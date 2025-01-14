Skip to main content
Version: 16.x

Reference for the teleport_static_host_user Terraform data-source

Schema

Required

  • metadata (Attributes) metadata is resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
  • spec (Attributes) spec is the static host user spec. (see below for nested schema)
  • version (String) version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are: v2.

Optional

  • sub_kind (String) sub_kind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.

Nested Schema for metadata

Required:

  • name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.

Nested Schema for spec

Required:

Nested Schema for spec.matchers

Optional:

  • default_shell (String) default_shell is the new user's default shell
  • gid (Number) gid is the new user's gid.
  • groups (List of String) groups is a list of additional groups to add the user to.
  • node_labels (Attributes List) node_labels is a map of node labels that will create a user from this resource. (see below for nested schema)
  • node_labels_expression (String) node_labels_expression is a predicate expression to create a user from this resource.
  • sudoers (List of String) sudoers is a list of sudoer entries to add.
  • take_ownership_if_user_exists (Boolean) take_ownership_if_user_exists will take ownership of existing, unmanaged users
  • uid (Number) uid is the new user's uid.

Nested Schema for spec.matchers.node_labels

Required:

  • name (String) The name of the label.
  • values (List of String) The values associated with the label.