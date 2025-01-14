Version: 16.x

Desktop Access CLI Reference

The following tctl commands are used to manage the Teleport Windows Desktop Service.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Generate a join token for a Windows Desktop Service:

$ tctl tokens add -- type =WindowsDesktop

List registered Windows Desktop Services:

$ tctl get windows_desktop_service

List registered Windows desktops: