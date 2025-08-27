Local Users
In Teleport, local users are users managed directly via Teleport, rather than a third-party identity provider. All local users are stored in Teleport's cluster state backend, which contains the user's name, their roles and traits, and a bcrypt password hash.
This guide shows you how to:
Prerequisites
A running Teleport cluster version 16.5.13 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 16.5.13
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Adding local users
A user identity in Teleport exists in the scope of a cluster. A Teleport administrator creates Teleport user accounts and maps them to the roles they can use.
Let's look at this table:
|Teleport User
|Allowed OS Logins
|Description
joe
joe,
root
|Teleport user
joe can log in to member Nodes as user
joe or
root on the OS.
bob
bob
|Teleport user
bob can log in to member Nodes only as OS user
bob.
kim
|If no OS login is specified, it defaults to the same name as the Teleport user,
kim.
Let's add a new user to Teleport using the
tctl tool:
- Teleport Community Edition
- Commercial
tctl users add joe --logins=joe,root --roles=access,editor
tctl users add joe --logins=joe,root --roles=access,editor,reviewer
Teleport generates an auto-expiring token (with a TTL of one hour) and prints the token URL, which must be used before the TTL expires.
User "joe" has been created but requires a password. Share this URL with the user to complete user setup, link is valid for 1h:https://<proxy_host>:443/web/invite/<token>
NOTE: Make sure <proxy_host>:443 points at a Teleport proxy which users can access.
The user completes registration by visiting this URL in their web browser, picking a password, and configuring multi-factor authentication. If the credentials are correct, the Teleport Auth Server generates and signs a new certificate, and the client stores this key and will use it for subsequent logins.
The key will automatically expire after 12 hours by default, after which the user will need to log back in with their credentials. This TTL can be configured to a different value.
Once authenticated, the account will become visible via
tctl:
tctl users ls
User Allowed Logins
---- --------------
admin admin,root
kim kim
joe joe,root
Editing users
Admins can edit user entries via
tctl.
For example, to see the full list of user records, an administrator can execute:
tctl get users
To edit the user
joe, run the following command:
tctl edit user/joe
Make your changes, then save and close the file in your editor to apply them.
Deleting users
Admins can delete a local user via
tctl:
tctl users rm joe
Next steps
In addition to users, you can use
tctl to manage roles and other dynamic
resources. See our Teleport Resources Reference.
For all available
tctl commands and flags, see our CLI Reference.
You can also configure Teleport so that users can log in using an SSO provider. For more information, see:
For all available
tctl commands and flags, see our
CLI Reference.
