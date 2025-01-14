TeleportAccessList

audit object audit describes the frequency that this Access List must be audited.

description string description is an optional plaintext description of the Access List.

grants object grants describes the access granted by membership to this Access List.

membership_requires object membership_requires describes the requirements for a user to be a member of the Access List. For a membership to an Access List to be effective, the user must meet the requirements of Membership_requires and must be in the members list.

owner_grants object owner_grants describes the access granted by owners to this Access List.

owners []object owners is a list of owners of the Access List.

ownership_requires object ownership_requires describes the requirements for a user to be an owner of the Access List. For ownership of an Access List to be effective, the user must meet the requirements of ownership_requires and must be in the owners list.