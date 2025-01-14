teleport-cluster Chart Reference
The
teleport-cluster Helm chart deploys a Teleport cluster on Kubernetes.
This includes deploying proxies, auth servers, and kubernetes-access.
See the Teleport HA Architecture page
for more details.
You can browse the source on GitHub.
The
teleport-cluster chart runs three Teleport services, split into two sets of pods:
|Teleport service
|Running in
|Purpose
|Documentation
auth_service
|auth
Deployment
|Authenticates users and hosts, and issues certificates.
|Auth documentation
kubernetes_service
|auth
Deployment
|Provides secure access to the Kubernetes
cluster where the Teleport cluster is hosted.
|Kubernetes Access documentation
proxy_service
|proxy
Deployment
|Runs the externally-facing parts of a Teleport
cluster, such as the web UI, SSH proxy and reverse tunnel service.
|Proxy documentation
If you want to provide access to resources like Databases, Applications or other
Kubernetes clusters than the one hosting the Teleport cluster, you should use the
teleport-kube-agent Helm chart.
teleport-clusterhosts a Teleport cluster, you should only need one.
teleport-kube-agentconnects to an existing Teleport cluster and exposes configured resources.
This reference details available values for the
teleport-cluster chart.
The
teleport-cluster chart can be deployed in four different modes.
Get started with a guide for each mode:
chartMode
|Purpose
|Guide
standalone
|Runs by relying only on Kubernetes resources.
|Getting Started - Kubernetes
aws
|Leverages AWS managed services to store data.
|Running an HA Teleport cluster using an AWS EKS Cluster
gcp
|Leverages GCP managed services to store data.
|Running an HA Teleport cluster using a Google Cloud GKE cluster
azure
|Leverages Azure managed services to store data.
|Running an HA Teleport cluster using a Microsoft Azure AKS cluster
scratch (v12 and above)
|Generates empty Teleport configuration. User must pass their own config. This is discouraged, use
standalone mode with
auth.teleportConfig and
proxy.teleportConfig instead.
|Running a Teleport cluster with a custom config
custom mode has been removed in Teleport version 12. See the version 12
migration guide for
more information.
The chart is versioned with Teleport. No compatibility guarantees are ensured between new charts and previous major Teleport versions. It is strongly recommended to always deploy a Teleport version with the same major version as the Helm chart.
Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.
clusterName
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
nil
|Yes
auth_service.cluster_name,
proxy_service.public_addr
clusterName controls the name used to refer to the Teleport cluster, along with
the externally-facing public address used to access it. In most setups this must
be a fully-qualified domain name (e.g.
teleport.example.com) as this value is
used as the cluster's public address by default.
When using a fully qualified domain name as your
clusterName, you will also
need to configure the DNS provider for this domain to point to the external
load balancer address of your Teleport cluster.
Whether an IP or hostname is provided as an external address for the load balancer varies according to the provider.
- EKS (hostname)
- GKE (IP address)
EKS uses a hostname:
kubectl --namespace teleport-cluster get service/teleport -o jsonpath='{.status.loadBalancer.ingress[*].hostname}'
a5f22a02798f541e58c6641c1b158ea3-1989279894.us-east-1.elb.amazonaws.com
GKE uses an IP address:
kubectl --namespace teleport-cluster get service/teleport -o jsonpath='{.status.loadBalancer.ingress[*].ip}'
35.203.56.38
You will need to manually add a DNS A record pointing Teleport assigns a subdomain to each application you configure for Application
Access. For example, if you enroll Grafana as a resource, Teleport assigns the resource
to the If you host the Teleport cluster on your own network, you should update your DNS
configuration to account for application subdomains.
You can update DNS in one of two ways: Modifying DNS ensures that the certificate authority—for example, Let's Encrypt—can issue a
certificate for each subdomain and that clients can verify Teleport hosts regardless of the
application they are accessing. If you use the Teleport cloud platform, no DNS updates are needed because your Teleport
cluster automatically provides the subdomains and signed TLS certificates for your
applications under your tenant address.
teleport.example.com to
the IP, or a CNAME record pointing to the hostname of the Kubernetes load balancer.
Using Application Access?
grafana.teleport.example.com subdomain.
*.teleport.example.com.
Teleport assigns a subdomain to each application you configure for Application
Access. For example, if you enroll Grafana as a resource, Teleport assigns the resource
to the
If you host the Teleport cluster on your own network, you should update your DNS configuration to account for application subdomains. You can update DNS in one of two ways:
Modifying DNS ensures that the certificate authority—for example, Let's Encrypt—can issue a certificate for each subdomain and that clients can verify Teleport hosts regardless of the application they are accessing.
If you use the Teleport cloud platform, no DNS updates are needed because your Teleport cluster automatically provides the subdomains and signed TLS certificates for your applications under your tenant address.
The
clusterName cannot be changed during a Teleport cluster's lifespan.
If you need to change it, you must redeploy a completely new cluster.
kubeClusterName
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
clusterName value
|no
kubernetes_service.kube_cluster_name
kubeClusterName sets the name used for Kubernetes access.
This name will be shown to Teleport users connecting to the Kubernetes cluster.
auth
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
object
|no
The
teleport-cluster chart deploys two sets of pods, one for the Auth Service
and another for the Proxy Service.
auth allows you to set chart values only for Kubernetes resources related to the Teleport Auth Service.
This is merged with chart-scoped values and takes precedence in case of conflict.
For example, to override the
postStart value only for auth pods:
# By default all pods postStart command should be "echo starting"
postStart:
command: ["echo", "starting"]
auth:
# But we override the `postStart` value specifically for auth pods
postStart:
command: ["curl", "http://hook"]
imagePullPolicy: Always
proxyProtocol
|Component
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
proxy
string
null
|no
proxy_service.proxy_protocol
The
proxyProtocol value controls whether the Proxy pods will
accept PROXY lines with the client's IP address when they are
behind a L4 load balancer (e.g. AWS ELB, GCP L4 LB, etc) with PROXY protocol
enabled. Since L4 LBs do not preserve the client's IP address, PROXY protocol is
required to ensure that Teleport can properly audit the client's IP address.
When Teleport pods are not behind a L4 LB with PROXY protocol enabled, this
value should be set to
off to prevent Teleport from accepting PROXY headers
from untrusted sources.
Possible values are:
on: will enable the PROXY protocol for all connections and will require the L4 LB to send a PROXY header.
offwill disable the PROXY protocol for all connections and denies all connections prefixed a PROXY header.
If
proxyProtocol is unspecified, Teleport does not require PROXY header for the
connection, but will accept it if present. This mode is considered insecure
and should only be used for testing purposes.
See the PROXY Protocol security section for more details.
auth.teleportConfig
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
object
|no
auth.teleportConfig contains YAML teleport configuration for auth pods.
The configuration will be merged with the chart-generated configuration
and will take precedence in case of conflict. This field allows customization of/overrides to
any bit of configuration in
teleport.yaml without having to use
the
scratch chart mode.
The merge logic is as follows:
- object fields are merged recursively
- lists are replaced
- values (string, integer, boolean, ...) are replaced
- fields can be unset by setting them to
nullor
~
See the Teleport Configuration Reference for the list of supported fields.
auth:
teleportConfig:
teleport:
cache:
enabled: false
auth_service:
client_idle_timeout: 2h
client_idle_timeout_message: "Connection closed after 2 hours without activity"
proxy
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
object
|no
The
teleport-cluster charts deploys two sets of pods: one for the Auth Service
and another for the Proxy Service.
proxy allows you to set chart values only for Kubernetes resources related to the Teleport Proxy Service.
This is merged with chart-scoped values and takes precedence in case of conflict.
For example, to override the
postStart value only for Teleport Proxy Service pods
and annotate the Kubernetes Service deployed for the Teleport Proxy Service:
# By default all pods postStart command should be "echo starting"
postStart:
command: ["echo", "starting"]
proxy:
# But we override the `postStart` value specifically for proxy pods
postStart:
command: ["curl", "http://hook"]
imagePullPolicy: Always
# We also annotate only the Kubernetes Service sending traffic to Proxy Service pods.
annotations:
service:
external-dns.alpha.kubernetes.io/hostname: "teleport.example.com"
proxy.teleportConfig
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
object
|no
proxy.teleportConfig contains YAML teleport configuration for proxy pods
The configuration will be merged with the chart-generated configuration
and will take precedence in case of conflict. This field allows customization of/overrides to
any bit of configuration in
teleport.yaml without having to use
the
scratch chart mode.
The merge logic is as follows:
- object fields are merged recursively
- lists are replaced
- values (string, integer, boolean, ...) are replaced
- fields can be unset by setting them to
nullor
~
See the Teleport Configuration Reference for the list of supported fields.
proxy:
teleportConfig:
teleport:
cache:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
https_keypairs:
- key_file: /my-custom-mount/key.pem
cert_file: /my-custom-mount/cert.pem
authentication
authentication.type
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
local
|Yes
auth_service.authentication.type
authentication.type controls the authentication scheme used by Teleport.
Possible values are
local and
github for Teleport Community Edition, plus
oidc and
saml for Enterprise.
authentication.connectorName
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
""
|No
auth_service.authentication.connector_name
authentication.connectorName sets the default authentication connector.
The SSO documentation explains how to create
authentication connectors for common identity providers. In addition to SSO
connector names, the following built-in connectors are supported:
localfor local users
passwordlessto enable by default passwordless authentication.
Defaults to
local.
authentication.localAuth
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
bool
true
|No
auth_service.authentication.local_auth
authentication.localAuth controls whether local authentication is enabled.
When disabled, users can only log in through authentication connectors like
saml,
oidc or
github.
Disabling local auth is required for FedRAMP / FIPS.
authentication.lockingMode
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
""
|No
auth_service.authentication.locking_mode
authentication.lockingMode controls the locking mode cluster-wide. Possible values are
best_effort and
strict.
See the locking modes documentation for more
details.
Defaults to Teleport's binary default when empty:
best_effort.
authentication.passwordless
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
bool
nil
|No
auth_service.authentication.passwordless
authentication.passwordless controls whether passwordless authentication is enabled.
Can be used to forbid passwordless access to your cluster
authentication.secondFactor
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
otp
|Yes
auth_service.authentication.second_factor
authentication.secondFactor controls the second factor used for local user authentication. Possible values supported by this chart
are
on,
otp, and
webauthn.
When set to
on or
webauthn, the
authenticationSecondFactor.webauthn section can also be used.
The configured
rp_id defaults to
clusterName.
If you set
publicAddr for users to access the cluster under a domain different
to
clusterName, you must manually set the webauthn Relying
Party Identifier (RP
ID). If you don't,
RP ID will default to
clusterName and users will fail to register second
factors.
You can do this by setting the value
auth.teleportConfig.auth_service.authentication.webauthn.rp_id.
RP ID must be both a valid domain, and part of the full domain users are connecting to. For example, if users are accessing the cluster with the domain "teleport.example.com", RP ID can be "teleport.example.com" or "example.com".
Changing the RP ID will invalidate all already registered webauthn second factors.
authentication.webauthn
See Second Factor - WebAuthn for more details.
authentication.webauthn.attestationAllowedCas
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
array
[]
|No
auth_service.authentication.webauthn.attestation_allowed_cas
authentication.webauthn.attestationAllowedCas is an optional allow list of certificate authorities (as local file paths or in-line PEM certificate string) for
device verification.
This field allows you to restrict which device models and vendors you trust.
Devices outside of the list will be rejected during registration.
By default all devices are allowed.
authentication.webauthn.attestationDeniedCas
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
array
[]
|No
auth_service.authentication.webauthn.attestation_denied_cas
authentication.webauthn.attestationDeniedCas is optional deny list of certificate authorities (as local file paths or in-line PEM certificate string) for
device verification.
This field allows you to forbid specific device models and vendors, while allowing all others (provided they clear attestation_allowed_cas as well).
Devices within this list will be rejected during registration.
By default no devices are forbidden.
proxyListenerMode
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
nil
|no
auth_service.proxy_listener_mode
proxyListenerMode controls proxy TLS routing used by Teleport. Possible values are
multiplex,
separate.
values.yaml example:
proxyListenerMode: multiplex
sessionRecording
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
""
|no
auth_service.session_recording
sessionRecording controls the
session_recording field in the
teleport.yaml configuration.
It is passed as-is in the configuration.
For possible values, see the Teleport Configuration Reference.
values.yaml example:
sessionRecording: proxy
separatePostgresListener
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
bool
false
|no
proxy_service.postgres_listen_addr
separatePostgresListener controls whether Teleport will multiplex PostgreSQL
traffic for the Teleport Database Service over a separate TLS listener to
Teleport's web UI.
When
separatePostgresListener is
false (the default), PostgreSQL traffic will be directed to port 443 (the default Teleport web
UI port). This works in situations when Teleport is terminating its own TLS traffic, i.e. when using certificates from LetsEncrypt
or providing a certificate/private key pair via Teleport's
proxy_service.https_keypairs config.
When
separatePostgresListener is
true, PostgreSQL traffic will be directed to a separate Postgres-only listener on port 5432.
This also adds the port to the
Service that the chart creates. This is useful when terminating TLS at a load balancer
in front of Teleport, such as when using AWS ACM.
These settings will not apply if
proxyListenerMode is set to
multiplex.
values.yaml example:
separatePostgresListener: true
separateMongoListener
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
bool
false
|no
proxy_service.mongo_listen_addr
separateMongoListener controls whether Teleport will multiplex PostgreSQL traffic for the Teleport Database Service
over a separate TLS listener to Teleport's web UI.
When
separateMongoListener is
false (the default), MongoDB traffic will be directed to port 443 (the default Teleport web
UI port). This works in situations when Teleport is terminating its own TLS traffic, i.e. when using certificates from LetsEncrypt
or providing a certificate/private key pair via Teleport's
proxy_service.https_keypairs config.
When
separateMongoListener is
true, MongoDB traffic will be directed to a separate Mongo-only listener on port 27017.
This also adds the port to the
Service that the chart creates. This is useful when terminating TLS at a load balancer
in front of Teleport, such as when using AWS ACM.
These settings will not apply if
proxyListenerMode is set to
multiplex.
values.yaml example:
separateMongoListener: true
publicAddr
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
list[string]
[]
|no
proxy_service.public_addr
publicAddr controls the advertised addresses for TLS connections.
When
publicAddr is not set, the address used is
clusterName on port 443.
If you set
publicAddr for users to access the cluster under a domain different
to
clusterName you must manually set the webauthn Relying
Party Identifier (RP
ID). If you don't,
RP ID will default to
clusterName and users will fail to register second
factors.
You can do this by setting the value
auth.teleportConfig.auth_service.authentication.webauthn.rp_id.
RP ID must be both a valid domain, and part of the full domain users are connecting to. For example, if users are accessing the cluster with the domain "teleport.example.com", RP ID can be "teleport.example.com" or "example.com".
Changing the RP ID will invalidate all already registered webauthn second factors.
values.yaml example:
publicAddr: ["loadbalancer.example.com:443"]
kubePublicAddr
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
list[string]
[]
|no
proxy_service.kube_public_addr
kubePublicAddr controls the advertised addresses for the Kubernetes proxy.
This setting will not apply if
proxyListenerMode is set to
multiplex.
When
kubePublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from
publicAddr if set,
else
clusterName is used. Default port is 3026.
values.yaml example:
kubePublicAddr: ["loadbalancer.example.com:3026"]
mongoPublicAddr
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
list[string]
[]
|no
proxy_service.mongo_public_addr
mongoPublicAddr controls the advertised addresses to MongoDB clients.
This setting will not apply if
proxyListenerMode is set to
multiplex and
requires
separateMongoListener enabled.
When
mongoPublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from
clusterName is used.
Default port is 27017.
values.yaml example:
mongoPublicAddr: ["loadbalancer.example.com:27017"]
mysqlPublicAddr
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
list[string]
[]
|no
proxy_service.mysql_public_addr
mysqlPublicAddr controls the advertised addresses for the MySQL proxy.
This setting will not apply if
proxyListenerMode is set to
multiplex.
When
mysqlPublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from
publicAddr if set,
else
clusterName is used. Default port is 3036.
values.yaml example:
mysqlPublicAddr: ["loadbalancer.example.com:3036"]
postgresPublicAddr
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
list[string]
[]
|no
proxy_service.postgres_public_addr
postgresPublicAddr controls the advertised addresses to postgres clients.
This setting will not apply if
proxyListenerMode is set to
multiplex and
requires
separatePostgresListener enabled.
When
postgresPublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from
publicAddr if set,
else
clusterName is used. Default port is 5432.
values.yaml example:
postgresPublicAddr: ["loadbalancer.example.com:5432"]
sshPublicAddr
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
list[string]
[]
|no
proxy_service.ssh_public_addr
sshPublicAddr controls the advertised addresses for SSH clients. This is also used by the
tsh client.
This setting will not apply if
proxyListenerMode is set to
multiplex.
When
sshPublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from
publicAddr if set,
else
clusterName is used. Default port is 3023.
values.yaml example:
sshPublicAddr: ["loadbalancer.example.com:3023"]
tunnelPublicAddr
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
teleport.yaml equivalent
list[string]
[]
|no
proxy_service.tunnel_public_addr
tunnelPublicAddr controls the advertised addresses to trusted clusters or nodes joining via node-tunneling.
This setting will not apply if
proxyListenerMode is set to
multiplex.
When
tunnelPublicAddr is not set, the addresses are inferred from
publicAddr if set,
else
clusterName is used. Default port is 3024.
values.yaml example:
tunnelPublicAddr: ["loadbalancer.example.com:3024"]
enterprise
|Type
|Default value
bool
false
enterprise controls whether to use Teleport Community Edition or Teleport Enterprise.
Setting
enterprise to
true will use the Teleport Enterprise image.
You will also need to download your Enterprise license from the Teleport dashboard and add it as a Kubernetes secret to use this:
kubectl --namespace teleport create secret generic license --from-file=/path/to/downloaded/license.pem
If you installed the Teleport chart into a specific namespace, the
license secret you create must also be added to the same namespace.
The file added to the secret must be called
license.pem. If you have renamed it, you can specify the filename to use in the secret creation command:
kubectl --namespace teleport create secret generic license --from-file=license.pem=/path/to/downloaded/this-is-my-teleport-license.pem
values.yaml example:
enterprise: true
licenseSecretName
|Type
|Default value
string
license
licenseSecretName controls Kubernetes secret name for the Enterprise license.
By using this value you will update the Kubernetes volume specification to mount Secret based volume to the container using custom name.
values.yaml example:
licenseSecretName: enterprise-license
installCRDs
|Type
|Default value
bool
false
CRDs are not namespace-scoped resources - they can be installed only once in a cluster.
CRDs are required by the Teleport Kubernetes Operator and are installed by default when
operator.enabled is true.
installCRDs overrides this behavior and allows users to indicate whether to deploy Teleport CRDs.
If several releases of the
teleport-cluster chart are deployed in the same Kubernetes cluster, only one
release should have
installCRDs enabled. Unless you are deploying multiple
teleport-cluster Helm releases in
the same Kubernetes cluster or installing the CRDs on your own you should not have to set this value.
values.yaml example:
installCRDs: true
operator
operator.annotations.deployment
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the
Deployment created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
operator:
annotations:
deployment:
kubernetes.io/annotation: value
operator.annotations.pod
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the
Pod created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
operator:
annotations:
pod:
kubernetes.io/annotation: value
operator.annotations.serviceAccount
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the
ServiceAccount created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
operator:
annotations:
serviceAccount:
kubernetes.io/annotation: value
operator.enabled
|Type
|Default value
bool
false
operator.enabled controls whether to deploy the Teleport Kubernetes Operator as a side-car.
Enabling the operator will also deploy the Teleport CRDs in the Kubernetes cluster.
If you are deploying multiple releases of the Helm chart in the same cluster you can override this behavior with
installCRDs.
values.yaml example:
operator:
enabled: true
operator.image
|Type
|Default value
string
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-operator
operator.image sets the Teleport Kubernetes Operator container image used for Teleport pods in the cluster.
You can override this to use your own Teleport Operator image rather than a Teleport-published image.
This setting requires
operator.enabled.
values.yaml example:
operator:
image: my.docker.registry/teleport-operator-image-name
operator.labels.deployment
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes labels which should be applied to the
Deployment created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
operator:
labels:
deployment:
label: value
operator.labels.pod
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes labels which should be applied to the
Pod created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
operator:
labels:
pod:
label: value
operator.resources
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
See the Kubernetes resource documentation.
It is recommended to set resource requests/limits for each container based on their observed usage.
values.yaml example:
operator:
resources:
requests:
cpu: 1
memory: 2Gi
global
global.clusterDomain
|Type
|Default value
string
cluster.local
global.clusterDomain sets the the domain suffix used by the Kubernetes DNS service.
This is used to resolve service names in the cluster.
values.yaml example:
global:
clusterDomain: custom-domain.org
teleportVersionOverride
|Type
|Default value
string
nil
Normally the version of Teleport being used will match the version of the chart being installed. If you install chart version 10.0.0, you'll be using Teleport 10.0.0. Upgrading the Helm chart will use the latest version from the repo.
You can optionally override this to use a different published Teleport Docker
image tag like
10.1.2 or
11.
teleportVersionOverride MUST NOT be used to control the Teleport version.
This chart is designed to run a specific Teleport version. You will face
compatibility issues trying to run a different Teleport version with it.
If you want to run Teleport version
X.Y.Z, you should use
helm --version X.Y.Z instead.
See our installation guide for information on Docker image versions.
values.yaml example:
teleportVersionOverride: "11"
acme
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
bool
false
proxy_service.acme.enabled
ACME is a protocol for getting Web X.509 certificates.
Setting acme to
true enables the ACME protocol and will attempt to get a free TLS certificate from Let's Encrypt.
Setting acme to
false (the default) will cause Teleport to generate and use self-signed certificates for its web UI.
ACME can only be used for single-pod clusters. It is not suitable for use in HA configurations.
Using a self-signed TLS certificate and disabling TLS verification is OK for testing, but is not viable when running a production Teleport cluster as it will drastically reduce security. You must configure valid TLS certificates on your Teleport cluster for production workloads.
One option might be to use Teleport's built-in ACME support or enable cert-manager support.
acmeEmail
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
nil
proxy_service.acme.email
acmeEmail is the email address to provide during certificate registration (this is a Let's Encrypt requirement).
acmeURI
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
|Let's Encrypt production server
proxy_service.acme.uri
acmeURI is the ACME server to use for getting certificates.
As an example, this can be overridden to use the Let's Encrypt staging server for testing.
You can also use any other ACME-compatible server.
values.yaml example:
acme: true
acmeEmail: [email protected]
acmeURI: https://acme-staging-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory
podSecurityPolicy
podSecurityPolicy.enabled
|Type
|Default value
bool
true for 1.22 and lower,
false for 1.23 and higher
By default, Teleport charts used to install a
podSecurityPolicy.
PodSecurityPolicy resource has been removed in Kubernetes 1.25 and replaced since 1.23 by PodSecurityAdmission. If you are running on Kubernetes 1.23 or later it is recommended to disable PSPs and use PSAs. The steps are documented in the PSP removal guide.
To disable PSP creation, you can set
enabled to
false.
values.yaml example:
podSecurityPolicy:
enabled: false
labels
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
labels can be used to add a map of key-value pairs relating to the Teleport
cluster being deployed. These labels can then be used with Teleport's RBAC
policies to define access rules for the cluster.
These are Teleport-specific RBAC labels, not Kubernetes labels.
See
extraLabels for setting additional labels on Kubernetes
resources.
values.yaml example:
labels:
environment: production
region: us-east
chartMode
|Type
|Default value
string
standalone
chartMode is used to configure the chart's operation mode. You can find more information about each mode on its specific guide page:
Using the
scratch chart mode is discouraged. Precise chart and Teleport
knowledge is required to write a fully working cluster configuration.
If you want a working cluster with blocks of custom configuration, it is
recommended to use one of the other modes and rely on
auth.teleportConfig and
proxy.teleportConfig
to inject your custom configuration.
podMonitor
podMonitor controls the PodMonitor CR (from monitoring.coreos.com/v1)
that monitors the workload (Auth and Proxy Services) deployed by the chart.
This custom resource configures Prometheus and makes it scrape Teleport metrics.
The CRD is deployed by the prometheus-operator and allows workload to
get monitored. You need to deploy the
prometheus-operator
in the cluster prior to configuring the
podMonitor section of the chart. See
the prometheus-operator documentation
for setup instructions.
podMonitor.enabled
|Type
|Default value
bool
false
Whether the chart should deploy a
PodMonitor resource. This is disabled by
default as it requires the
PodMonitor CRD to be installed in the cluster.
podMonitor.additionalLabels
|Type
|Default value
object[string]string
{"prometheus":"default"}
Additional labels to put on the created PodMonitor Resource. Those labels are used to be selected by a specific Prometheus instance.
podMonitor.interval
|Type
|Default value
string
30s
interval is the interval between two metrics scrapes by Prometheus.
persistence
Read this if using Kubernetes 1.23+ on EKS
Changes in Kubernetes 1.23+ mean that persistent volumes will not automatically be provisioned in AWS EKS clusters without additional configuration.
See AWS documentation on the EBS CSI driver for more details. This driver addon must be configured to use persistent volumes in EKS clusters after Kubernetes 1.23.
persistence.enabled
|Type
|Default value
bool
true
persistence.enabled can be used to enable data persistence using either a new or pre-existing
PersistentVolumeClaim.
values.yaml example:
persistence:
enabled: true
persistence.existingClaimName
|Type
|Default value
string
nil
persistence.existingClaimName can be used to provide the name of a pre-existing
PersistentVolumeClaim to use if desired.
The default is left blank, which will automatically create a
PersistentVolumeClaim to use for Teleport storage in
standalone or
scratch mode.
values.yaml example:
persistence:
existingClaimName: my-existing-pvc-name
persistence.storageClassName
|Type
|Default value
string
nil
persistence.storageClassName can be used to set the storage class for the
PersistentVolumeClaim.
values.yaml example:
persistence:
storageClassName: ebs-ssd
persistence.volumeSize
|Type
|Default value
string
10Gi
You can set
volumeSize to request a different size of persistent volume when installing the Teleport chart in
standalone or
scratch mode.
volumeSize will be ignored if
existingClaimName is set.
values.yaml example:
persistence:
volumeSize: 50Gi
aws
aws settings are described in the AWS guide: Running an HA Teleport cluster using an AWS EKS Cluster
aws.region
aws.region is the AWS region where the DynamoDB tables are located.
aws.backendTable
aws.backendTable is the DynamoDB table name to use for backend storage.
Teleport will attempt to create this table automatically if it does not exist.
The container will need an appropriately-provisioned IAM role with permissions
to create DynamoDB tables.
aws.auditLogTable
aws.auditLogTable is the DynamoDB table name to use for audit log storage.
Teleport will attempt to create this table automatically if it does not exist.
The container will need an appropriately-provisioned IAM role with permissions
to create DynamoDB tables. This MUST NOT be the same table name as used
for
aws.backendTable as the schemas are different.
If you are using the Athena backend, you don't need to set this value.
If you set this value, audit logs will be sent both to the Athena and DynamoDB
backends, this is useful when migrating backends.
If both
aws.athenaURL and
aws.auditLogTable (DynamoDB) are set, the
aws.auditLogPrimaryBackend value configures which backend is used for querying.
Teleport queries the audit backend to display the audit log in the web UI,
export events using the audit log collector, or perform any action that needs to
inspect past audit events.
aws.auditLogMirrorOnStdout
aws.auditLogMirrorOnStdout controls whether to mirror audit log entries to
stdout in JSON format (useful for external log collectors).
Defaults to
false.
aws.auditLogPrimaryBackend
auditLogPrimaryBackend controls which backend is used for queries when multiple
audit backends are enabled. This setting has no effect when a single audit log
backend is enabled.
This setting is used when migrating from DynamoDB to Athena.
Possible values are
dynamo and
athena.
aws.athenaURL
athenaURL contains the Athena audit log backend configuration.
When this value is set, Teleport will export events to the Athena audit backend.
To use the Athena audit backend, you must set up the required infrastructure (S3 buckets, SQS queue, AthenaDB, IAM roles and permissions, ...).
The requirements are described in the Athena backend documentation
If both
aws.athenaURL and
aws.auditLogTable (DynamoDB) are set, the
aws.auditLogPrimaryBackend value configures which backend is used for querying.
aws.sessionRecordingBucket
aws.sessionRecordingBucket is the S3 bucket name to use for recorded session
storage. Teleport will attempt to create this bucket automatically if it does
not exist.
The container will need an appropriately-provisioned IAM role with permissions to create S3 buckets.
aws.backups
aws.backups controls if DynamoDB backups are enabled when Teleport configures
the Dynamo backend.
aws.dynamoAutoScaling
Whether Teleport should configure DynamoDB's autoscaling. Defaults to
false.
DynamoDB autoscaling is no longer recommended. Teleport now defaults to "on demand" DynamoDB billing, which has more reliable performance.
aws.accessMonitoring
aws.accessMonitoring configures the Access Monitoring
feature of the Auth Service.
Using this features requires setting up specific AWS infrastructure as described in the AccessMonitoring configuration section. The Terraform example code will output the chart values for this section.
aws.accessMonitoring.enabled
aws.accessMonitoring.enabled enables Access Monitoring. This requires
aws.athenaURL to be set.
aws.accessMonitoring.reportResults
aws.accessMonitoring.reportResults is the bucket uri where the query results
are reported.
For example:
s3://example-athena-long-term/report_results.
aws.accessMonitoring.roleARN
aws.accessMonitoring.roleARN is the ARN of the role that is assumed to run the
reports.
aws.accessMonitoring.workgroup
aws.accessMonitoring.workgroup is the Athena workgroup in which Teleport runs
queries.
gcp
gcp settings are described in the GCP guide: Running an HA Teleport cluster using a Google Cloud GKE cluster
azure
azure settings are described in the Azure guide: Running an HA Teleport cluster using a Microsoft Azure AKS cluster
highAvailability
highAvailability contains settings controlling how Teleport pods are
replicated and scheduled. This allows Teleport to run in a highly-available
fashion: Teleport should sustain the crash/loss of a machine without interrupting
the service.
For auth pods
When using "standalone" or "scratch" mode, you must use highly-available storage (etcd, DynamoDB or Firestore) for multiple replicas to be supported. Manually configuring NFS-based storage or ReadWriteMany volume claims is NOT supported and will result in errors. Using Teleport's built-in ACME client (as opposed to using cert-manager or passing certs through a secret) is not supported with multiple replicas.
For proxy pods
Proxy pods need to be provided a certificate to be replicated (via either
tls.existingSecretName or
highAvailability.certManager) or be exposed
via an ingress (
ingress.enabled).
If proxy pods are replicable, they will default to 2 replicas,
even if
highAvailability.replicaCount is 1. To force a single proxy replica,
set
proxy.highAvailability.replicaCount: 1.
highAvailability.replicaCount
|Type
|Default value
int
1
Controls the amount of pod replicas. The
highAvailability section describes
the replication requirements.
If you set a value greater than 1, you must meet the replication criteria described above. Failure to do so will result in errors and inconsistent data.
highAvailability.requireAntiAffinity
|Type
|Default value
bool
false
Setting
highAvailability.requireAntiAffinity to
true will use
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution to require that multiple
Teleport pods must not be scheduled on the same physical host.
This can result in Teleport pods failing to be scheduled in very small clusters or during node downtime, so should be used with caution.
Setting
highAvailability.requireAntiAffinity to
false (the default) uses
preferredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution to make node
anti-affinity a soft requirement.
This setting only has any effect when
highAvailability.replicaCount is greater than
1.
values.yaml example:
highAvailability:
requireAntiAffinity: true
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget.enabled
|Type
|Default value
bool
false
Enable a Pod Disruption Budget for the Teleport Pod to ensure HA during voluntary disruptions.
values.yaml example:
highAvailability:
podDisruptionBudget:
enabled: true
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget.minAvailable
|Type
|Default value
int
1
Ensures that this number of replicas is available during voluntary disruptions, can be a number of replicas or a percentage.
values.yaml example:
highAvailability:
podDisruptionBudget:
minAvailable: 1
highAvailability.certManager
See the cert-manager docs for more information.
highAvailability.certManager.enabled
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
bool
false
proxy_service.https_keypairs (to provide your own certificates)
Setting
highAvailability.certManager.enabled to
true will use
cert-manager to provision a TLS certificate for a Teleport
cluster deployed in HA mode.
You must install and configure
cert-manager in your Kubernetes cluster yourself.
See the cert-manager Helm install instructions and the relevant sections of the AWS and GCP guides for more information.
highAvailability.certManager.addCommonName
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
bool
false
proxy_service.https_keypairs (to provide your own certificates)
Setting
highAvailability.certManager.addCommonName to
true will instruct
cert-manager to set the commonName field in its certificate signing request to the issuing CA.
You must install and configure
cert-manager in your Kubernetes cluster yourself.
See the cert-manager Helm install instructions and the relevant sections of the AWS and GCP guides for more information.
values.yaml example:
highAvailability:
certManager:
enabled: true
addCommonName: true
issuerName: letsencrypt-production
highAvailability.certManager.addPublicAddrs
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
bool
false
proxy_service.https_keypairs (to provide your own certificates)
Setting
highAvailability.certManager.addPublicAddrs to
true will instruct
cert-manager to also add any additional addresses configured under the
publicAddr chart value
in its certificate signing request to the issuing CA.
values.yaml example:
publicAddr: ['teleport.example.com:443']
highAvailability:
certManager:
enabled: true
addPublicAddrs: true
issuerName: letsencrypt-production
highAvailability.certManager.issuerName
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
nil
|None
Sets the name of the
cert-manager
Issuer or
ClusterIssuer to use for issuing certificates.
You must install configure an appropriate
Issuer supporting a DNS01 challenge yourself.
Please see the cert-manager DNS01 docs and the relevant sections of the AWS and GCP guides for more information.
values.yaml example:
highAvailability:
certManager:
enabled: true
issuerName: letsencrypt-production
highAvailability.certManager.issuerKind
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
Issuer
|None
Sets the
Kind of
Issuer to be used when issuing certificates with
cert-manager. Defaults to
Issuer to keep permissions
scoped to a single namespace.
values.yaml example:
highAvailability:
certManager:
issuerKind: ClusterIssuer
highAvailability.certManager.issuerGroup
|Type
|Default value
string
cert-manager.io
Sets the
Group of
Issuer to be used when issuing certificates with
cert-manager. Defaults to
cert-manager.io to use built-in issuers.
values.yaml example:
highAvailability:
certManager:
issuerGroup: cert-manager.io
highAvailability.minReadySeconds
|Type
|Default value
integer
15
Amount of time to wait during a pod rollout before moving to the next pod. See Kubernetes documentation.
This is used to give time for the agents to connect back to newly created pods before continuing the rollout.
values.yaml example:
highAvailability:
minReadySeconds: 15
tls.existingSecretName
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
""
proxy_service.https_keypairs
tls.existingSecretName tells Teleport to use an existing Kubernetes TLS secret to secure its web UI using HTTPS. This can be
set to use a TLS certificate issued by a trusted internal CA rather than a public-facing CA like Let's Encrypt.
You should create the secret in the same namespace as Teleport using a command like this:
kubectl create secret tls my-tls-secret --cert=/path/to/cert/file --key=/path/to/key/file
See https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/configuration/secret/#tls-secrets for more information.
values.yaml example:
tls:
existingSecretName: my-tls-secret
tls.existingCASecretName
|Type
|Default value
string
""
tls.existingCASecretName sets the
SSL_CERT_FILE environment variable to load a trusted CA or bundle in PEM format into Teleport pods.
This can be set to inject a root and/or intermediate CA so that Teleport can build a full trust chain on startup.
This can also be used to trust private CAs when contacting an OIDC provider, an S3-compatible backend, or any external service without
modifying the Teleport base image.
This is likely to be needed
if Teleport fails to start when
tls.existingSecretName is set with a
User Message: unable to verify HTTPS certificate chain error
in the pod logs.
You should create the secret in the same namespace as Teleport using a command like this:
kubectl create secret generic my-root-ca --from-file=ca.pem=/path/to/root-ca.pem
The filename used for the root CA in the secret must be
ca.pem.
values.yaml example:
tls:
existingCASecretName: my-root-ca
image
|Type
|Default value
string
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport
image sets the Teleport container image used for Teleport Community pods in the cluster.
You can override this to use your own Teleport Community image rather than a Teleport-published image.
values.yaml example:
image: my.docker.registry/teleport-community-image-name
enterpriseImage
|Type
|Default value
string
public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent
enterpriseImage sets the container image used for Teleport Enterprise pods in the cluster.
You can override this to use your own Teleport Enterprise image rather than a Teleport-published image.
values.yaml example:
enterpriseImage: my.docker.registry/teleport-enterprise-image-name
log
log.level
This field used to be called
logLevel. For backwards compatibility this name can still be used, but we recommend changing your values file to use
log.level.
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
INFO
teleport.log.severity
log.level sets the log level used for the Teleport process.
Available log levels (in order of most to least verbose) are:
DEBUG,
INFO,
WARNING,
ERROR.
The default is
INFO, which is recommended in production.
DEBUG is useful during first-time setup or to see more detailed logs for debugging.
values.yaml example:
log:
level: DEBUG
log.output
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
stderr
teleport.log.output
log.output sets the output destination for the Teleport process.
This can be set to any of the built-in values:
stdout,
stderr or
syslog to use that destination.
The value can also be set to a file path (such as
/var/log/teleport.log) to write logs to a file. Bear in mind that a few service startup messages will still go to
stderr for resilience.
values.yaml example:
log:
output: stderr
log.format
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
string
text
teleport.log.format.output
log.format sets the output type for the Teleport process.
Possible values are
text (default) or
json.
values.yaml example:
log:
format: json
log.extraFields
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
list
["timestamp", "level", "component", "caller"]
teleport.log.format.extra_fields
log.extraFields sets the fields used in logging for the Teleport process.
See the Teleport config file reference for more details on possible values for
extra_fields.
values.yaml example:
log:
extraFields: ["timestamp", "level"]
nodeSelector
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
nodeSelector can be used to add a map of key-value pairs to constrain the
nodes that Teleport pods will run on.
values.yaml example:
nodeSelector:
role: bastion
environment: security
affinity
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes affinity to set for pod assignments.
You cannot set both
affinity and
highAvailability.requireAntiAffinity as they conflict with each other. Only set one or the other.
values.yaml example:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key: gravitational.io/dedicated
operator: In
values:
- teleport
annotations
annotations.config
|Type
|Default value
teleport.yaml equivalent
object
{}
|None
Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the
ConfigMap created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
annotations:
config:
kubernetes.io/annotation: value
annotations.deployment
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the
Deployment created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
annotations:
deployment:
kubernetes.io/annotation: value
annotations.pod
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to each
Pod created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
annotations:
pod:
kubernetes.io/annotation: value
annotations.service
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the
Service created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
annotations:
service:
kubernetes.io/annotation: value
annotations.serviceAccount
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the
serviceAccount created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
annotations:
serviceAccount:
kubernetes.io/annotation: value
annotations.certSecret
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the
secret generated by
cert-manager from the
certificate created by the chart. Only valid when
highAvailability.certManager.enabled is set to
true and requires
cert-manager v1.5.0+.
values.yaml example:
annotations:
certSecret:
kubernetes.io/annotation: value
annotations.ingress
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Kubernetes annotations which should be applied to the
Ingress created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
annotations:
ingress:
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/target-type: ip
alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/backend-protocol: HTTPS
extraLabels
extraLabels contains additional Kubernetes labels to apply on the resources
created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes label documentation for more information.
Note: for PodMonitor labels, see
podMonitor.additionalLabels instead.
extraLabels.certSecret
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.certSecret are labels to set on the certificate secret
generated by cert-manager v1.5+ when
highAvailability.certManager.enabled
is true.
extraLabels.clusterRole
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.clusterRole are labels to set on the ClusterRole.
extraLabels.clusterRoleBinding
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.clusterRoleBinding are labels to set on the ClusterRoleBinding.
extraLabels.role
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.role are labels to set on the Role.
extraLabels.deployment
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.deployment are labels to set on the Deployment.
extraLabels.ingress
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.ingress are labels to set on the Ingress.
extraLabels.job
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.job are labels to set on the Job run by the Helm hook.
extraLabels.jobPod
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.jobPod are labels to set on the Pods created by the Job run by the Helm hook.
extraLabels.persistentVolumeClaim
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.persistentVolumeClaim are labels to set on the PersistentVolumeClaim.
extraLabels.pod
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.pod are labels to set on the Pods created by the Deployment.
extraLabels.podDisruptionBudget
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.podDisruptionBudget are labels to set on the podDisruptionBudget.
extraLabels.secret
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.secret are labels to set on the Secret.
extraLabels.service
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.service are labels to set on the Service.
extraLabels.serviceAccount
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
extraLabels.serviceAccount are labels to set on the ServiceAccount.
serviceAccount.create
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
boolean
true
|No
Boolean value that specifies whether service account should be created or not.
serviceAccount.name
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
""
|No
Name to use for teleport service account.
If
serviceAccount.create is false, service account with this name should be created in current namespace before installing helm chart.
service.type
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
LoadBalancer
|Yes
Allows to specify the service type.
values.yaml example:
service:
type: LoadBalancer
service.spec.loadBalancerIP
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
string
nil
|No
Allows to specify the
loadBalancerIP.
values.yaml example:
service:
spec:
loadBalancerIP: 1.2.3.4
ingress.enabled
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
boolean
false
|No
Boolean value that specifies whether to generate a Kubernetes
Ingress for the Teleport deployment.
values.yaml example:
ingress:
enabled: true
ingress.useExisting
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
boolean
false
|No
ingress.useExisting indicates to the chart that you are managing your own ingress
(or HTTPRoute, or any other LoadBalancing method that terminates TLS).
The chart will configure Teleport like it's running behind an ingress, but will not
create the ingress resource. You are responsible for creating and managing the ingress.
values.yaml example:
ingress:
enabled: true
useExisting: true
ingress.suppressAutomaticWildcards
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
boolean
false
|No
Setting
suppressAutomaticWildcards to true will not automatically add
*.<clusterName> as a hostname served
by the Ingress. This may be desirable if you don't use Teleport application access, or want to configure
individual public addresses for applications instead.
values.yaml example:
ingress:
enabled: true
suppressAutomaticWildcards: true
ingress.spec
|Type
|Default value
|Required?
object
{}
|No
Object value which can be used to define additional properties for the configured Ingress.
For example, you can use this to set an
ingressClassName:
values.yaml example:
ingress:
enabled: true
spec:
ingressClassName: alb
extraArgs
|Type
|Default value
list
[]
A list of extra arguments to pass to the
teleport start command when running a Teleport Pod.
values.yaml example:
extraArgs:
- "--bootstrap=/etc/teleport-bootstrap/roles.yaml"
extraEnv
|Type
|Default value
list
[]
A list of extra environment variables to be set on the main Teleport container.
values.yaml example:
extraEnv:
- name: MY_ENV
value: my-value
extraVolumes
|Type
|Default value
list
[]
A list of extra Kubernetes
Volumes which should be available to any
Pod created by the chart. These volumes
will also be available to any
initContainers configured by the chart.
values.yaml example:
extraVolumes:
- name: myvolume
secret:
secretName: mysecret
extraVolumeMounts
|Type
|Default value
list
[]
A list of extra Kubernetes volume mounts which should be mounted into any
Pod created by the chart. These volume
mounts will also be mounted into any
initContainers configured by the chart.
values.yaml example:
extraVolumeMounts:
- name: myvolume
mountPath: /path/to/mount/volume
imagePullPolicy
|Type
|Default value
string
IfNotPresent
Allows the
imagePullPolicy for any pods created by the chart to be overridden.
values.yaml example:
imagePullPolicy: Always
imagePullSecrets
|Type
|Default value
list
[]
A list of secrets containing authorization tokens which can be optionally used to access a private Docker registry.
values.yaml example:
imagePullSecrets:
- name: my-docker-registry-key
initContainers
|Type
|Default value
list
[]
A list of
initContainers which will be run before the main Teleport container in any pod created by the chart.
values.yaml example:
initContainers:
- name: teleport-init
image: alpine
args: ['echo test']
postStart
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
A
postStart lifecycle handler to be configured on the main Teleport container.
values.yaml example:
postStart:
command:
- echo
- foo
resources
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
Resource requests/limits which should be configured for Teleport containers. These resource limits will also be
applied to
initContainers.
Setting CPU limits is an anti-pattern and is harmful in most cases. Unless you enabled the Static CPU management policy, a multithreaded workload with CPU limits will very likely not behave the way you expect when approaching its CPU limit.
Teleport will become unstable once throttling starts. We recommend not to set CPU limits. See the GitHub PR for technical details.
values.yaml example:
resources:
requests:
cpu: 1
memory: 2Gi
podSecurityContext
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
The
podSecurityContext applies to the main Teleport pods.
values.yaml example:
podSecurityContext:
fsGroup: 65532
securityContext
|Type
|Default value
object
{}
The
securityContext applies to the main Teleport containers.
values.yaml example:
securityContext:
runAsUser: 99
tolerations
|Type
|Default value
list
[]
Kubernetes Tolerations to set for pod assignment.
values.yaml example:
tolerations:
- key: "dedicated"
operator: "Equal"
value: "teleport"
effect: "NoSchedule"
priorityClassName
|Type
|Default value
string
""
Kubernetes PriorityClass to set for pod.
values.yaml example:
priorityClassName: "system-cluster-critical"
probeTimeoutSeconds
|Type
|Default value
integer
1
Kubernetes timeouts for the liveness and readiness probes.
values.yaml example:
probeTimeoutSeconds: 5