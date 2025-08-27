Operations
The guides in this section show you how to carry out common administration tasks on an already running Teleport cluster.
For guides on the fundamentals of setting up your cluster, you should consult the Cluster Administration Guides section.
- Scaling: How to configure Teleport for large-scale deployments.
- Backup and Restore: Backing up and restoring the cluster.
- CA Rotation: Rotating Teleport certificate authorities.
- TLS Routing Migration: Migrating your Teleport cluster to single-port TLS routing mode.
- Proxy Peering Migration: Migrating your Teleport cluster to Proxy Peering mode.
- Database CA Migrations: Completing Teleport's Database CA migrations.