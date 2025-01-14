Managed Updates for Teleport Agents (v1)
This document describes Managed Updates for Agents (v1), which is currently supported but will be deprecated after Managed Updates for Agents (v2) is generally available.
Managed Updates v1 uses a script called
teleport-upgrade that is provided by
the
teleport-ent-updater package and configured by the
cluster_maintenance_config
Teleport resource. Managed Updates v2 uses a binary called
teleport-update that is
provided by the
teleport package and configured by the
autoupdate_version and
autoupdate_config. The original updater and resource are described in this document.
Only Enterprise versions of Teleport can use Managed Updates v1.
Please consider using Managed Updates for Agents (v2), as it provides a safer, simpler, more flexible, compatible, and reliable update experience compared to Managed Updates v1.
The Managed Updates v2
teleport-update binary is backwards-compatible with the
cluster_maintenance_config resource. The Managed Updates v1
teleport-upgrade script
is forwards-compatible with the
autoupdate_config and
autoupdate_version resources.
Agents connected to the same cluster will all update to the same version.
If the
autoupdate_config resource is configured, it takes precedence over
cluster_maintenance_config. This allows for a safe, non-breaking, incremental
migration between Managed Updates v1 and v2. If
autoupdate_config is not present
and
autoupdate_version is present, the
autoupdate_config settings are implicitly
derived from
cluster_maintenance_config.
Users of cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise will be migrated to Managed Updates v2
in the first half of 2025 and should plan to migrate their agents to
teleport-update.
On cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise accounts, users must set up Managed Updates for Teleport Agents to ensure that the version of Teleport running on agents remains compatible with the version running on the Auth Service and Proxy Service. If an agent does not maintain version compatibility with your Teleport cluster, connections to those agents will become degraded or lost.
Cloud-hosted Teleport clusters are updated on a weekly basis. Major version updates are performed every 4 months. You can monitor and subscribe to the Teleport Status page to be notified of scheduled updates.
Teleport supports managed agent updates for SystemD-based Linux distributions
using
apt,
yum, and
zypper package managers, as well as Kubernetes
clusters.
This guide explains how to enable Managed Updates v1 for Teleport Agents on Teleport Enterprise clusters, including both self-hosted and cloud-hosted clusters.
How it works
When Managed Updates are enabled, a Teleport updater is installed alongside each Teleport agent. The updater communicates with the Teleport Proxy Service to determine when an update is available. When an update is available, the updater will update the Teleport agent during the next maintenance window. However, if a critical update is available, the Teleport agent will be updated outside the regular maintenance window.
Prerequisites
- A Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you do not have one, sign up for a free trial or consult the Update Reference to read about manual updates.
- Familiarity with the Upgrading Compatibility Overview guide, which describes the sequence in which to upgrade components in your cluster.
- Teleport agents that are not yet enrolled in Managed Updates.
- The
tctland
tshclient tools version >= 16.5.9. Read Installation for how to install these.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 16.5.9
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/4. Enable Managed Agent Updates
If you are running a cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise cluster, skip to Step 2.
Before enabling managed upgrades in your self-hosted Teleport cluster, you must enable a version server. This section shows you how to enable a version server in your cluster.
Configure a maintenance schedule
To enable Managed Updates in your cluster, you must create a cluster maintenance configuration. This configures a maintenance schedule for the Teleport cluster that agents use to determine when to check for upgrades.
-
Create a Teleport role that can manage cluster maintenance configurations through the
cluster_maintenance_configdynamic resource. No preset Teleport roles provide this ability, so you will need to create one.
Create a file called
cmc-editor.yamlwith the following content:
kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: cmc-editor spec: allow: rules: - resources: ['cluster_maintenance_config'] verbs: ['create', 'read', 'update', 'delete']
Create the role resource:tctl create cmd-editor.yaml
-
Add the role to your Teleport user:
Assign the
cmc-editor role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},cmc-editor"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
cmc-editorto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - cmc-editor
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
cmc-editorto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - cmc-editor
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
cmc-editorto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - cmc-editor
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Create a cluster maintenance config in a file called
cmc.yaml. The following example allows maintenance on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 02:00 and 03:00 UTC:
kind: cluster_maintenance_config spec: agent_upgrades: # Maintenance window start hour in UTC. # The maintenance window lasts 1 hour. utc_start_hour: 2 # Week days when maintenance is allowed # Possible values are: # - Short names: Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat # - Long names: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday weekdays: - Mon - Wed - Fri
-
Apply the manifest using
tctl:tctl create cmc.yamlmaintenance window has been updated
[Optional] Assign the version served by the version server
By default, the version server has a single
default channel, serving the
version of the Teleport Proxy Service. If you want to override the default
version or add other channels you can use the
automatic_upgrades_channels
field in the Proxy Service configuration file:
proxy_service:
enabled: "yes"
automatic_upgrades_channels:
# Override the default version channel reachable at
# https://teleport.example.com:443/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version
default:
static_version: v14.2.1
# Define a new version channel with a static version reachable at
# https://teleport.example.com:443/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/m-static-channel/version
my-static-channel:
static_version: v14.2.0
# Define a new version channel forwarding requests to an upstream version server
my-remote-channel:
forward_url: https://updates.releases.teleport.dev/v1/stable/cloud
You must ensure that all Proxy Service instances share the same
automatic_upgrades_channels configuration. If some Proxy Service instances are
configured differently, you will experience agents flickering between versions
as the version served is not consistent across instances.
If your Proxy Service public address is teleport.example.com:443, you can query the version server with the following command:
curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version"16.5.9
Step 2/4. Find agents to enroll in Managed Updates
Use the
tctl inventory ls command to list connected agents along with their current
version. Use the
--upgrader=none flag to list agents that are not enrolled in
Managed Updates.
tctl inventory ls --upgrader=noneServer ID Hostname Services Version Upgrader------------------------------------ ------------- -------- ------- --------00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 ip-10-1-6-130 Node v14.4.5 none...
Step 3/4. Enroll agents on Linux servers in Managed Updates
-
For each agent ID returned by the
tctl inventory lscommand, copy the ID and run the following
tctlcommand to access the host via
tsh:HOST=00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000USER=roottsh ssh "${USER?}@${HOST?}"
-
Determine the Teleport version to install by querying the Teleport Proxy Service. This way, the Teleport installation has the same major version as the automatic updater.
Replace stable/cloud with the name of your automatic update channel. For cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise accounts, this is always
stable/cloud:TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://teleport.example.com:443/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/stable/cloud/version | sed 's/v//')"
-
Ensure that the Teleport repository is properly configured to use the stable/cloud channel, and install the
teleport-ent-updaterpackage. You must install
teleport-ent-updateron each agent you would like to enroll into Managed Updates:
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION?} cloud
- Managed Teleport Enterprise
- Self-Hosted Teleport Enterprise
-
Follow the instructions in the Teleport installation guide to install the
teleportbinary on your Linux server for your package manager.
-
Using your package manager, install
teleport-ent-updateron the server where you installed
teleport. For example:apt-get install -y teleport-ent-updater
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
-
Confirm that the version of the
teleportbinary is the one you expect:teleport version
Running the agent as a non-root user
If you changed the agent user to run as non-root, create
/etc/teleport-upgrade.d/schedule and grant ownership to your Teleport user:
sudo mkdir -p /etc/teleport-upgrade.d/sudo touch /etc/teleport-upgrade.d/schedulesudo chown your-teleport-user /etc/teleport-upgrade.d/schedule
-
Verify that the upgrader can see your version endpoint by checking for upgrades:sudo teleport-upgrade dry-run
-
You should see one of the following messages, depending on the target version you are currently serving:
no upgrades available (1.2.3 == 1.2.3) an upgrade is available (1.2.3 -> 2.3.4)
teleport-upgrademay display warnings about not having a valid upgrade schedule. This is expected immediately after install as the maintenance schedule might not be exported yet.
Step 4/4. Enroll Kubernetes agents in Managed Updates
This section assumes that the name of your
teleport-kube-agent release is
teleport-agent, and that you have installed it in the
teleport namespace.
-
Confirm that you are using the Teleport Enterprise edition of the
teleport-kube-agentchart. You should see the following when you query your
teleport-kube-agentrelease:helm -n `teleport` get values `teleport-agent` -o json | jq '.enterprise'true
If another value such as
nullis returned, update your existing agent
values.yamlto use the Enterprise version:
enterprise: true
-
Add the following chart values to the values file for the
teleport-kube-agentchart:
updater: enabled: true
-
Update the Teleport Helm repository to include any new versions of the
teleport-kube-agentchart:helm repo update teleport
-
Update the Helm chart release with the new values:
helm -n teleport upgrade teleport-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \--values=values.yaml \--version="17.4.6"helm -n teleport upgrade teleport-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \--values=values.yaml \--version="16.5.9"
- Cloud-Hosted
- Self-Hosted
-
You can validate the updater is running properly by checking if its pod is ready:kubectl -n teleport-agent get podsNAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE<your-agent-release>-0 1/1 Running 0 14m<your-agent-release>-1 1/1 Running 0 14m<your-agent-release>-2 1/1 Running 0 14m<your-agent-release>-updater-d9f97f5dd-v57g9 1/1 Running 0 16m
-
Check for any deployment issues by checking the updater logs:kubectl -n teleport logs deployment/teleport-agent-updater2023-04-28T13:13:30Z INFO StatefulSet is already up-to-date, not updating. {"controller": "statefulset", "controllerGroup": "apps", "controllerKind": "StatefulSet", "StatefulSet": {"name":"my-agent","namespace":"agent"}, "namespace": "agent", "name": "my-agent", "reconcileID": "10419f20-a4c9-45d4-a16f-406866b7fc05", "namespacedname": "agent/my-agent", "kind": "StatefulSet", "err": "no new version (current: \"v12.2.3\", next: \"v12.2.3\")"}
Troubleshooting
Teleport agents are not updated immediately when a new version of Teleport is released, and agent updates can lag behind the cluster by a few days.
If the Teleport agent has not been automatically updating for several weeks, you can consult the updater logs to help troubleshoot the problem:
journalctl -u teleport-upgrade
Troubleshooting managed agent upgrades on Kubernetes
The updater is a controller that periodically reconciles expected Kubernetes resources with those in the cluster. The updater executes a reconciliation loop every 30 minutes or in response to a Kubernetes event. If you don't want to wait until the next reconciliation, you can trigger an event.
-
Any deployment update will send an event, so you can trigger the upgrader by annotating the resource:kubectl -n teleport annotate statefulset/teleport-agent 'debug.teleport.dev/trigger-event=1'
-
To suspend Managed Updates for an agent, annotate the agent deployment with
teleport.dev/skipreconcile: "true", either by setting the
annotations.deploymentvalue in Helm, or by patching the deployment directly with
kubectl.
Troubleshooting Managed Updates on Linux
-
If an agent is not automatically upgraded, you can invoke the upgrader manually and look at its logs:sudo teleport-upgrade run
-
To suspend Managed Updates for an agent, disable the systemd timer:sudo systemctl disable --now teleport-upgrade.timer
-
To enable and start the systemd timer after suspending:sudo systemctl enable --now teleport-upgrade.timer