This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportOktaImportRule
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|mappings
|[]object
|Mappings is a list of matches that will map match conditions to labels.
|priority
|integer
|Priority represents the priority of the rule application. Lower numbered rules will be applied first.
spec.mappings items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|add_labels
|object
|AddLabels specifies which labels to add if any of the previous matches match.
|match
|[]object
|Match is a set of matching rules for this mapping. If any of these match, then the mapping will be applied.
spec.mappings items.add_labels
|Field
|Type
|Description
|key
|string
|value
|string
spec.mappings items.match items
|Field
|Type
|Description
|app_ids
|[]string
|AppIDs is a list of app IDs to match against.
|app_name_regexes
|[]string
|AppNameRegexes is a list of regexes to match against app names.
|group_ids
|[]string
|GroupIDs is a list of group IDs to match against.
|group_name_regexes
|[]string
|GroupNameRegexes is a list of regexes to match against group names.