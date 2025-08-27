Manage Trusted Devices
This guide provides instructions for performing Device Trust management operations, such as registering a trusted device, creating a device enrollment token, and removing a trusted device.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
-
To enroll a macOS device, you need:
- A signed and notarized
tshbinary. Download the macOS tsh installer.
- A signed and notarized
-
To enroll a Windows device, you need:
- A device with TPM 2.0.
- A user with administrator privileges. This is only required during enrollment.
- The
tshclient. Download the Windows tsh installer.
-
To enroll a Linux device, you need:
-
A device with TPM 2.0.
-
A user with permissions to use the /dev/tpmrm0 device (typically done by assigning the
tssgroup to the user).
-
The
tshclient. Install tsh for Linux.
WSL users should use the Windows binary instead. Download the Windows tsh installer.
-
-
To authenticate a Web UI session you need Teleport Connect
-
Correct end-user IP propagation to your Teleport deployment: X-Forwarded-For header (L7 load balancer) or PROXY protocol (L4 load balancer)
Register a trusted device
The
tctl tool is used to manage the device inventory. A device admin is
responsible for managing devices, adding new devices to the inventory and
removing devices that are no longer in use.
Users with the preset
editor or
device-admin role
can register and enroll their device in a single step with the following command:
tsh device enroll --current-device
Teleport supports device synchronization with Jamf Pro. Once configured, devices are automatically updated in Teleport's device inventory.
Before you can enroll the device, you need to register it. To register a device, you first need to determine its serial number.
Retrieve device serial number with
tsh (must be run on the device you want to register):
tsh device asset-tagC00AA0AAAA0A
Manually retrieving device serial
- macOS
- Windows and Linux
The serial number is visible under Apple menu -> "About This Mac" -> "Serial number".
Windows and Linux devices can have multiple serial numbers depending on the configuration made by the manufacturer.
Teleport will pick the first available value from the following:
- System asset tag
- System serial number
- Baseboard serial number
To find the value chosen by Teleport, run the following command:
tsh device asset-tagC00AA0AAAA0A
Replace C00AA0AAAA0A
with the serial number of the device you wish to enroll and macos with your operating
system. Run the
tctl devices add command:
tctl devices add --os='macos' --asset-tag='C00AA0AAAA0A'Device C00AA0AAAA0A/macos added to the inventory
Use
tctl to check that the device has been registered:
tctl devices lsAsset Tag OS Enroll Status Device ID------------ ----- ------------- ------------------------------------C00AA0AAAA0A macOS not enrolled 9cdfc0ad-64b7-4d9c-this-is-an-example
Create a device enrollment token
A registered device becomes a trusted device after it goes through the enrollment ceremony. To enroll the device, a device enrollment token is necessary. The token is created by a device admin and sent to the person performing the enrollment off-band (for example, via a corporate chat).
To create an enrollment token run the command below, where
--asset-tag is
the serial number of the device we want to enroll:
tctl devices enroll --asset-tag="C00AA0AAAA0A"Run the command below on device "C00AA0AAAA0A" to enroll it:tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-example
Enroll a trusted device
To perform the enrollment ceremony, using the device specified above, type the
command printed by
tctl devices enroll:
tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-exampleDevice "C00AA0AAAA0A"/macOS enrolledtsh logouttsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myuser # fetch new certificatesEnter password for Teleport user myuser:Tap any security keyDetected security key tap> Profile URL: teleport.example.com:443 Logged in as: myuser Cluster: teleport.example.com Roles: access, editor Logins: myuser Kubernetes: enabled Valid until: 2023-06-23 02:47:05 -0300 -03 [valid for 12h0m0s] Extensions: teleport-device-asset-tag, teleport-device-credential-id, teleport-device-id
The presence of the
teleport-device-* extensions shows that the device was
successfully enrolled and authenticated. The device above is now a trusted device.
Auto-Enrollment
Distributing enrollment tokens to many users can be challenging. To address that,
Teleport supports auto-enrollment. When enabled, auto-enrollment automatically
enrolls the user's device in their next Teleport (
tsh) login.
For auto-enrollment to work, the following conditions must be met:
- A device must be registered. Registration may be manual or performed using an integration, like the Jamf Pro integration.
- Auto-enrollment must be enabled in the cluster setting.
Enable auto-enrollment in your cluster settings. To do so, modify the dynamic config resource using the following command:
tctl edit cluster_auth_preference
Make the following change:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
version: v2
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
# ...
device_trust:
mode: "required"
+ auto_enroll: true
Save and close your editor to apply your changes.
Once enabled, users with their device registered in Teleport will have their device enrolled to Teleport in their next login.
tsh logoutAll users logged out.tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myuserEnter password for Teleport user myuser:Tap any security keyDetected security key tap> Profile URL: teleport.example.com:443 Logged in as: myuser Cluster: teleport.example.com Roles: access, editor Logins: myuser Kubernetes: enabled Valid until: 2023-06-23 02:47:05 -0300 -03 [valid for 12h0m0s] Extensions: teleport-device-asset-tag, teleport-device-credential-id, teleport-device-id
The presence of the
teleport-device-* extensions shows that the device was
successfully enrolled and authenticated.
Remove a trusted device
A device that is no longer in use may be removed using
tctl devices rm --device-id=<ID> or
tctl devices rm --asset-tag=<SERIAL>
First, find a device to delete:
tctl devices lsAsset Tag OS Enroll Status Device ID------------ ----- ------------- ------------------------------------C00AA0AAAA0A macOS enrolled c9cbb327-68a8-497e-b820-6a4b2bf58269
Now use asset-tag or device id to delete a device:
Delete using asset tag:tctl devices rm --asset-tag=C00AA0AAAA0ADevice "C00AA0AAAA0A" removed
Delete using device id:tctl devices rm --device-id=c9cbb327-68a8-497e-b820-6a4b2bf58269Device "c9cbb327-68a8-497e-b820-6a4b2bf58269" removed
Configuring a TPM EKCert CA allow-list
This advice only applies to Device Trust on platforms that use TPMs, such as Windows and Linux.
Some TPMs include a certificate—known as an EKCert—signed by the manufacturer's certificate authority (CA). This certificate allows a third party (such a Teleport cluster) to know that the TPM it is communicating with is legitimate. This significantly reduces the burden on the administrator to ensure that the device has not been tampered with prior to enrollment.
By default, the Teleport cluster does not verify the EKCert. This is because
not all TPMs include an EKCert, and it is not possible to verify an EKCert
without knowledge of the manufacturer's CA. This verification is enabled by the
inclusion of the Teleport configuration field called
ekcert_allowed_cas.
Once configured, only devices that include a TPM with an EKCert signed by a CA specified in the field will be able to enroll. Previously-enrolled devices will not be affected.
To configure
ekcert_allowed_cas, you must first obtain the CA certificate in
PEM format from the manufacturer of the TPM included in your devices. This step
varies from manufacturer to manufacturer.
After you obtain the CA certificate in PEM format, modify the dynamic config resource using the following command:
tctl edit cluster_auth_preference
Make the following change:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
version: v2
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
...
device_trust:
mode: "required" # add this line
+ ekcert_allowed_cas:
+ # The CA is configured inline within the resource:
+ - |
+ -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----
+ --snip--
+ -----END CERTIFICATE-----
Save and close your editor to apply your changes.
Troubleshooting
"binary missing signature or entitlements" on
tsh device enroll
A signed and notarized
tsh binary is necessary to enroll and use a a trusted
device. Download the macOS tsh installer to fix
the problem.
"unauthorized device" errors using a trusted device
A trusted device needs to be registered and enrolled before it is recognized by
Teleport as such. Follow the registration and
enrollment steps
and make sure to
tsh logout and
tsh login after enrollment is done.
"Failed to open the TPM device" on Linux
Linux users need permissions to read and write from the TPM device,
/dev/tpmrm0.
Without such permissions
tsh would need
sudo prompts for most operations.
The simplest way to solve this is to check if your distro ships with the
tss
group and assign it to your OS user. If that is not possible, or you are looking
for a different solution, we recommend creating udev rules similar to the ones
shipped by the TPM2 Software Stack.
Auto enrollment not working
Auto-enrollment ceremonies, due to their automated nature, are stricter than regular enrollment. Additional auto-enrollment checks include:
- Verifying device profile data, such as data originated from Jamf, against the actual device
- Verifying that the device is not enrolled by another user (auto-enroll cannot take devices that are already enrolled)
Check you audit log for clues: look for failed "Device Enroll Token Created" events and see the "message" field in the details.
If you suspect (1) is the issue, compare the actual device against its inventory
definition (
tsh device collect executed in the actual device vs
tctl get device/<asset_tag>). Tweaking the device profile, manual enrollment or waiting
for the next MDM sync may solve the issue.
If you suspect (2), you can unenroll the device using
tctl edit device/<asset_tag> and changing the "enroll_status" field to "not_enrolled".
App access and "access to this app requires a trusted device"
Follow the instructions in the Web UI troubleshooting section below (Teleport v16 or later).
Alternatively, you may use one of the tsh commands described by
App Access support.
For example, for an app called
myapp, run
tsh proxy app myapp -p 8888, then
open http://localhost:8888 in your browser.
If you are already running
tsh proxy app, or using the certificates acquired
from
tsh app login, then it's likely your device isn't registered or enrolled.
In this case, follow the advice from the unauthorized device section above.
Desktop access and "access to this app requires a trusted device"
Follow the instructions in the Web UI troubleshooting section below.
Web UI fails to authenticate trusted device
The Web UI attempts to authenticate your device using Teleport Connect during login. If you are not asked to authenticate your device immediately after login, follow the steps below:
- Make sure your device is registered and enrolled
- Install Teleport Connect. Use the DEB or RPM packages on Linux (the tarball doesn't register the custom URL handler).
- Make sure Teleport Connect can access the same resource you are trying to access on the Web
- Ask your cluster administrator if Device Trust is enabled (cluster mode "optional" or higher)
After the steps above are done try logging out from the Web UI and logging in again. If the error persists, check your audit log for failed "device authenticated" or "device web" events and look for failure details within the events.
"device web authentication IP mismatch" errors
"IP mismatch" errors in audit logs indicate that the IP checks performed by the device web authentication ceremony failed. In this case it's likely that end-user IPs are not propagated correctly to your Teleport deployment.
- L7 load balancer: make sure it propagates the X-Forwarded-For header
- L4 load balancer: enable PROXY protocol
Checking Device Trust authorization status in the web UI
When successfully authorized to use Device Trust in the web UI, the user will see a green shield icon next to the logged-in username at the top right of the screen. Additionally, clicking on the username to show the user menu will indicate that the session is authorized with Device Trust.
If the user is not authorized to use Device Trust in the web UI, but either the cluster-wide configuration or their assigned role(s) require the use of a trusted device, the user will see a yellow warning shield next to the logged-in username at the top right of the screen. Additionally, clicking on the username to show the user menu will indicate that the session is not authorized with Device Trust, so the user's access is restricted.
|Theme
|Session authorized with Device Trust
|Session not authorized with Device Trust
|Light
|Dark