Configuring Teleport with Terraform

The Teleport Terraform provider allows Teleport administrators to use Terraform to configure Teleport via dynamic resources.

For instructions on managing users and roles via Terraform, read the "Managing users and roles with IaC" guide.

The provider must obtain an identity to connect to Teleport. The method to obtain it depends on where the Terraform code is executed. You must pick the correct guide for your setup:

Once you have a functional Teleport Terraform provider, you will want to configure your resources with it.

The list of supported resources and their fields is available in the Terraform reference.

Some resources have their dedicated Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) step-by step guides such as:

Finally, you can import your existing resources in Terraform.