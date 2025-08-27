Running Teleport with Self-Signed Certificates
This guide explains how to evaluate Teleport in a non-production environment without having to configure TLS certificates. We will show you how to run Teleport with self-signed certificates and address problems caused by this configuration.
The Teleport Proxy Service authenticates itself to clients via TLS x509 certificates. If certificates are not configured for the Proxy Service then it uses self-signed certificates, which clients will not trust by default. When visiting the cluster's Web UI, the certificate presented will not be trusted by your browser. In this case, you will likely see a page warning you that the website is not trusted.
Additionally, self-signed certificates can prevent
teleport,
tsh, and
tctl from connecting
to the Proxy Service.
DO NOT USE SELF-SIGNED CERTIFICATES IN PRODUCTION
Configuring your cluster to trust self-signed certificates makes it easier for attackers to intercept communications between the Proxy Service and clients, since there is no way to verify the authenticity of the certificates. It is therefore important to properly configure certificates when using Teleport in a production environment.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. For details on how to set this up, see our Getting Started guide (skip TLS certificate setup).
-
A Teleport Proxy Service which does not have certificates or ACME automatic certificates configured. For example, this Teleport Proxy Service configuration would use self-signed certs:
proxy_service: enabled: "yes" # TLS certificate for the HTTPS connection. https_keypairs: [] # Get an automatic certificate from letsencrypt.org using ACME. acme: {}
-
The
tctland
tshclient tools version >= 16.5.13. Read Installation for how to install these.
See Installation for details.
-
How to use self-signed certs with Teleport binaries and clients
teleport
When running a Teleport service with
teleport, if the service you are starting is configured to point to
the Teleport Proxy Service endpoint and the Proxy Service is using self-signed certificates, then
teleport will need
to be run with the
--insecure flag to disable verification of the
Proxy Service TLS certificate. This is the case when:
- The Teleport config file
proxy_serversetting is set to the Proxy Service endpoint:
proxy_server: "tele.example.com:443"or
proxy_server: "tele.example.com:3080"
-
- Teleport is started with the
--auth-serverflag pointing to the Proxy Service endpoint:
teleport [app | db] start --auth-server=tele.example.com:443or
teleport [app | db] start --auth-server=tele.example.com:3080
-
Instructions for disabling TLS certificate verification depend on how you are
running Teleport: via the
teleport CLI, using a Helm chart, or via systemd:
When running
teleport from the command line, pass the
--insecure flag to disable
TLS certificate validation. For example:
$ sudo teleport start -c /etc/teleport.yaml --insecure
$ sudo teleport app start -c /etc/teleport.yaml --insecure
$ sudo teleport db start -c /etc/teleport.yaml --insecure
Without the
--insecure flag, you will see an error message that looks like
x509: “tele.example.com” certificate is not trusted.
If you are using the
teleport-cluster Helm chart, set
extraArgs
to include the extra argument:
--insecure.
Here is an example of the field within a values file:
extraArgs:
- "--insecure"
When using the
--set flag, use the following syntax:
--set "extraArgs={--insecure}"
If you are using the
teleport-kube-agent chart, set the
insecureSkipProxyTLSVerify
flag to
true.
In a values file, this would appear as follows:
insecureSkipProxyTLSVerify: true
When using the
--set flag, use the following syntax:
--set insecureSkipProxyTLSVerify=true
Locate the
systemd unit file for Teleport (called teleport.service) by running the following command:
$ systemctl status teleport
You will see output similar to the following, including the file path (
/lib/systemd/system/teleport.service) that contains the unit file for the systemd configuration being applied:
● teleport.service - Teleport Service Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/teleport.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: inactive (dead)
Edit the Teleport unit file to include
--insecure in the
ExecStart line, for example:
ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/teleport start --pid-file=/run/teleport.pid --insecure
After saving the unit file, you will need to reload the daemon for your changes to take effect:
$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload
$ sudo systemctl restart teleport.service
tctl
When running
tctl remotely via the Teleport Proxy Service, if the Proxy Service is using self-signed
certificates, then
tctl will not trust the certificate from the Proxy Service.
To disable certificate verification use the
--insecure flag when running
tctl commands.
tctl will determine how to connect to the Auth Service in a few ways:
- loading configuration from a local profile after logging in with
tsh
- loading from a config file passed as an argument:
tctl -c /etc/teleport.yaml
- passing the
--auth-serverflag directly, as in:
tctl --auth-server=tele.example.com:443or
tctl --auth-server=tele.example.com:3080
-
If any of these methods tries to connect via the Teleport Proxy Service, and the Proxy Service is using
self-signed certificates, then
tctl will not trust the certificate from the Proxy Service and you will get an
error message about
untrusted or invalid certificates, unless
--insecure is also passed to
tctl.
For example:
tctl status --insecure
tsh
When running
tsh, you must specify the Teleport Proxy Service address for
tsh to connect to.
If the Teleport Proxy Service is using self-signed certificates, then
tsh will not trust the Proxy Service
certificate.
In order to use
tsh in this case, you need to use the
--insecure flag.
For example:
tsh login --proxy=tele.example.com:443 --user=alice --insecure
Teleport Connect
Teleport Connect lets you skip TLS certificate verification with the
--insecure
flag.