Okta Service Reference Documentation
This guide describes interfaces and options for configuring the Teleport Okta
Service, including Okta import rules, Okta assignments, and
tctl commands. It
also includes troubleshooting instructions.
Okta Import Rule resources
Full YAML spec of Okta import rule resources managed by
tctl resource commands:
kind: okta_import_rule
version: v1
metadata:
name: test-rule
description: "Okta import rule for admins"
spec:
# Okta Import Rules will be applied in the order of the listed priority. Rules
# with lower numbers will be applied first. In the event of a conflict, labels
# applied by rules with lower priorities will be overwritten by labels associated
# with higher priorities.
priority: 10
# Mappings describes a list of match directives that describe what labels to
# apply to specific Okta groups and applications that will be synchronized
# into Teleport.
mappings:
- match:
# Individual application IDs can be used to create matches. Imported Okta
# applications will be matched based on the app IDs listed here.
- app_ids: ["app1", "app2"]
# These labels will be added to matching applications.
add_labels:
app_label: app_label_value
- match:
# Similarly, group IDs can be used to create matches.
- group_ids: ["group1", "group2"]
# These labels will be added to the groups.
add_labels:
label1: value1
- match:
# Regexes based on the app name can be used to create matches.
- app_name_regexes: ["^okta.*$", "app*"]
# These labels will be added to matching applications.
add_labels:
app_label: app_label_value
- match:
# Similarly, regexes based on the group name can be used as well.
- group_name_regexes: ["^okta.*$", "app*"]
# These labels will be added to the groups.
add_labels:
label1: value1
You can create a new
okta_import_rule resource by running the following commands, which
assume that you have created a YAML file called
okta-import-rule.yaml with your configuration:
Log in to your cluster with tsh so you can use tctl from your local machine.
You can also run tctl on your Auth Service host without running "tsh login"
first.tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myuser
Create the resourcetctl create -f okta-import-rule.yaml
Okta Assignment resources
These objects are internally facing and are not intended to be modified by users. However, you can query them for informational or debugging purposes.
Full YAML spec of Okta assignment resources queried by
tctl resource commands:
kind: okta_assignment
version: v1
metadata:
name: test-assignment
spec:
# The user that the Okta assignment is granting access for.
user: [email protected]
# The list of targets to grant access to.
targets:
# An application target.
- type: application
id: "123456"
# A group target.
- type: group
id: "234567"
# The current status of the Okta assignment.
status: pending
CLI
This section shows CLI commands relevant for managing Okta Service behaviors.
tctl get okta_import_rules
Lists available Okta import rules.
tctl get okta_import_rules
tctl get okta_import_rules/NAME
Gets an individual Okta import rule.
tctl get okta_import_rules/my-import-rule
tctl rm okta_import_rules/NAME
Removes an individual Okta import rule.
tctl rm okta_import_rules/my-import-rule
tctl get okta_assignments
Lists available Okta assignments.
tctl get okta_assignments
tctl get okta_assignments/NAME
Gets an individual Okta assignment.
tctl get okta_assignments/my-assignment
Troubleshooting
No Okta groups or applications seen in the Teleport UI
If the Teleport applications UI isn't displaying any Okta applications, ensure that the Okta API token and endpoint are correct in the Okta service.
If they are, double check the user permissions and ensure that the user has
appropriate resource and label level access to the groups and applications. You
may need to tweak the
app_labels and
group_labels sections of a role in order
to see these resources.