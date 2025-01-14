teleport-plugin-event-handler Chart Reference
The
teleport-plugin-event-handler Helm chart is used to configure the Event Handler Teleport plugin which allows users to send events and session logs to a Fluentd instance for further processing or storage.
You can browse the source on GitHub.
This reference details available values for the
teleport-plugin-event-handler chart.
Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.
teleport.address
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
This parameter contains the host/port combination of the Teleport Auth Service.
values.yaml example:
teleport:
address: "teleport.example.com:3025"
teleport.identitySecretName
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection.
The secret should be in the following format:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
type: Opaque
metadata:
name: teleport-plugin-event-handler-identity
data:
auth_id: ...
values.yaml example:
teleport:
identitySecretName: "teleport-plugin-event-handler-identity"
teleport.identitySecretPath
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
"auth_id"
|No
Name of the key in the Kubernetes secret that holds the credentials for the connection. If the secret follows the format above, it can be omitted.
values.yaml example:
teleport:
identitySecretPath: "auth_id"
fluentd.url
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Fluentd URL where the events will be sent.
values.yaml example:
fluentd:
url: "https://fluentd:24224/events.log"
fluentd.sessionUrl
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Fluentd URL where the session logs will be sent.
values.yaml example:
fluentd:
sessionUrl: "https://fluentd:24224/session.log"
fluentd.certificate.secretName
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|Yes
Secret containing the credentials to connect to Fluentd. It must to contain the CA certificate, the client key and the client certificate.
values.yaml example:
fluentd:
secretName: "teleport-plugin-event-handler-fluentd"
fluentd.certificate.caPath
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
"ca.crt"
|No
Name of the key which contains the CA certificate inside the secret.
values.yaml example:
fluentd:
caPath: "ca.crt"
fluentd.certificate.keyPath
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
"client.key"
|No
Name of the key which contains the client's private key inside the secret.
values.yaml example:
fluentd:
keyPath: "client.key"
fluentd.certificate.certPath
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
"client.crt"
|No
Name of the key which contains the client's certificate inside the secret.
values.yaml example:
fluentd:
certPath: "client.crt"
log.output
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
stdout
|No
Logger output. Can be
stdout,
stderr or a file name, eg.
/var/log/teleport/fluentd.log.
values.yaml example:
log:
output: /var/log/teleport/fluentd.log
log.severity
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
stdout
|No
Logger severity. Possible values are
INFO,
ERROR,
DEBUG or
WARN.
values.yaml example:
log:
severity: DEBUG