Version: 16.x

Reference for the teleport_trusted_device Terraform resource

Example Usage

# Trusted device resource

resource "teleport_trusted_device" "TESTDEVICE1" {
  spec = {
    asset_tag = "TESTDEVICE1"
    os_type   = "macos"
  }
}

Schema

Required

  • version (String) Version is the API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example: v1

Optional

Nested Schema for metadata

Optional:

  • labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels
  • name (String) Name is an object name

Nested Schema for spec

Required:

  • asset_tag (String)
  • os_type (String)

Optional:

Nested Schema for spec.source

Optional:

  • name (String)
  • origin (String)