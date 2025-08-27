Version: 16.x

On this page

GCP Tags and Labels as Teleport Agent Labels Report an issue with this page

When running on an Google Compute Engine instance, Teleport will automatically detect and import GCP tags (key-value pairs that are their own resource) and labels (key-value pairs that are specific to each instance) as Teleport labels for SSH nodes, applications, databases, and Kubernetes clusters. Both tags and labels imported this way will have the gcp/ prefix; additionally, tags will receive the tag/ infix and labels will receive the label/ infix. For example, an instance with label foo=bar and tag baz=quux will have the Teleport labels gcp/label/foo=bar and gcp/tag/baz=quux .

When the Teleport process starts, it fetches all tags and labels from the GCP API and adds them as labels. The process will update the tags every hour, so newly created or deleted tags will be reflected in the labels.

If the GCP label TeleportHostname is present, its value (must be lower case) will override the node's hostname. This does not apply to GCP tags.

tsh ls Node Name Address Labels -------------------- -------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- fakehost.example.com 127.0.0.1:3022 gcp/label/testing=yes,gcp/tag/environment=staging,gcp/TeleportHostname=fakehost.example.com

note For services that manage multiple resources (such as the Database Service), each resource will receive the same tags and labels from GCP.

A running Teleport cluster version 16.5.13 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

One Teleport agent running on a GCP Compute instance. See our guides for how to set up Teleport agents.

Create a service account that will give Teleport the IAM permissions needed to import tags and labels. Copy the following and paste it into a file called teleport-labels-role.yaml :

title: "teleport-labels" description: "A role to enable Teleport to import tags and labels" stage: "ALPHA" includedPermissions: - compute.instances.get - compute.instances.listEffectiveTags

Then run the following command to create the role:

gcloud iam roles create teleport_labels \ --project= project_id \ --file=teleport-labels-role.yaml

Run the following command to create the service account:

gcloud iam service-accounts create teleport-labels \ --description="A service account to enable Teleport to import tags and labels" \ --display-name="teleport-labels"

Run the following command to add the new role to the new service account:

gcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding project_id \ --member="serviceAccount:teleport-labels@ project_id .iam.gserviceaccount.com" \ --role="projects/ project_id /roles/teleport_labels"