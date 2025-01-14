TeleportSAMLConnector

acs string AssertionConsumerService is a URL for assertion consumer service on the service provider (Teleport's side).

allow_idp_initiated boolean AllowIDPInitiated is a flag that indicates if the connector can be used for IdP-initiated logins.

assertion_key_pair object EncryptionKeyPair is a key pair used for decrypting SAML assertions.

attributes_to_roles []object AttributesToRoles is a list of mappings of attribute statements to roles.

audience string Audience uniquely identifies our service provider.

cert string Cert is the identity provider certificate PEM. IDP signs <Response> responses using this certificate.

client_redirect_settings object ClientRedirectSettings defines which client redirect URLs are allowed for non-browser SSO logins other than the standard localhost ones.

display string Display controls how this connector is displayed.

entity_descriptor string EntityDescriptor is XML with descriptor. It can be used to supply configuration parameters in one XML file rather than supplying them in the individual elements.

entity_descriptor_url string EntityDescriptorURL is a URL that supplies a configuration XML.

issuer string Issuer is the identity provider issuer.

provider string Provider is the external identity provider.

service_provider_issuer string ServiceProviderIssuer is the issuer of the service provider (Teleport).

signing_key_pair object SigningKeyPair is an x509 key pair used to sign AuthnRequest.

single_logout_url string SingleLogoutURL is the SAML Single log-out URL to initiate SAML SLO (single log-out). If this is not provided, SLO is disabled.