.
proxy-serveris the address of your Teleport Proxy service, for example
example.teleport.sh:443.
Now that Machine ID has successfully started, let's investigate the
/opt/machine-id directory to see what was written to disk.
tree /opt/machine-idmachine-id├── identity├── key├── key-cert.pub├── key.pub├── known_hosts├── ssh_config├── teleport-database-ca.crt├── teleport-host-ca.crt├── teleport-user-ca.crt└── tlscert
0 directories, 10 files
This directory contains private key material in the
key.* files, SSH
certificates in the
identity file, X.509 certificates in the
tls* and
*.crt files, OpenSSH configuration in the
ssh_config and
known_hosts files to make it easy to integrate Machine ID with external
applications and tools.
Step 4/4. Use certificates issued by Machine ID
To use Machine ID, find a host that you want to connect to within your cluster
using
tsh ls. You might see output like the following on your system.
tsh lsNode Name Address Labels--------- -------------- -----------------------------node-name 127.0.0.1:3022 arch=x86_64,group=api-servers
Not seeing Nodes?
When Teleport's Auth Service receives a request to list Teleport Nodes (e.g., to
display Nodes in the Web UI or via
tsh ls), it only returns the Nodes that the
current user is authorized to view.
For each Node in the user's Teleport cluster, the Auth Service applies the following checks in order and, if one check fails, hides the Node from the user:
- None of the user's roles contain a
denyrule that matches the Node's labels.
- At least one of the user's roles contains an
allowrule that matches the Node's labels.
If you are not seeing Nodes when expected, make sure that your user's roles
include the appropriate
allow and
deny rules as documented in the
Access Controls Reference.
To use Machine ID with the OpenSSH integration, run the following command to
connect to
node-name within cluster
example.com.
In addition to the
ssh client you can use
tsh. Replace the
--proxy parameter
with your proxy address.
tsh ssh --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh -i /opt/machine-id/identity root@node-name
The below error can occur when the bot does not have permission to log in to a node as the requested user:
root@node-name: Permission denied (publickey).kex_exchange_identification: Connection closed by remote host
This can happen in two circumstances:
- The user you are trying to log in as is not specified under
loginsin the role you are using
- If you have used
--loginswhen creating the bot user, the role the bot is impersonating does not have the
{{ internal.logins }}variable specified.
If you have been following along with the
access role, do the following.
- Export the role by running
tctl get roles/access > access.yaml
- Edit the
loginsfield in
access.yaml
- Update the role by running
tctl create -f access.yaml
Now you can replace any invocations of
ssh with the above command to provide
your applications and tools a machine identity that can be rotated, audited,
and controlled with access controls.
Next Steps
- Read the architecture overview to learn about how Machine ID works in more detail.
- Check out the deployment guides to learn about
configuring
tbotin a production-ready way for your platform.
- Check out the access guides to learn about configuring
tbotfor different use cases than SSH.
- Read the configuration reference to explore all the available configuration options.
- More information about
TELEPORT_ANONYMOUS_TELEMETRY.