Version: 16.x

Teleport Client Tool Automatic Updates

This documentation explains how to keep Teleport client tools like tsh and tctl up-to-date. Updates can be automatic or self-managed, ensuring tools are secure, free from bugs, and compatible with your Teleport cluster. Available in versions: 17.0.1, 16.4.10, and 15.4.24.

Why keep client tools updated?

Security : Updates deliver patches for known vulnerabilities.

: Updates deliver patches for known vulnerabilities. Bug Fixes : Resolved issues are pushed to endpoints.

: Resolved issues are pushed to endpoints. Compatibility: Avoid manual understanding of Teleport component compatibility rules.

When you run tsh login , the tsh tool will check if updates are enabled for your cluster. If your client version differs from the cluster's required version, it will:

Download the updated version. Store it in ~/.tsh/bin . Validate the binary with a checksum. Re-execute using the updated version (with the same environment variables).

Binary Management: Original binaries are preserved, and updates are stored separately. Updates are installed in the $TELEPORT_HOME/.tsh/bin/ folder (if TELEPORT_HOME is not defined, the home folder is used). When client tools ( tctl or tsh ) are executed from any other path, they consistently check for binaries in the update folder and re-execute them if found.

Validation: Downloaded packages are verified with a hash sum to ensure integrity. Package downloads are directed to the cdn.teleport.dev endpoint and depend on the operating system, platform, and edition. The edition must be identified by the original client tools binary. The URL pattern is as follows:

https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-{ent-}vX.Y.Z-{linux,darwin,windows}-{amd64,arm64,arm,386}-{fips-}bin.{tar.gz,pkg,zip}

https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-{ent-}vX.Y.Z-{linux,darwin,windows}-{amd64,arm64,arm,386}-{fips-}bin.{tar.gz,pkg,zip}.sha256

Concurrency: Tools use a locking mechanism to enable smooth operation during updates. Only one process can acquire the lock to update client tools, while other processes wait for the lock to be released. If the first process cancels the update, the next process in line will initiate the update.

Values:

X.Y.Z : Use a specific version.

: Use a specific version. off : Disable updates.

An environment variable TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION can be used as an emergency workaround for a known issue, pinning to a specific version in CI/CD, for debugging, or for manual updates.

During re-execution, child process will inherit all environment variables and flags. To prevent infinite loops only version environment variable will be overridden to TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION=off .

Example of self-managed auto-update by setting the version with environment variable:

$ TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION=17.0.5 tctl version Update progress: [▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒] (Ctrl-C to cancel update) Teleport v17.0.5 git:v17.0.5-0-g7cc4c2a go1.23.4

To enable or disable client tools automatic updates in the cluster, use the following command:

tctl autoupdate client-tools enable client tools auto update mode has been changed

tctl autoupdate client-tools disable client tools auto update mode has been changed

To set or remove the target version for automatic updates for all client tools:

tctl autoupdate client-tools target X.Y.Z client tools auto update target version has been set

tctl autoupdate client-tools target --clear client tools auto update target version has been cleared

If the target version is cleared, the cluster version will be used automatically, eliminating the need for manual updates each time the cluster version is upgraded."

The status command retrieves the target version and mode configured for the logged-in cluster. To use an unauthenticated endpoint for this configuration, include the --proxy flag.

tctl autoupdate client-tools status --format json { "mode": "enabled", "target_version": "X.Y.Z" }

tctl autoupdate client-tools status --proxy proxy.example.com --format json { "mode": "enabled", "target_version": "X.Y.Z" }

To enable client tools automatic updates in cluster, first create a file named autoupdate_config.yaml with the following content:

kind: autoupdate_config metadata: name: autoupdate-config spec: tools: mode: enabled

And write resource data to the cluster tctl create -f autoupdate_config.yaml , after that any new tsh login must check the target version and initiate downloading desired version to install in Teleport home folder.

The next resource is responsible for setting target version autoupdate_version.yaml .

kind: autoupdate_version metadata: name: autoupdate-version spec: tools: target_version: X.Y.Z

Create the resource using tctl create -f autoupdate_version.yaml . If the autoupdate_version resource hasn't been created yet, the cluster version will be used as the default target version.

note For self-hosted clusters, automatic updates are disabled by default but can be enabled.

Cloud clusters are automatically enrolled in updates, managed by the Teleport Cloud team.

For clusters with multiple root versions, use self-managed updates to avoid frequent version switching.

To determine the version required to operate with the cluster, during the login process, tsh queries from the unauthenticated proxy discovery /v1/webapi/find endpoint. If .auto_update.tools_auto_update is enabled, the client tools must initiate the installation of the version specified in .auto_update.tools_version .

For manual updates, when scheduling updates at specific times or using custom CDN mirrors or with self-build packages, you can disable auto-update via configuration. In this case, you can monitor the tool's version separately or pair it with the TELEPORT_TOOLS_VERSION=off environment variable.