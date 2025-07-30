Version: 16.x

On this page

JWT SVIDs Report an issue with this page

One type of credential that can be issued by Teleport Workload Identity is a JWT SVID. This is a short-lived JSON Web Token (JWT) that contains the identity of the workload and is signed by the Teleport Workload Identity CA.

The ability is issue JWT SVIDs has been available since Teleport 16.4.3.

The JWT contains the following claims:

sub : The SPIFFE ID of the workload.

: The SPIFFE ID of the workload. aud : The audience of the JWT. This indicates the intended recipient and limits the potential for token reuse.

: The audience of the JWT. This indicates the intended recipient and limits the potential for token reuse. exp : The expiration time of the JWT. By default, Teleport issues JWT-SVIDs with a 5-minute expiration lifetime.

: The expiration time of the JWT. By default, Teleport issues JWT-SVIDs with a 5-minute expiration lifetime. iat : The time at which the JWT was issued.

: The time at which the JWT was issued. jti : A unique identifier for this JWT. This allows a JWT-SVID to be correlated with audit logs pertaining to its issuance.

: A unique identifier for this JWT. This allows a JWT-SVID to be correlated with audit logs pertaining to its issuance. iss : The issuer of the JWT. This is the host extracted from the public address configured for your Teleport Proxy Service.

The JWT-SVID can be useful in scenarios where X509-SVIDs are not suitable. For example, when the workload needs to authenticate to another workload which is behind a TLS-terminating load balancer.

The JWT SVIDs issued by Teleport Workload Identity are compatible with the specification for OIDC ID Tokens. This means that they can be used by workloads to authenticate to services that accept OIDC ID tokens as a form of authentication.

The OIDC compatibility is powered by two endpoints exposed by the Teleport Proxy Service:

/workload-identity/.well-known/openid-configuration : This endpoint exposes the OIDC configuration for the Teleport Workload Identity CA. This includes the issuer URL and the supported signing algorithms.

: This endpoint exposes the OIDC configuration for the Teleport Workload Identity CA. This includes the issuer URL and the supported signing algorithms. /workload-identity/jwt-jwks.json : This endpoint exposes the public signing keys for the Teleport Workload Identity CA.

In order for OIDC federation to function correctly, these two endpoints must be accessible from the service that you intend to use the JWT SVIDs to authenticate to.

Teleport Workload Identity uses the publicly configured address for your Teleport Proxy service as the issuer URL for OIDC configuration.

We have tested Teleport Workload Identity issued JWT-SVIDs with the following platforms: