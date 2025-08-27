Version: 17.x

Introduction to Enrolling Applications

Teleport can provide secure access to applications and cloud provider APIs.

Examples include:

The AWS and GCP management consoles.

The aws , gcloud , gsutil , and az CLIs.

, , , and CLIs. Applications configured for single sign-on through Okta.

Internal control panels.

Tools, such as wikis, that are available only when connected to a VPN.

Infrastructure dashboards, such as Kubernetes or Grafana.

Developer tools, such as Jenkins, GitLab, or Opsgenie.

If you are running applications on Kubernetes, you can enroll them in your Teleport cluster automatically.

Teleport protects applications through the Teleport Application Service, which is a Teleport Agent service. For more information on agent services, read Teleport Agent Architecture. You can also learn how to deploy a pool of Teleport Agents to run multiple agent services.

Learn how to register an application with Teleport in our getting started guide.

You can use Teleport to provide secure access to your cloud provider's APIs. This means that you can prevent unauthorized usage of management consoles and CLI tools with the same RBAC system you use to protect your infrastructure.

These guides explain how web apps registered with Teleport can use Teleport-signed JSON web tokens to implement authentication and authorization.