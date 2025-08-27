Integrations
You can integrate Teleport with third-party tools in order to complete various tasks in your cluster. These guides describe Teleport integrations that are not documented elsewhere:
- AWS OIDC Integration: How to connect your AWS account with Teleport and provide access to AWS resources.
- AWS RDS Enrollment Wizard: Enroll AWS RDS databases with your Teleport cluster using an enrollment wizard.
- Datadog Integration: How to export Teleport metrics and logs to Datadog
- EC2 Tags as Teleport Node Labels: How to set up Teleport Node labels based on EC2 tags
- GCP Tags and Labels as Teleport Agent Labels: How to set up Teleport agent labels based on GCP tags and labels
- Using Teleport's Certificate Authority with GitHub: How to use Teleport's short-lived SSH certificates with the GitHub Certificate Authority.