Skip to main content
Version: 16.x

Reference for the teleport_login_rule Terraform data-source

Schema

Required

  • priority (Number) Priority is the priority of the login rule relative to other login rules in the same cluster. Login rules with a lower numbered priority will be evaluated first.
  • version (String) Version is the resource version.

Optional

  • metadata (Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
  • traits_expression (String) TraitsExpression is a predicate expression which should return the desired traits for the user upon login.
  • traits_map (Attributes Map) TraitsMap is a map of trait keys to lists of predicate expressions which should evaluate to the desired values for that trait. (see below for nested schema)

Nested Schema for metadata

Required:

  • name (String) Name is an object name

Optional:

  • description (String) Description is object description
  • expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

Nested Schema for traits_map

Optional:

  • values (List of String)