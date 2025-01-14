Networking
A Teleport cluster is a distributed system that may comprise a number of
networks. On Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), for example, the Auth Service and
Proxy Service run in Teleport-managed infrastructure, while Teleport users
manage Agents and
tbot instances.
This reference guide describes the networking requirements of a Teleport cluster.
Public address
All Teleport services (e.g., the Proxy Service, Auth Service, and agents) have an
optional
public_addr property that you can modify in each service's
configuration file. The public address can take an IP or a DNS name. It can also
be a list of values:
public_addr: ["service1.example.com", "service2.example.com"]
Only a single Proxy Service
public_addr should be configured. Attempting
to have multiple addresses can result in redirects to the first listed address
that may not be available to the client.
Specifying a public address for a Teleport service may be useful in the following use cases:
- You have multiple identical services, e.g., Proxy Service instances, behind a load balancer.
- You want Teleport to issue an SSH certificate for the service with additional principals, e.g., host names.
On Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) the Teleport Agent services always connect using reverse tunnels so there is no need to set a public address for an Agent.
HTTP CONNECT proxies
Some networks funnel all connections through a proxy server where they can be audited and access control rules can be applied. For these scenarios, Teleport supports HTTP CONNECT tunneling. HTTP CONNECT applies to:
tshin all cases.
- Teleport services, such as the SSH Service and Database Service, that dial back to the Teleport Proxy Service.
To use HTTP CONNECT tunneling, set the
HTTPS_PROXY and
HTTP_PROXY
environment variables when running Teleport. You can also optionally set the
NO_PROXY environment variable to avoid use of the proxy when accessing
specified hosts/netmasks/ports.
By default, Teleport installations based on package managers (such as
apt and
yum) configure the
teleport systemd unit to read environment variables from
the file
/etc/default/teleport by using the
EnvironmentFile field:
[Unit]
Description=Teleport Service
After=network.target
[Service]
Type=simple
Restart=always
RestartSec=5
EnvironmentFile=-/etc/default/teleport
ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/teleport start --config /etc/teleport.yaml --pid-file=/run/teleport.pid
# systemd before 239 needs an absolute path
ExecReload=/bin/sh -c "exec pkill -HUP -L -F /run/teleport.pid"
PIDFile=/run/teleport.pid
LimitNOFILE=524288
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
To configure HTTP CONNECT tunneling, you can assign these environment variables
within
/etc/default/teleport on machines that run Teleport binaries. Use the
following example, replacing
proxy.example.com with the address of your proxy:
HTTP_PROXY=http://proxy.example.com:8080/
HTTPS_PROXY=http://proxy.example.com:8080/
NO_PROXY=localhost,127.0.0.1,192.168.0.0/16,172.16.0.0/12,10.0.0.0/8
When Teleport builds and establishes the reverse tunnel to the main cluster, it will funnel all traffic through the proxy. Specifically, if using the default configuration, Teleport will tunnel ports
3024 (SSH, reverse tunnel) and
3080 (HTTPS, establishing trust) through the proxy.
If you don't want to proxy some of this traffic (for example, proxying HTTPS but not SSH), assign
NO_PROXY to the address of the Teleport Proxy Service endpoint you want to exclude from HTTP_CONNECT tunneling in
host:port format.
For example, you can modify the environment file at
/etc/default/teleport on
each machine that runs a Teleport binary to resemble the following:
HTTP_PROXY=http://httpproxy.example.com:8080/
HTTPS_PROXY=http://httpproxy.example.com:8080/
NO_PROXY=teleportproxy.example.com:3024
The value of
HTTPS_PROXY or
HTTP_PROXY should be in the format
scheme://[user[:password]@]host:port where scheme is either
https or
http . If the value is
host:port , Teleport will prepend
http .
localhost and
127.0.0.1 are invalid values for the proxy host. If for some reason your proxy runs locally, you'll need to provide some other DNS name or a private IP address for it.
The Proxy Service also respects
HTTPS_PROXY and
HTTP_PROXY when connecting to a local Kubernetes cluster, which may not work. To fix this, add
kube.teleport.cluster.local to
NO_PROXY.
Ports
This section describes the ports you should open on your Teleport instances.
Proxy Service ports
- Cloud-Hosted
Proxy Service ports
To get a listing of the assigned ports for an instance of the Teleport Proxy Service, use the following command:
curl https://teleport.example.com:443/webapi/ping | jq
Note that if
auth_service.proxy_listener_mode is set to
multiplex in your
Teleport configuration, that means only a single port is used for
multiple services through the Proxy.
Ports with TLS routing
TLS routing is enabled by default. In this mode, all connections to a Teleport service (e.g., the Teleport SSH Service or Kubernetes) are routed through the Proxy Service's public web address.
Read more in our TLS Routing guide.
|Port
|Downstream Service
|Description
|443
|Proxy Service
|In TLS Routing mode, the Proxy handles all protocols, including Web UI, HTTPS, Kubernetes, SSH, and all databases on a single port.
|3021
|Proxy Service
|Port used by Teleport Proxy Service instances to dial agents in Proxy Peering mode.
Ports without TLS routing
In some cases, administrators may want to use separate ports for different services. In those cases, they can set up separate listeners in the config file.
|Port
|Downstream Service
|Description
|3021
|Proxy Service
|Port used by Teleport Proxy Service instances to dial agents in Proxy Peering mode.
|3023
|All clients
|SSH port clients connect to. The Proxy Service will forward this connection to port
3022 on the destination service or use a reverse tunnel connection.
|3024
|Auth Service
|SSH port used to create reverse SSH tunnels from behind-firewall environments into a trusted Proxy Service instance. All Teleport services (e.g., the SSH Service and Database Service) connecting through the Proxy Service will use this port to form their reverse tunnel connections.
|3080 or 443
|Proxy Service
|HTTPS connection to authenticate
tsh users into the cluster. The same connection is used to serve a Web UI.
|3036
|Database Service
|Traffic to MySQL databases.
|5432
|Database Service
|Traffic to Postgres databases.
|27017
|Database Service
|Traffic to MongoDB instances.
|6379
|Database Service
|Traffic to Redis instances.
Auth Service ports
|Port
|Downstream Service
|Description
|3025
|All Teleport services
|TLS port used by the Auth Service to serve its gRPC API to other Teleport services in a cluster.
Proxy Service ports
Cloud-hosted Teleport deployments allocate a different set of ports to each
tenant's Proxy Service. To see which ports are available for your Teleport
tenant, run a command similar to the following, replacing
example.teleport.sh
with your tenant domain:
curl https://example.teleport.sh/webapi/ping | jq '.proxy'
The output should resemble the following, including the unique ports assigned to your tenant:
{
"kube": {
"enabled": true,
"listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080"
},
"ssh": {
"listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080",
"tunnel_listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080",
"web_listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080",
"public_addr": "example.teleport.sh:443",
"dial_timeout": 30000000000
},
"db": {
"postgres_listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080",
"mysql_listen_addr": "0.0.0.0:3080"
},
"tls_routing_enabled": true
}
This output also indicates whether TLS routing is enabled for your tenant. When TLS routing is enabled, connections to a Teleport service (e.g., the Teleport SSH Service) are routed through the Proxy Service's public web address, rather than through a port allocated to that service.
In this case, you can see that TLS routing is enabled, and that the Proxy
Service's public web address (
ssh.public_addr) is
mytenant.teleport.sh:443.
Read more in our TLS Routing guide.
Agent ports
Teleport agents dial the Teleport Proxy Service to establish a reverse tunnel. Client traffic flows via the Proxy Service to the agent, and the agent forwards traffic to resources in your infrastructure.
As a result, for Teleport processes running agents, e.g., instances of the SSH Service, Kubernetes Service, and other services that protect resources in your infrastructure, there is no need to open ports on the machines running the agents to the public internet.
Direct connections to agents
If you run a self-hosted Teleport cluster, you can join an agent directly to the Teleport Auth Service. In this setup, certain Teleport services open their own listeners rather than accepting connections via reverse tunnel. The Proxy Service connects to these agent services by dialing them directly.
The table below describes the ports that each Teleport service opens for proxied traffic:
|Port
|Service
|Traffic Type
|3022
|SSH Service
|Incoming SSH connections.
|3026
|Kubernetes Service
|HTTPS traffic to a Kubernetes API server.
|3028
|Windows Desktop Service
|Teleport Desktop Protocol traffic from Teleport clients.
You can only access enrolled applications and desktops through the Teleport Proxy Service. The Teleport Application Service and Teleport Database Service use reverse tunnel connections through the Teleport Proxy Service and cannot expose ports directly.