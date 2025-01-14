TeleportLoginRule
This guide is a comprehensive reference to the fields in the
TeleportLoginRule
resource, which you can apply after installing the Teleport Kubernetes operator.
resources.teleport.dev/v1
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
|Field
|Type
|Description
|apiVersion
|string
|APIVersion defines the versioned schema of this representation of an object. Servers should convert recognized schemas to the latest internal value, and may reject unrecognized values. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#resources
|kind
|string
|Kind is a string value representing the REST resource this object represents. Servers may infer this from the endpoint the client submits requests to. Cannot be updated. In CamelCase. More info: https://git.k8s.io/community/contributors/devel/sig-architecture/api-conventions.md#types-kinds
|metadata
|object
|spec
|object
|LoginRule resource definition v1 from Teleport
spec
|Field
|Type
|Description
|priority
|integer
|Priority is the priority of the login rule relative to other login rules in the same cluster. Login rules with a lower numbered priority will be evaluated first.
|traits_expression
|string
|TraitsExpression is a predicate expression which should return the desired traits for the user upon login.
|traits_map
|object
|TraitsMap is a map of trait keys to lists of predicate expressions which should evaluate to the desired values for that trait.