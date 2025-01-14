teleport-plugin-jira Chart Reference
The
teleport-plugin-jira Helm chart runs the Jira Teleport plugin, which
allows users to receive and manage Access Requests as tasks in a Jira project.
You can browse the source on GitHub.
This reference details available values for the
teleport-plugin-jira chart.
Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.
teleport
teleport contains the configuration describing how the plugin connects to
your Teleport cluster.
teleport.address
|Type
|Default
string
""
teleport.address is the address of the Teleport cluster the plugin
connects to. The address must contain both the domain name and the port of
the Teleport cluster. It can be either the address of the auth servers or the
proxy servers.
For example:
- joining a Proxy:
teleport.example.com:443or
teleport.example.com:3080
- joining an Auth:
teleport-auth.example.com:3025
teleport.identityFromSecret
|Type
|Default
string
""
teleport.identityFromSecret is the name of the Kubernetes secret
that contains the credentials for the connection to your Teleport cluster.
The secret should be in the following format:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
type: Opaque
metadata:
name: teleport-plugin-identity
data:
auth_id: #...
Check out the Access Requests with Jira guide for more information about how to acquire these credentials.
teleport.identitySecretPath
|Type
|Default
string
"auth_id"
teleport.identitySecretPath is the key in the Kubernetes secret
specified by
teleport.identitySecretName that holds the credentials for
the connection to your Teleport cluster. If the secret has the path,
"auth_id", you can omit this field.
jira
jira contains the configuration used by the plugin to authenticate to Jira
and open issues.
You can pass the Jira apiToken:
- via the chart Values by setting
jira.apiToken
- via an existing Kubernetes Secret by setting
jira.apiTokenFromSecret
jira.url
|Type
|Default
string
""
jira.url is the Jira URL.
For example:
- a self-hosted Jira instance URL would be
https://jira.example.com/.
- a Jira Cloud URL would be
https://[your-jira].atlassian.net.
jira.url
|Type
|Default
string
""
jira.url is the Jira username or email address associated with the API token.
jira.apiToken
|Type
|Default
string
""
jira.apiToken is the Jira apiToken used by the plugin to interact
with Jira. When set, the Chart creates a Kubernetes Secret for you.
This value has no effect if
jira.apiTokenFromSecret is set.
jira.apiTokenFromSecret
|Type
|Default
string
""
jira.apiTokenFromSecret is the name of the Kubernetes Secret
containing the Jira apiToken. When this value is set, you must create the
Secret before creating the chart release.
jira.apiTokenSecretPath
|Type
|Default
string
"jiraApiToken"
jira.apiTokenSecretPath is the Kubernetes Secret key
containing the Jira apiToken. The secret name is set via
jira.apiTokenFromSecret.
jira.project
|Type
|Default
string
""
jira.project is the Jira project in which the issues are opened.
This value is mandatory.
jira.issueType
|Type
|Default
string
"Task"
jira.issueType is the issue type used when opening Jira issues.
http
http contains the webhook configuration. When an issue is updated in Jira
(approved or denied), Jira contacts the plugin via webhook to trigger the
Teleport Access Request approval.
http.publicAddress
|Type
|Default
string
""
http.publicAddress is the URL on which the callback server is
accessible externally, e.g.
[https://]teleport-proxy.example.com.
http.tlsFromSecret
|Type
|Default
string
""
http.tlsFromSecret is the name of the Kubernetes Secret
containing the TLS private key and certificate used by the webhook server.
http.tlsKeySecretPath
|Type
|Default
string
"tls.key"
http.tlsKeySecretPath is the field of the Kubernetes Secret
containing the TLS private key used by the webhook server.
http.tlsCertSecretPath
|Type
|Default
string
"tls.crt"
http.tlsCertSecretPath is the field of the Kubernetes Secret
containing the TLS certificate used by the webhook server.
chartMode
|Type
|Default
string
""
chartMode enables cloud-specific helpers.
aws is the only
supported value. When
chartMode is
aws, the created service wears the
in-tree AWS LB controller annotations.
log
log controls the plugin logging.
log.severity
|Type
|Default
string
"INFO"
log.severity is the log level for the Teleport process.
Available log levels are:
DEBUG,
INFO,
WARN,
ERROR.
The default is
INFO, which is recommended in production.
DEBUG is useful during first-time setup or to see more detailed logs for debugging.
log.output
|Type
|Default
string
"stdout"
log.output sets the output destination for the Teleport process.
This can be set to any of the built-in values:
stdout,
stderr.
The value can also be set to a file path (such as
/var/log/teleport.log)
to write logs to a file. Bear in mind that a few service startup messages
will still go to
stderr for resilience.
annotations
annotations contains annotations to apply to the different Kubernetes
objects created by the chart. See the Kubernetes annotation
documentation
for more details.
annotations.config
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.config contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
ConfigMap resource created by the chart.
annotations.deployment
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.deployment contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Deployment or
StatefulSet resource created by the chart.
annotations.pod
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.pod contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Pod resources created by the chart.
annotations.secret
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.secret contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Secret resource created by the chart.
This has no effect when
joinTokenSecret.create is
false.
annotations.service
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.service contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Service resource created by the chart.
image
image sets the container image used for plugin pods created by the chart.
You can override this to use your own plugin image rather than a Teleport-published image.
image.repository
|Type
|Default
string
"public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-jira"
image.repository is the image repository.
image.pullPolicy
|Type
|Default
string
"IfNotPresent"
image.pullPolicy is the Kubernetes image pull policy.
image.tag
|Type
|Default
string
""
image.tag Overrides the image tag whose default is the chart appVersion.
Normally, the version of the Teleport plugin matches the version of the chart. If you install chart version 15.0.0, you'll use the plugin version 15.0.0. Upgrading the plugin is done by upgrading the chart.
image.tag is intended for development and custom tags. This MUST NOT be
used to control the plugin version in a typical deployment. This
chart is designed to run a specific plugin version. You will face
compatibility issues trying to run a different version with it.
If you want to run the Teleport plugin version
X.Y.Z, you should use
helm install --version X.Y.Z instead.
imagePullSecrets
|Type
|Default
list
[]
imagePullSecrets is a list of secrets containing authorization tokens
which can be optionally used to access a private Docker registry.
See the Kubernetes reference for more details.
podSecurityContext
|Type
|Default
object
{}
podSecurityContext sets the pod security context for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
To unset the security context, set it to
null or
~.
securityContext
|Type
|Default
object
{}
securityContext sets the container security context for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
To unset the security context, set it to
null or
~.
resources
|Type
|Default
object
{}
resources sets the resource requests/limits for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
nodeSelector
|Type
|Default
object
{}
nodeSelector sets the node selector for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
tolerations
|Type
|Default
list
[]
tolerations sets the tolerations for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
affinity
|Type
|Default
object
{}
affinity sets the affinities for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
serviceType
|Type
|Default
string
"LoadBalancer"
serviceType sets the service type of the Kubernetes
Service
resource created by the chart.