Deploying tbot on Azure DevOps
In this guide, you will configure Machine ID's agent,
tbot, to run within a
Azure DevOps pipeline run. The bot will be configured to use the
azure_devops
delegated joining method to eliminate the need for long-lived secrets.
How it works
The
azure_devops join method is a secure way for Machine ID bots to
authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service without using any shared secrets.
Instead, it makes use of an OpenID Connect token that Azure DevOps provides via
an API to the pipeline job.
This token is sent to the Teleport Auth Service, and assuming it has been configured to trust Azure DevOps's identity provider and all identity assertions match, the authentication attempt will succeed.
This mitigates the risk of long-lived secrets such as passwords or SSH private keys being exfiltrated from your Azure DevOps organization and provides many of the other benefits of Teleport such as auditing and finely-grained access control.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport (v17.5.1 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/5. Determine your Azure DevOps organization ID
Before we can grant access to a
tbot running within an Azure DevOps pipeline,
we must determine the ID of the Azure DevOps organization that the pipeline
runs within. This will be used later to configure the join token.
To determine the organization ID, add a step to a new or existing pipeline that
exists within the organization that echoes the
System.CollectionId variable.
For example:
trigger:
- main
pool:
vmImage: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- script: |
echo "Organization ID: $(System.CollectionId)"
Run this pipeline, and inspect the output of the step. You should see your organization ID printed in the logs, similar to the following:
========================== Starting Command Output ===========================/usr/bin/bash --noprofile --norc /home/vsts/work/_temp/c4fdfbf7-6cd4-4737-a2a2-16702d201449.shOrganization ID: 0ca3ddd9-0000-1111-2222-example58665
Record this organization ID as you will need it later: organization-id
Step 2/5. Create a Bot
Next, you need to create a Bot. A Bot is a Teleport identity for a machine or group of machines. Like users, bots have a set of roles and traits which define what they can access.
Create
bot.yaml:
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
# name is a unique identifier for the Bot in the cluster.
name: example
spec:
# roles is a list of roles to grant to the Bot. Don't worry if you don't know
# what roles you need to specify here, the Access Guides will walk you through
# creating and assigning roles to the already created Bot.
roles: []
Make sure you replace
example with a unique, descriptive name for your Bot.
Use
tctl to apply this file:
tctl create bot.yaml
Step 3/5. Create a join token
To allow the Azure DevOps pipeline to authenticate to your Teleport cluster, you'll first need to create a join token. An Azure DevOps join token contains allow rules that describe which pipelines can use that token in order to join the Teleport cluster. A rule can contain multiple fields, and any pipeline that matches all the fields within a single rule is granted access.
In this example, you will create a token with a rule that grants access to any Azure DevOps pipeline within a specific project.
Create a file named
bot-token.yaml, assigning my-project to the
name of your Azure DevOps project:
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
name: example-bot
spec:
roles: [Bot]
join_method: azure_devops
bot_name: example
azure_devops:
organization_id: organization-id
allow:
- project_name: my-project
Replace:
example-botwith a meaningful name that describes the token.
examplewith the name of the bot you created in Step 2.
my-projectwith the name of the Azure DevOps project that you want to allow access to the bot.
You can find a full list of the token configuration options for Azure DevOps joining on the join methods reference page.
Apply this to your Teleport cluster using
tctl:
tctl create -f bot-token.yaml
Step 4/5. Configure an Azure DevOps pipeline
With the bot and join token created, you can now configure an Azure DevOps
pipeline that sets up
tbot to use these.
To configure
tbot, a YAML file will be used. In this example, we'll store the
configuration within the repository itself but this could be generated by the
CI pipeline itself.
Create
tbot.yaml within your repository:
version: v2
proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443
onboarding:
join_method: azure_devops
token: example-bot
oneshot: true
storage:
type: memory
# outputs will be filled in during the completion of an access guide.
outputs: []
Replace:
example.teleport.sh:443with the address of your Teleport Proxy Service or Auth Service. Prefer using the address of the Teleport Proxy Service.
example-botwith the name of the token you created in the second step
Now you'll modify your Azure DevOps pipeline to install
tbot and run it with
the configuration you just created.
In production, rather than installing
tbot in each pipeline run, you may wish
to build a container image that contains
tbot and other dependencies, and run
your pipeline within a container based on that image.
Create or modify an existing pipeline with the following YAML:
trigger:
- main
pool:
vmImage: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- script: |
wget https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.7.2-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz
tar -xvf teleport-v17.7.2-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz
displayName: 'Download and extract Teleport'
- script: TELEPORT_ANONYMOUS_TELEMETRY=1 ./teleport/tbot start -c tbot.yaml
TELEPORT_ANONYMOUS_TELEMETRY enables the submission of anonymous usage
telemetry. This helps us shape the future development of
tbot. You can disable
this by omitting this.
Commit and push these two files to the repository.
Check the status of your Azure DevOps pipeline run. If everything is configured
correctly, you should see
tbot successfully start, join the cluster, and then
exit.
Step 5/5. Configure outputs
You have now prepared the base configuration for
tbot. At this point, it
identifies itself to the Teleport cluster and renews its own credentials but
does not output any credentials for other applications to use.
Follow one of the access guides to configure an output that meets your access needs.
Further steps
- For more information about the Azure DevOps join method, read the join method reference page.
- Follow the access guides to finish configuring
tbotfor your environment.
- Read the configuration reference to explore all the available configuration options.
- More information about
TELEPORT_ANONYMOUS_TELEMETRY.