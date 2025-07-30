Configuring Workload Identity and GCP Workload Identity Federation with JWTs
Teleport Workload Identity issues flexible short-lived identities in JWT format. GCP Workload Identity Federation allows you to use these JWTs to authenticate to GCP services.
This can be useful in cases where a machine needs to securely authenticate with GCP services without the use of a long-lived credential. This is because the machine can authenticate with Teleport without using any shared secrets by using one of our delegated join methods.
In this guide, we'll configure Teleport Workload Identity and GCP to allow our workload to authenticate to the GCP Cloud Storage API and upload content to a bucket.
How it works
This implementation differs from using the Teleport Application Service to protect GCP APIs in a few ways:
- Requests to GCP are not proxied through the Teleport Proxy Service, meaning reduced latency but also less visibility, as these requests will not be recorded in Teleport's audit log.
- Workload Identity works with any GCP client, including the command-line tool but also their SDKs.
- Using the Teleport Application Service to access GCP does not work with Machine ID and therefore cannot be used when a machine needs to authenticate with AWS.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 16.5.12 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 16.5.12
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
tbotmust already be installed and configured on the host where the workloads which need to access Teleport Workload Identity will run. For more information, see the deployment guides.
Issuing JWT SVIDs with Teleport Workload Identity requires at minimum version 16.4.3.
Deciding on a SPIFFE ID structure
Within Teleport Workload Identity, all identities are represented using a
SPIFFE ID. This is a URI that uniquely identifies the entity that the identity
represents. The scheme is always
spiffe://, and the host will be the name of
your Teleport cluster. The structure of the path of this URI is up to you.
For the purposes of this guide, we will be granting access to GCP to the
spiffe://example.teleport.sh/svc/example-service SPIFFE ID.
If you have already deployed Teleport Workload Identity, then you will already have a SPIFFE ID structure in place. If you have not, then you will need to decide on a structure for your SPIFFE IDs.
If you are only using Teleport Workload Identity with GCP Workload Identity Federation, you may structure your SPIFFE IDs so that they explicitly specify the GCP service account they are allowed to assume. However, it often makes more sense to name the workload or person that will use the SPIFFE ID. See the best practices guide for further advice.
Step 1/4. Configure GCP
Configuring GCP Workload Identity Federation for the first time involves a few steps. Some of these may not be necessary if you have previously configured GCP Workload Identity Federation for your Teleport cluster.
Create a Workload Identity Pool and OIDC Provider
First, you'll need to create a workload identity pool and an OIDC provider within this pool in GCP. A workload identity pool is an entity for managing how external workload identities are represented within GCP.
The provider configures how the external identities should authenticate to the pool. Since Teleport Workload Identity issues OIDC compatible JWT-SVIDs, you'll use the OIDC provider type.
When configuring the pool, you need to choose a name to identify it. This name
should uniquely identify the source of the workload identities. It may make
sense to name it after your Teleport cluster. In this example, it will be called
workload-id-pool.
When configuring the provider, you need to specify the issuer URI. This will be
the public address of your Teleport Proxy Service with the path
/workload-identity appended. Your Teleport Proxy Service must be accessible
by GCP in order for OIDC federation to work.
You'll also specify an "attribute mapping". This determines how GCP will map the
identity within the JWT to a principal in GCP. Since we're using SVIDs, we'll
map the
sub claim within the JWT to the
google.subject attribute to
be able to use the workload's SPIFFE ID to make authorization decisions in GCP.
- Terraform
- gcloud
data "google_project" "project" {}
resource "google_iam_workload_identity_pool" "workload_identity" {
workload_identity_pool_id = "workload-id-pool"
}
resource "google_iam_workload_identity_pool_provider" "workload_identity_oidc" {
workload_identity_pool_id = google_iam_workload_identity_pool.workload_identity.workload_identity_pool_id
workload_identity_pool_provider_id = "workload-id-oidc"
attribute_mapping = {
// Maps the `sub` claim within the JWT to the `google.subject` attribute.
// This will allow it to be used to make Authz decisions in GCP.
"google.subject" = "assertion.sub"
}
oidc {
// Replace example.teleport.sh with the hostname of your Proxy Service's
// public address.
issuer_uri = "https://example.teleport.sh/workload-identity"
}
}
Use the
gcloud CLI to create a workload identity pool:
Replace "workload-id-pool" with a meaningful, unique name.gcloud iam workload-identity-pools create workload-id-pool \ --location="global"
Use the
gcloud CLI to create a workload identity provider:
Replace "workload-id-pool" with the name of the pool you just created and
"workload-id-oidc" with a meaningful, unique name.gcloud iam workload-identity-pools providers create-oidc workload-id-oidc \ --location="global" \ # This should match the name of the pool you just created.--workload-identity-pool="workload-id-pool" \ # Replace example.teleport.sh with the hostname of your Proxy Service's # public address. --issuer-uri="https://example.teleport.sh/workload-identity" \ # Maps the `sub` claim within the JWT to the `google.subject` attribute. # This will allow it to be used to make Authz decisions in GCP. --attribute-mapping="google.subject=assertion.sub"
Create a storage bucket and RBAC
For the purposes of this guide, we'll be granting the workload access to a GCP storage bucket. You can substitute this step to grant access to a different service within GCP of your choice.
We'll be granting our workload identity direct access to the resource without the workload assuming a service account.
To do this, we use the principal that is generated by the workload identity federation pool based on the attribute mapping that we have already configured. This principal can be used directly in IAM policies to grant privileges to a workload identity. The principal contains the GCP project number, the name of the workload identity pool and the SPIFFE ID. It takes the following format:
principal://iam.googleapis.com/projects/$PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/$POOL_NAME/subject/$SPIFFE_ID
It is also possible to grant a workload the ability to assume a service account. This is not covered within this guide, but, can be useful in scenarios where you already have a service account created with the necessary privileges and now wish to allow the workload to use this without the use of a long-lived shared secret.
- Terraform
- gcloud
resource "google_storage_bucket" "demo" {
// Replace with a meaningful, unique name.
name = "example"
location = "EU"
force_destroy = true
uniform_bucket_level_access = true
}
locals {
// Replace with the SPIFFE ID of the workload that will access the bucket.
allow_spiffe_id = "spiffe://example.teleport.sh/svc/example-service"
}
resource "google_storage_bucket_iam_binding" "binding" {
bucket = google_storage_bucket.demo.name
role = "roles/storage.admin"
members = [
"principal://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${data.google_project.project.number}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/${google_iam_workload_identity_pool.leaf_cluster.workload_identity_pool_id}/subject/${local.allow_spiffe_id}",
]
}
Create a storage bucket using the
gcloud CLI:
Replace "example" with a meaningful, unique name.gcloud storage buckets create gs://example \ --location=EU \ --uniform-bucket-level-access
Use the
gcloud CLI to grant our workload access to the bucket:
ROLE="roles/storage.admin"
Replace PROJECT_NUMBER with your GCP project number.PROJECT_NUMBER="123456789000"
Replace POOL_ID with the ID of the Workload Identity Pool you created.POOL_ID="workload-id-pool"
Replace SPIFFE_ID with the SPIFFE ID of the workload that will access the bucket.SPIFFE_ID="spiffe://example.teleport.sh/svc/example-service"MEMBER="principal://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/${POOL_ID}/subject/${SPIFFE_ID}"gcloud storage buckets add-iam-policy-binding gs://example --member=$MEMBER --role=$ROLE
Step 2/4. Configure Teleport RBAC
Now we need to configure Teleport to allow a JWT to be issued containing the SPIFFE ID we have chosen.
Create
role.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
version: v6
metadata:
name: my-workload-gcp
spec:
allow:
spiffe:
- path: /svc/example-service
Replace:
my-workload-gcpwith a descriptive name for the role.
/svc/example-servicewith the path part of the SPIFFE ID you have chosen.
Apply this role to your Teleport cluster using
tctl:
tctl create -f role.yaml
You now need to assign this role to the bot:
tctl bots update my-bot --add-roles my-workload-gcp
Step 3/4. Issue Workload Identity JWTs
You'll now configure
tbot to issue and renew the short-lived JWT SVIDs for
your workload. It'll write the JWT as a file on disk, where you can then
configure GCP clients and SDKs to read it.
Before configuring this, you'll need to determine the correct audience to request in the JWT SVIDs. This is specific to the Workload Identity Federation configuration you have just created and contains three components:
- The project number of your GCP project
- The name of your Workload Identity Federation pool as configured in GCP
- The name of your Workload Identity Federation provider as configured in GCP
It has the following format:
https://iam.googleapis.com/projects/$PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/$POOL_NAME/providers/$PROVIDER_NAME.
Take your already deployed
tbot service and configure it to issue SPIFFE SVIDs
by adding the following to the
tbot configuration file:
outputs:
- type: spiffe-svid
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/workload-identity
svid:
path: /svc/example-service
jwts:
- audience: https://iam.googleapis.com/projects/123456789000/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/workload-id-pool/providers/workload-id-oidc
file_name: gcp-jwt
Replace:
123456789000with your GCP project number.
workload-id-poolwith the name of your Workload Identity Federation pool.
workload-id-oidcwith the name of your Workload Identity Federation provider.
Restart your
tbot service to apply the new configuration. You should see a
file created at
/opt/workload-identity/gcp-jwt containing the JWT.
Step 4/4. Configure GCP CLIs and SDKs
Finally, you need to create a configuration file to configure the GCP CLIs and
SDKs to authenticate using Workload Identity. This configuration file will
specify the path to the JWT file that
tbot is writing and will specify which
Workload Identity Federation pool and provider to use.
You can generate this configuration file using the
gcloud CLI:
gcloud iam workload-identity-pools create-cred-config \ projects/123456789000/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/workload-id-pool/providers/workload-id-oidc \ --output-file=gcp-workload-identity.json \ --credential-source-file=/opt/workload-identity/gcp-jwt \ --credential-source-type=text
Replace:
123456789000with your GCP project number.
workload-id-poolwith the name of your Workload Identity Federation pool.
workload-id-oidcwith the name of your Workload Identity Federation provider.
/opt/workload-identity/gcp-jwtwith the path to the JWT file that
tbotis writing.
The command should have created a file called
gcp-workload-identity.json in
the current directory.
gcloud CLI
To configure the
gcloud CLI to authenticate using Workload Identity, you use
the
gcloud auth login command and specify the path to the configuration file
that you have just created:
gcloud auth login --cred-file gcp-workload-identity.json
You can now test authenticating to the GCP Storage API. Create a file which you can upload to your bucket:
echo "Hello, World!" > hello.txt
Now, use the
gcloud CLI to upload this file to your bucket:
gcloud storage cp hello.txt gs://example
If everything is configured correctly, you should see this file uploaded to your bucket. Inspecting the audit logs on GCP should indicate that the request was authenticated using Workload Identity and specify the SPIFFE ID of the workload that made the request.
GCP SDKs
To configure the GCP SDKs to authenticate using Workload Identity, you need to
set the
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable to the path of the
configuration file that you have just created:
export GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS=gcp-workload-identity.json
