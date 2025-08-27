Proxy Peering Migration
This guide shows you how to migrate your Teleport cluster to use Proxy Peering, which enables you to scale your Proxy Service instances horizontally by reducing the number of connections created between Teleport Proxy instances and Teleport services like the Database Service and Application Service.
Prerequisites
An existing self-hosted Teleport Enterprise cluster that is not using Trusted Clusters. See the documentation on self-hosting Teleport to get started.
Teleport Proxy Service instances must be able to reach each other over the network on port
3021 by default. Ensure there are no firewall policies that would block communication
between instances.
Step 1/3. Enable Proxy Peering
Update your cluster's Auth Service configuration to set the tunnel strategy type
to
proxy_peering.
auth_service:
tunnel_strategy:
type: proxy_peering
agent_connection_count: 1
This setting will indicate to agents that they are only required to connect to 1
Teleport Proxy instance as specified by the
agent_connection_count field.
For high availability, an
agent_connection_count greater than 1 can be configured.
This ensures an agent is still reachable if one of the Proxy Service instances it is connected to is not available.
Step 2/3. Restart the Auth Services
Restart all Teleport Auth Services running in the cluster to apply the new Auth Service configuration.
Step 3/3. Restart the Proxy Services
Restart all Teleport Proxy Service instances running in the cluster in order to start the services required for Proxy Peering.