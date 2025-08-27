Version: 16.x

Run the Teleport Terraform Provider with Long-Lived Credentials

This guide explains you how to create a Terraform user and have the Teleport Auth Service sign long-lived credentials for it. The Teleport Terraform Provider can then user those credentials to interact with Teleport.

A Teleport administrator defines a role for the Teleport Terraform provider, as well as a role that can impersonate the Terraform provider role. A Teleport user assumes the impersonator role and executes a tctl command to instruct the Teleport Auth Service to sign a user certificate for the Terraform provider. The provider then loads the certificate in order to authenticate to your Teleport cluster and manage resources on the Teleport Auth Service backend.

warning Long-lived credentials are less secure than other Teleport credentials and their usage is discouraged.

You must protect and rotate the credentials as they hold full Teleport administrative access. You should prefer using tbot , native MachineID joining in CI or Cloud environments, or create temporary bots for local use when possible.

See the list of possible Terraform provider setups to find which one fits your use-case.

Long-lived credentials are not compatible with MFA for administrative actions (MFA4A) which is an additional security layer that protects Teleport in case of Identity Provider (IdP) compromise.

A running Teleport cluster version 16.5.13 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

Terraform >= 1.0.0+ terraform version

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Terraform needs a signed identity file from the Teleport cluster certificate authority to manage resources in the cluster. You will create a local Teleport user for this purpose.

Create a folder called teleport-terraform to hold temporary files: mkdir -p teleport-terraform cd teleport-terraform Create a new file called terraform.yaml and open it in an editor. Configure settings for a local Teleport user and role by pasting the following content into the terraform.yaml file: kind: user metadata: name: terraform spec: roles: [ 'terraform-provider' ] version: v2 Starting with 16.2, Teleport comes with a built-in role for the Terraform provider: terraform-provider . RBAC for versions before v16.2 On older version you will need to create the Terraform role yourself. Write the following role.yaml manifest: kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: terraform-provider spec: allow: db_labels: '*': '*' app_labels: '*': '*' node_labels: '*': '*' rules: - resources: - app - cluster_auth_preference - cluster_networking_config - db - device - github - login_rule - oidc - okta_import_rule - role - saml - session_recording_config - token - trusted_cluster - user - access_list - node verbs: [ 'list' , 'create' , 'read' , 'update' , 'delete' ] Use tctl create -f ./role.yaml to create the role. These settings configure a user and role named terraform with the permissions required to manage resources in your Teleport cluster. Create the terraform user and role by running the following command: tctl create terraform.yaml The terraform user can't sign in to get credentials, so you must have another user impersonate the terraform account to request a certificate. Create a new file called terraform-impersonator.yaml and open it in an editor. Configure a role that enables your user to impersonate the Terraform user by pasting the following content into the terraform-impersonator.yaml file: kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: terraform-impersonator spec: allow: impersonate: users: [ 'terraform' ] roles: [ 'terraform' ] Create the terraform-impersonator role by running the following command: tctl create terraform-impersonator.yaml Assign the terraform-impersonator role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider: Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},terraform-impersonator" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding terraform-impersonator to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - terraform-impersonator Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding terraform-impersonator to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - terraform-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding terraform-impersonator to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - terraform-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Request a signed identity file for the Terraform user by running the following command: tctl auth sign --user=terraform --out=terraform-identity After running this command, you have a terraform-identity file with credentials for the Terraform user.

To prepare a Terraform configuration file:

Create a new file called main.tf and open it in an editor. Define an example user and role using Terraform by pasting the following content into the main.tf file, replacing teleport.example.com:443 with the host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service: terraform { required_providers { teleport = { source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport" version = "~> 16.0" } } } provider "teleport" { addr = ' teleport.example.com:443 ' identity_file_path = "terraform-identity" } resource "teleport_role" "test" { version = "v7" metadata = { name = "test" description = "Dummy role to validate Terraform Provider setup" labels = { test = "yes" } } spec = {} }

To apply the configuration: