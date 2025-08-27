Version: 16.x

Using the Teleport API

The Teleport Auth Service provides a gRPC API for remotely interacting with your cluster. In this section, we will show you how to use Teleport's API.

Teleport has a public Go client to programatically interact with the API. tsh and tctl use the same API.

Here is what you can do with the Go Client:

Integrate with external tools, e.g., to write an Access Request plugin. Teleport maintains Access Request plugins for tools like Slack, Jira, and Mattermost.

Perform CRUD actions on resources, such as roles, authentication connectors, and provisioning tokens.

Dynamically configure Teleport.

Create an API client in 3 minutes with the Getting Started Guide.

The following guides provide tours of API libraries that are relevant when setting up an API client to automate some aspect of setting up Teleport. Read these guides to set up a minimal working example and plan your own use of Teleport's API client libraries: