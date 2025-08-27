Guides for running Teleport using Helm
The
teleport-cluster Helm chart enables you deploy and manage a self-hosted,
high-availability Teleport cluster. This chart launches the Teleport Auth
Service, Teleport Proxy Service, and the Kubernetes infrastructure required to
support these services. The guides in this section show you how to use the
teleport-cluster Helm chart in your environment.
You do not need to deploy the Auth Service and Proxy Service on Kubernetes in order to protect a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport, and it is possible to enroll a Kubernetes cluster on Teleport Cloud or by running the Teleport Kubernetes Service on a Linux server. For instructions on enrolling a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport, read the Kubernetes Access documentation.
Helm deployment guides
These guides show you how to set up a full self-hosted Teleport deployment using
our
teleport-cluster Helm chart.
- Deploy Teleport on Kubernetes: Run a Teleport cluster in a Kubernetes cluster using the default configuration. This deployment is a great starting point to try a self-hosted Teleport with minimal resources.
- HA AWS Teleport Cluster: Running an HA Teleport cluster in Kubernetes using an AWS EKS Cluster
- HA Azure Teleport Cluster: Running an HA Teleport cluster in Kubernetes using an Azure AKS Cluster
- HA GCP Teleport Cluster: Running an HA Teleport cluster in Kubernetes using a Google Cloud GKE Cluster
- DigitalOcean Kubernetes Cluster: Running Teleport on DigitalOcean Kubernetes.
- Custom Teleport config: Running a Teleport cluster in Kubernetes with a custom Teleport config