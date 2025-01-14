Reference for the teleport_saml_connector Terraform resource

resource "teleport_saml_connector" "example" { version = "v2" depends_on = [ teleport_role.example ] metadata = { name = "example" } spec = { attributes_to_roles = [{ name = "groups" roles = [ "example" ] value = "okta-admin" }, { name = "groups" roles = [ "example" ] value = "okta-dev" }] acs = "https://localhost:3025/v1/webapi/saml/acs" entity_descriptor = "" } }