Reference for the teleport_server Terraform resource

resource "teleport_server" "ssh_agentless" { version = "v2" sub_kind = "openssh" // Name is not required for servers, this is a special case. // When a name is not set, an UUID will be generated by Teleport and // imported back into Terraform. // Giving unique IDs to servers allows UUID-based dialing (as opposed to // host-based dialing and IP-based dialing) which is more robust than its // counterparts as it can point to a specific server if multiple servers // share the same hostname/ip. spec = { addr = "127.0.0.1:22" hostname = "test.local" } } resource "teleport_server" "ssh_agentless_eice" { version = "v2" sub_kind = "openssh-ec2-ice" metadata = { // It is recommended to put the account and instance ID as a name for EC2 Instance Connect // When dialing to this instance, teleport will detect that this is an // AWS instance ID an will contact this specific instance. This is more // robust than host-based and IP-based dialing (because several server // can have similar hostnames). name = "123456789012-i-0123456789abcdef" } spec = { addr = "127.0.0.1:22" hostname = "test.local" cloud_metadata = { aws = { account_id = "123" instance_id = "123" region = "us-east-1" vpc_id = "123" integration = "foo" subnet_id = "123" } } } }