Deploy Login Rules via Terraform



Use Teleport's Terraform Provider to deploy Login Rules to your Teleport cluster

Edit deployed Login Rules via Terraform

Login Rules are registered with the Teleport Auth Service as resources stored on the Auth Service backend. The Teleport Auth Service exposes a gRPC API that enables clients to create, delete, or modify backend resources, including Login Rules. The Teleport Terraform Provider can manage agentless SSH services by authenticating to the Teleport Auth Service and interacting with its gRPC API.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Terraform >= 1.0.0+ terraform version

For simplicity, this guide will configure the Terraform provider to use your current logged-in user's Teleport credentials obtained from tsh login .

note The Terraform provider guide includes instructions for configuring a dedicated terraform user and role, which is a better option when running Terraform in a non-interactive environment. If you are already using Terraform to manage other resources in your Teleport cluster then you have probably already set up a terraform user and role and configured the associated credentials. Make sure to use the terraform role from the latest version of the guide, which has list , read , create , update , and delete verbs for login_rule resources.

First, ensure you are logged into Teleport as a user that has permissions to read and modify login_rule resources. The preset editor role has access to this already, but in case you are using a more customized configuration, create a role called loginrule-manager.yaml with the following contents:

kind: role metadata: name: loginrule-manager spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ login_rule ] verbs: [ list , read , create , update , delete ] version: v7

Create the role with tctl :

tctl create loginrule-manager.yaml role 'loginrule-manager' has been created

Assign the loginrule-manager role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},loginrule-manager" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding loginrule-manager to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - loginrule-manager Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding loginrule-manager to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - loginrule-manager Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding loginrule-manager to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - loginrule-manager Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

Paste the following into a file called main.tf to configure the Terraform provider and create two example Login Rules. Make sure to update the addr = "teleport.example.com:443" field with the public address of your Teleport Proxy.

terraform { required_providers { teleport = { source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport" version = "~> 16.0" } } } provider "teleport" { addr = "teleport.example.com:443" profile_dir = "" profile_name = "" } resource "teleport_login_rule" "terraform-test-map-rule" { metadata = { name = "terraform-test-map-rule" description = "Terraform test rule using traits_map" labels = { example = "yes" } } version = "v1" priority = 0 traits_map = { "logins" = { values = [ "strings.lower(external.username)" , "external.logins" , ] } "groups" = { values = [ "external.groups" , ] } } } resource "teleport_login_rule" "terraform-test-expression-rule" { metadata = { name = "terraform-test-expression-rule" description = "Terraform test rule using traits_expression" labels = { example = "yes" } } version = "v1" priority = 1 traits_expression = <<-EOT external.put( "groups" , choose( option(external.groups.contains( "admins" ), external.groups.add( "app-admins" , "db-admins" )), option(external.groups.contains( "ops" ), external.groups.add( "k8s-admins" )), option(true, external.groups))) EOT }

Init Terraform and apply the configuration:

terraform init terraform apply

Double-check that the new Login Rules are now available in your cluster:

tctl get login_rules kind: login_rule metadata: description: Terraform test rule using traits_expression id: 1680190764978381000 labels: example: "yes" name: terraform-test-expression-rule spec: priority: 1 traits_expression: | external.put("groups", choose( option(external.groups.contains("admins"), external.groups.add("app-admins", "db-admins")), option(external.groups.contains("ops"), external.groups.add("k8s-admins")), option(true, external.groups))) version: v1 --- kind: login_rule metadata: description: Terraform test rule using traits_map id: 1680193055097268000 labels: example: "yes" name: terraform-test-map-rule spec: priority: 0 traits_map: groups: - external.groups logins: - strings.lower(external.username) - external.logins version: v1

Test the Login Rules you just installed with the tctl login_rule test command. The --load-from-cluster flag tells the command to load all Login Rules currently installed in the cluster. You can send example traits to the standard input of the command, and it will print the final traits after transformation by the Login Rules.

echo '{"groups": ["admins", "ops"], "username": ["Alice"], "logins": ["user", "root"]}' | \ tctl login_rule test --load-from-cluster groups: - admins - ops - app-admins - db-admins logins: - alice - user - root