Version: 16.x

Reference for the teleport_session_recording_config Terraform resource

Example Usage

# Teleport session recording config

resource "teleport_session_recording_config" "example" {
  version = "v2"
  metadata = {
    description = "Session recording config"
    labels = {
      "example"             = "yes"
      "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" // This label is added on Teleport side by default
    }
  }

  spec = {
    proxy_checks_host_keys = true
  }
}

Schema

Required

  • version (String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are:v2.

Optional

  • metadata (Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)
  • spec (Attributes) Spec is a SessionRecordingConfig specification (see below for nested schema)
  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources

Nested Schema for metadata

Optional:

  • description (String) Description is object description
  • expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

  • mode (String) Mode controls where (or if) the session is recorded.
  • proxy_checks_host_keys (Boolean) ProxyChecksHostKeys is used to control if the proxy will check host keys when in recording mode.