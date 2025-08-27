Version: 16.x

Reducing the Blast Radius of Attacks

Teleport encourages users to practice defense in depth so that every component of their infrastructure is safe against attacks, even if an attacker is partially successful. You can configure Teleport to add layers of protection to your cluster when users authenticate or request elevated privileges. In this guide, we will show you how to:

After a user logs into a Teleport cluster, they can request access to a particular resource, e.g., a node, database, application, or Kubernetes cluster. In this case, the Teleport Auth Service issues a single-use certificate for accessing that resource. You can prevent attackers from doing damage with a compromised certificate by enabling per-session MFA. With this setting, whenever a user requests a one-time certificate to access a resource, the Teleport Auth Service will issue an MFA challenge, even if the user has already begun a Teleport session via tsh login .

To enable per-session MFA for all users, do the following depending on your Teleport environment:

Self-hosted

Cloud-Hosted Make the following changes to your Teleport configuration file: auth_service: authentication: require_session_mfa: yes Create the following cluster_auth_preference dynamic resource: kind: cluster_auth_preference version: v2 metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: require_session_mfa: yes Create your dynamic resource using tctl create -f <path to your YAML file> .

If you have SSO users, they will need to add an MFA device to Teleport to be able to take advantage of per-session MFA.

Even if an attacker gains access to a user's credentials and successfully signs into your Teleport cluster, you can still prevent the user from escalating their privileges. If you enable dual authorization, users who request to assume a particular role must obtain permission to do so from two or more reviewers. This way, if a malicious user manages to impersonate a legitimate one, reviewers can contact the real user before granting the new role.

Dual authorization uses Teleport's access plugins—e.g., Slack, JIRA, and PagerDuty—to notify reviewers that a user has requested a role. For access plugins that require a SAML or OIDC connector, you must enable the Cloud or Enterprise versions of Teleport.

You can set up dual authorization by applying two dynamic resources:

You can enable some users to review other users' role escalation requests by applying a dynamic resource similar to the following:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: reviewer spec: allow: review_requests: roles: [ "role-one" , "role-two" , "role-three" ]

Assign spec.allow.review_requests.roles to a list of role names. When a user requests access to one of the roles listed in spec.allow.review_requests.roles , your Teleport access plugins notify users with the reviewer role of the request and relay the responses to your Teleport cluster.

You can require a user to request access from reviewers by applying a dynamic resource similar to the following:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: reviewee spec: allow: request: roles: [ "role-one" , "role-two" , "role-three" ] thresholds: - approve: 2 deny: 1

The spec.allow.request.roles field lists the names of other roles that a user with the reviewee role can request. When a reviewee requests access to one of these roles, Teleport notifies reviewers via your access plugins. The spec.allow.requests.roles.thresholds field indicates how many reviews are required to approve or deny the request.

A malicious Teleport user could request a more privileged role and trick a reviewer into granting access. You can prevent such a scenario by defining roles that prohibit users from even requesting access to particular roles.

The spec.deny field has the same possible properties as the spec.allow field we described earlier except, rather than enabling actions, this field disables them. For example, the spec.deny.requests.roles field is a list of roles that a user is prohibited from requesting. Teleport gives deny rules precedence over allow rules when executing Access Requests.

As an illustration, we have assigned user myuser to the user role, which we defined using the following template:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: user spec: deny: request: roles: [ 'admin' ]

Next, myuser attempts to request the admin role.

tsh request create --roles=admin

However, the Auth Service denies the request.

Creating request... ERROR: user "myuser" can not request role "admin"

Teleport's role resource lets you take precautions against accidental privilege escalation by ensuring that any user with particular attributes will have restricted access to certain roles. You can assign a list of traits to a user, then define a role resource that prevents any user whose traits match a regular expression from requesting elevated privileges.

A user has the same traits regardless of the roles they acquire. As a result, if a user happens to obtain another role because of an RBAC oversight, you can use trait-based restrictions to stop them from requesting a role with even more privileges.

Let's say that you have defined the following role for a contractor you have hired to analyze financial data.

kind: user version: v2 metadata: name: myuser spec: roles: - analyst traits: logins: - myuser groups: - contractors

Analysts sometimes need write access to your organization's database in order to create stored procedures, and can request access to the db-writer role. Only trusted analysts can request this access, and belong to a special admins group. Using deny rules, you can prevent analysts who are not in the admins group from requesting access to the db-writer role:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: analyst spec: deny: request: claims_to_roles: - claim: groups value: " {{regexp.not_match(\"admin\")}} " roles: [ "db-writer" ] allow: request: roles: [ "db-writer" ] thresholds: - approve: 2 deny: 1

The claims_to_roles field within an allow or deny rule maps a user's traits to roles that they are either permitted or forbidden to request. In this case, we use the {{regexp.not_match(\"admin\")}} template function to prevent any user from requesting the db-writer role unless they have a groups trait with a value like administrator or admins . Users who do have such a trait can request the role with two approvals.

You can design your Teleport RBAC so that there is no all-powerful administrator in the system, or even a reviewer role with elevated privileges. This way, you can reduce the blast radius if an attacker successfully impersonates a Teleport user and requests a more privileged role.

First, define a role with privileged but limited access. In the following example, the editor role can log in as editor on hosts in our infrastructure in addition to the logins defined when creating the user. To prevent abuse, certificates issued to the user will be valid for only half a working day.

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: editor spec: options: max_session_ttl: 4h allow: logins: [ editor , " {{internal.logins}} " ]

Next, we define the general user role. Users with this role can review other users' requests to become an editor , and can request the editor role themselves with two approvals. However, this user cannot log in as editor within our infrastructure.

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: user spec: allow: logins: [ " {{internal.logins}} " ] review_requests: roles: [ 'editor' ] request: roles: [ "editor" ] thresholds: - approve: 2 deny: 1 deny: logins: [ "editor" ]

Two user s can grant elevated privileges to another user temporarily without the need for a separate reviewer role that can become a target for attacks.