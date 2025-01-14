Reference for the teleport_session_recording_config Terraform data-source
Schema
Required
version(String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are:
v2.
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes) Spec is a SessionRecordingConfig specification (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources
Nested Schema for
metadata
Optional:
description(String) Description is object description
expires(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
mode(String) Mode controls where (or if) the session is recorded.
proxy_checks_host_keys(Boolean) ProxyChecksHostKeys is used to control if the proxy will check host keys when in recording mode.