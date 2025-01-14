teleport-access-graph Chart Reference
The
teleport-access-graph Helm chart deploys the Access Graph service.
See Teleport Policy's Access Graph on Self-Hosted Clusters with Helm for more details.
The chart is versioned with the Access Graph service. No compatibility
guarantees are ensured if the service and chart versions differ.
It is strongly recommended to always align the chart and service versions
by using the
--version Helm flag.
tls
tls TLS settings for the main gRPC listener.
tls.existingSecretName
|Type
|Default
string
""
tls.existingSecretName is the name of an existing Kubernetes secret
containing the certificate and its private key to use for the gRPC listener.
The secret must be of type
kubernetes.io/tls, see
the Kubernetes documentation for more details.
Setting this is required, as Access Graph always operates via TLS-protected connections.
clusterHostCAs
|Type
|Default
array
[]
clusterHostCAs is a list of strings containing PEM-encoded Host CA certificates of Teleport clusters that are allowed to use this instance of Access Graph.
Setting this to a non-empty array is required.
service
|Type
|Default
object
{"grpcPort":443,"type":"ClusterIP"}
service contains options for the Access Graph Kubernetes service that the Chart exposes.
service.type
|Type
|Default
string
"ClusterIP"
service.type the type of Kubernetes service to create.
The
LoadBalancer type is only supported when using a Layer 4 (TCP) or lower load balancer.
Access Graph expects to terminate its own TLS, as it uses mTLS to authenticate its clients.
service.grpcPort
|Type
|Default
int
443
service.grpcPort the port that the gRPC service is exposed on.
This is the port that Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service will need to connect to Access Graph on.
replicaCount
|Type
|Default
int
2
replicaCount the number of Access Graph pods that should be deployed.
image
image.tag
|Type
|Default
string
""
image.tag sets the version of the Access Graph image used.
By default, this is the same as the Helm Chart version, i.e. Access Graph will be upgraded when you upgrade the Helm chart.
podAnnotations
|Type
|Default
object
{}
podAnnotations contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the
Pod resources created by the chart.
podLabels
|Type
|Default
object
{}
podLabels contains the Kubernetes labels put on the
Pod resources created by the chart.
podSecurityContext
|Type
|Default
object
{"runAsGroup":65532,"runAsNonRoot":true,"runAsUser":65532}
podSecurityContext sets the pod security context for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
The default value supports running under the
restricted
Pod Security Standard.
securityContext
|Type
|Default
object
{"allowPrivilegeEscalation":false,"capabilities":{"drop":["ALL"]},"seccompProfile":{"type":"RuntimeDefault"}}
securityContext sets the container security context for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
The default value supports running under the
restricted
Pod Security Standard.
volumes
|Type
|Default
array
[]
volumes allows to define additional volumes on the output Deployment definition.
nodeSelector
|Type
|Default
object
{}
nodeSelector sets the node selector for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
tolerations
|Type
|Default
list
[]
tolerations sets the tolerations for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
affinity
|Type
|Default
object
{}
affinity sets the affinities for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.